@apollo/react-common

API reference

Installation

Text
1npm install @apollo/react-common

ApolloProvider

The ApolloProvider component leverages React's Context API to make a configured Apollo Client instance available throughout a React component tree. This component can be imported directly from the @apollo/react-common package where it lives, or from one of the @apollo/react-hooks, @apollo/react-components, and @apollo/react-hoc packages.

JavaScript
1import { ApolloProvider } from '@apollo/react-hooks';

Props

OptionTypeDescription
clientApolloClient<TCache>An ApolloClient instance.

Example

JavaScript
1ReactDOM.render(
2  <ApolloProvider client={client}>
3    <MyRootComponent />
4  </ApolloProvider>,
5  document.getElementById('root'),
6);

ApolloConsumer

One way to access the configured Apollo Client instance directly is to create an ApolloConsumer component and provide a render prop function as its child. The render prop function will be called with your ApolloClient instance as its only argument. You can think of the ApolloConsumer component as similar to the Consumer component from the React Context API .

Example

JavaScript
1import React from 'react';
2import { ApolloConsumer } from '@apollo/react-common';
3// or from the hooks, components, hoc packages:
4// import { ApolloConsumer } from "@apollo/react-hooks";
5
6const WithApolloClient = () => (
7  <ApolloConsumer>
8    {client => 'We have access to the client!' /* do stuff here */}
9  </ApolloConsumer>
10);