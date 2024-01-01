@apollo/react-common
API reference
Installation
Text
1npm install @apollo/react-common
ApolloProvider
The
ApolloProvider component leverages React's Context API to make a configured Apollo Client instance available throughout a React component tree. This component can be imported directly from the
@apollo/react-common package where it lives, or from one of the
@apollo/react-hooks,
@apollo/react-components, and
@apollo/react-hoc packages.
JavaScript
1import { ApolloProvider } from '@apollo/react-hooks';
Props
|Option
|Type
|Description
client
ApolloClient<TCache>
|An
ApolloClient instance.
Example
JavaScript
1ReactDOM.render(
2 <ApolloProvider client={client}>
3 <MyRootComponent />
4 </ApolloProvider>,
5 document.getElementById('root'),
6);
ApolloConsumer
One way to access the configured Apollo Client instance directly is to create an
ApolloConsumer component and provide a render prop function as its child. The render prop function will be called with your
ApolloClient instance as its only argument. You can think of the
ApolloConsumer component as similar to the
Consumer component from the React Context API .
Example
JavaScript
1import React from 'react';
2import { ApolloConsumer } from '@apollo/react-common';
3// or from the hooks, components, hoc packages:
4// import { ApolloConsumer } from "@apollo/react-hooks";
5
6const WithApolloClient = () => (
7 <ApolloConsumer>
8 {client => 'We have access to the client!' /* do stuff here */}
9 </ApolloConsumer>
10);