@apollo/react-components
API reference
Installation
1npm install @apollo/react-components
Query
Props
The
Query component accepts the following props.
query is required.
|Option
|Type
|Description
query
DocumentNode
|A GraphQL query document parsed into an AST by
graphql-tag. Optional for the
useQuery Hook since the query can be passed in as the first parameter to the Hook. Required for the
Query component.
variables
{ [key: string]: any }
|An object containing all of the variables your query needs to execute
pollInterval
number
|Specifies the interval in ms at which you want your component to poll for data. Defaults to 0 (no polling).
notifyOnNetworkStatusChange
|boolean
|Whether updates to the network status or network error should re-render your component. Defaults to false.
fetchPolicy
FetchPolicy
|How you want your component to interact with the Apollo cache. Defaults to "cache-first".
errorPolicy
ErrorPolicy
|How you want your component to handle network and GraphQL errors. Defaults to "none", which means we treat GraphQL errors as runtime errors.
ssr
boolean
|Pass in false to skip your query during server-side rendering.
displayName
string
|The name of your component to be displayed in React DevTools. Defaults to 'Query'.
skip
boolean
|If skip is true, the query will be skipped entirely. Not available with
useLazyQuery.
onCompleted
(data: TData {}) => void
|A callback executed once your query successfully completes.
onError
(error: ApolloError) => void
|A callback executed in the event of an error.
context
Record<string, any>
|Shared context between your component and your network interface (Apollo Link). Useful for setting headers from props or sending information to the
request function of Apollo Boost.
partialRefetch
boolean
|If
true, perform a query
refetch if the query result is marked as being partial, and the returned data is reset to an empty Object by the Apollo Client
QueryManager (due to a cache miss). The default value is
false for backwards-compatibility's sake, but should be changed to true for most use-cases.
client
ApolloClient
|An
ApolloClient instance. By default
useQuery /
Query uses the client passed down via context, but a different client can be passed in.
returnPartialData
boolean
|Opt into receiving partial results from the cache for queries that are not fully satisfied by the cache. false by default.
Render prop function
The render prop function that you pass to the
children prop of
Query is called with an object (
QueryResult) that has the following properties. This object contains your query result, plus some helpful functions for refetching, dynamic polling, and pagination.
|Property
|Type
|Description
data
TData
|An object containing the result of your GraphQL query. Defaults to
undefined.
loading
boolean
|A boolean that indicates whether the request is in flight
error
ApolloError
|A runtime error with
graphQLErrors and
networkError properties
variables
{ [key: string]: any }
|An object containing the variables the query was called with
networkStatus
NetworkStatus
|A number from 1-8 corresponding to the detailed state of your network request. Includes information about refetching and polling status. Used in conjunction with the
notifyOnNetworkStatusChange prop.
refetch
(variables?: TVariables) => Promise<ApolloQueryResult>
|A function that allows you to refetch the query and optionally pass in new variables
fetchMore
({ query?: DocumentNode, variables?: TVariables, updateQuery: Function}) => Promise<ApolloQueryResult>
|A function that enables pagination for your query
startPolling
(interval: number) => void
|This function sets up an interval in ms and fetches the query each time the specified interval passes.
stopPolling
() => void
|This function stops the query from polling.
subscribeToMore
(options: { document: DocumentNode, variables?: TVariables, updateQuery?: Function, onError?: Function}) => () => void
|A function that sets up a subscription .
subscribeToMore returns a function that you can use to unsubscribe.
updateQuery
(previousResult: TData, options: { variables: TVariables }) => TData
|A function that allows you to update the query's result in the cache outside the context of a fetch, mutation, or subscription
client
ApolloClient
|Your
ApolloClient instance. Useful for manually firing queries or writing data to the cache.
called
boolean
|A boolean indicating if the query function has been called, used by
useLazyQuery (not set for
useQuery /
Query).
Mutation
The Mutation component accepts the following props. Only
mutation is required.
|Option
|Type
|Description
mutation
DocumentNode
|A GraphQL mutation document parsed into an AST by
graphql-tag. Optional for the
useMutation Hook since the mutation can be passed in as the first parameter to the Hook. Required for the
Mutation component.
variables
{ [key: string]: any }
|An object containing all of the variables your mutation needs to execute
update
(cache: DataProxy, mutationResult: FetchResult)
|A function used to update the cache after a mutation occurs
ignoreResults
boolean
|If true, the returned
data property will not update with the mutation result.
optimisticResponse
Object
|Provide a mutation response before the result comes back from the server
refetchQueries
Array<string|{ query: DocumentNode, variables?: TVariables}> | ((mutationResult: FetchResult) => Array<string|{ query: DocumentNode, variables?: TVariables}>)
|An array or function that allows you to specify which queries you want to refetch after a mutation has occurred. Array values can either be queries (with optional variables) or just the string names of queries to be refeteched.
awaitRefetchQueries
boolean
|Queries refetched as part of
refetchQueries are handled asynchronously, and are not waited on before the mutation is completed (resolved). Setting this to
true will make sure refetched queries are completed before the mutation is considered done.
false by default.
onCompleted
(data: TData) => void
|A callback executed once your mutation successfully completes
onError
(error: ApolloError) => void
|A callback executed in the event of an error.
context
Record<string, any>
|Shared context between your component and your network interface (Apollo Link). Useful for setting headers from props or sending information to the
request function of Apollo Boost.
client
ApolloClient
|An
ApolloClient instance. By default
useMutation /
Mutation uses the client passed down via context, but a different client can be passed in.
Render prop function
The render prop function that you pass to the
children prop of
Mutation is called with the
mutate function and an object with the mutation result. The
mutate function is how you trigger the mutation from your UI. The object contains your mutation result, plus loading and error state.
Mutate function:
|Property
|Type
|Description
mutate
(options?: MutationOptions) => Promise<FetchResult>
|A function to trigger a mutation from your UI. You can optionally pass
variables,
optimisticResponse,
refetchQueries, and
update in as options, which will override options/props passed to
useMutation /
Mutation. The function returns a promise that fulfills with your mutation result.
Mutation result:
|Property
|Type
|Description
data
TData
|The data returned from your mutation. It can be undefined if
ignoreResults is true.
loading
boolean
|A boolean indicating whether your mutation is in flight
error
ApolloError
|Any errors returned from the mutation
called
boolean
|A boolean indicating if the mutate function has been called
client
ApolloClient
|Your
ApolloClient instance. Useful for invoking cache methods outside the context of the update function, such as
client.writeData and
client.readQuery.
Subscription
Props
The Subscription component accepts the following props. Only
subscription is required.
|Option
|Type
|Description
subscription
DocumentNode
|A GraphQL subscription document parsed into an AST by
graphql-tag. Optional for the
useSubscription Hook since the subscription can be passed in as the first parameter to the Hook. Required for the
Subscription component.
variables
{ [key: string]: any }
|An object containing all of the variables your subscription needs to execute
shouldResubscribe
boolean
|Determines if your subscription should be unsubscribed and subscribed again
skip
boolean
|If
skip is
true, the subscription will be skipped entirely
onSubscriptionData
(options: OnSubscriptionDataOptions<TData>) => any
|Allows the registration of a callback function, that will be triggered each time the
useSubscription Hook /
Subscription component receives data. The callback
options object param consists of the current Apollo Client instance in
client, and the received subscription data in
subscriptionData.
fetchPolicy
FetchPolicy
|How you want your component to interact with the Apollo cache. Defaults to "cache-first".
client
ApolloClient
|An
ApolloClient instance. By default
useSubscription /
Subscription uses the client passed down via context, but a different client can be passed in.
Render prop function
The render prop function that you pass to the
children prop of
Subscription is called with an object that has the following properties.
|Property
|Type
|Description
data
TData
|An object containing the result of your GraphQL subscription. Defaults to an empty object.
loading
boolean
|A boolean that indicates whether any initial data has been returned
error
ApolloError
|A runtime error with
graphQLErrors and
networkError properties
ApolloProvider
The
ApolloProvider component leverages React's Context API to make a configured Apollo Client instance available throughout a React component tree. This component can be imported directly from the
@apollo/react-common package where it lives, or from one of the
@apollo/react-hooks,
@apollo/react-components, and
@apollo/react-hoc packages.
1import { ApolloProvider } from '@apollo/react-hooks';
Props
|Option
|Type
|Description
client
ApolloClient<TCache>
|An
ApolloClient instance.
Example
1ReactDOM.render(
2 <ApolloProvider client={client}>
3 <MyRootComponent />
4 </ApolloProvider>,
5 document.getElementById('root'),
6);