The ApolloClient object provides the following methods for interacting with cached data:

readQuery

readFragment

writeQuery

writeFragment

These methods are described in detail below.

Important: You should call these methods on your app's ApolloClient object, not directly on the cache. By doing so, the ApolloClient object broadcasts cache changes to your entire app, which enables automatic UI updates. If you call these methods directly on the cache instead, changes are not broadcast.

All code samples below assume that you have initialized an instance of ApolloClient and that you have imported the gql tag from graphql-tag .

readQuery

The readQuery method enables you to run GraphQL queries directly on your cache.

If your cache contains all of the data necessary to fulfill a specified query, readQuery returns a data object in the shape of your query, just like a GraphQL server does.

If your cache doesn't contain all of the data necessary to fulfill a specified query, readQuery throws an error. It never attempts to fetch data from a remote server.

Pass readQuery a GraphQL query string like so:

JavaScript copy 1 const { todo } = client . readQuery ({ 2 query : gql ` 3 query ReadTodo { 4 todo(id: 5) { 5 id 6 text 7 completed 8 } 9 } 10 ` , 11 });

You can provide GraphQL variables to readQuery like so:

JavaScript copy 1 const { todo } = client . readQuery ({ 2 query : gql ` 3 query ReadTodo($id: Int!) { 4 todo(id: $id) { 5 id 6 text 7 completed 8 } 9 } 10 ` , 11 variables : { 12 id : 5 , 13 }, 14 });

Do not modify the return value of readQuery . The same object might be returned to multiple components. To update data in the cache, instead create a replacement object and pass it to writeQuery .

readFragment

The readFragment method enables you to read data from any normalized cache object that was stored as part of any query result. Unlike readQuery , calls to readFragment do not need to conform to the structure of one of your data graph's supported queries.

Here's an example:

JavaScript copy 1 const todo = client . readFragment ({ 2 id : ... , // `id` is any id that could be returned by `dataIdFromObject`. 3 fragment : gql ` 4 fragment myTodo on Todo { 5 id 6 text 7 completed 8 } 9 ` , 10 });

The first argument, id , is the unique identifier that was assigned to the object you want to read from the cache. This should match the value that your dataIdFromObject function assigned to the object when it was stored.

For example, let's say you initialize ApolloClient like so:

JavaScript copy 1 const client = new ApolloClient ({ 2 ... , 3 cache : new InMemoryCache ({ 4 ... , 5 dataIdFromObject : object => object . id , 6 }), 7 });

If a previously executed query cached a Todo object with an id of 5 , you can read that object from your cache with the following readFragment call:

JavaScript copy 1 const todo = client . readFragment ({ 2 id : '5' , 3 fragment : gql ` 4 fragment myTodo on Todo { 5 id 6 text 7 completed 8 } 9 ` , 10 });

In the example above, if a Todo object with an id of 5 is not in the cache, readFragment returns null . If the Todo object is in the cache but it's missing either a text or completed field, readFragment throws an error.

writeQuery and writeFragment

In addition to reading arbitrary data from the Apollo Client cache, you can write arbitrary data to the cache with the writeQuery and writeFragment methods.

Any changes you make to cached data with writeQuery and writeFragment are not pushed to your GraphQL server. If you reload your environment, these changes will disappear.

These methods have the same signature as their read counterparts, except they require an additional data variable.

For example, the following call to writeFragment locally updates the completed flag for a Todo object with an id of 5 :

JavaScript copy 1 client . writeFragment ({ 2 id : '5' , 3 fragment : gql ` 4 fragment myTodo on Todo { 5 completed 6 } 7 ` , 8 data : { 9 completed : true , 10 }, 11 });

All subscribers to the Apollo Client cache see this change and update your application's UI accordingly.

As another example, you can combine readQuery and writeQuery to add a new Todo item to your cached to-do list:

JavaScript copy 1 const query = gql ` 2 query MyTodoAppQuery { 3 todos { 4 id 5 text 6 completed 7 } 8 } 9 ` ; 10 11 // Get the current to-do list 12 const data = client . readQuery ({ query }); 13 14 const myNewTodo = { 15 id : '6' , 16 text : 'Start using Apollo Client.' , 17 completed : false , 18 __typename : 'Todo' , 19 }; 20 21 // Write back to the to-do list and include the new item 22 client . writeQuery ({ 23 query , 24 data : { 25 todos : [ ... data . todos , myNewTodo ], 26 }, 27 });

Recipes

Here are some common situations where you would need to access the cache directly. If you're manipulating the cache in an interesting way and would like your example to be featured, please send in a pull request!

Bypassing the cache

Sometimes it makes sense to not use the cache for a specific operation. This can be done using the no-cache fetchPolicy . The no-cache policy does not write to the cache with the response. This may be useful for sensitive data like passwords that you don’t want to keep in the cache.

Updating after a mutation

In some cases, just using dataIdFromObject is not enough for your application UI to update correctly. For example, if you want to add something to a list of objects without refetching the entire list, or if there are some objects that to which you can't assign an object identifier, Apollo Client cannot update existing queries for you. Read on to learn about the other tools at your disposal.

refetchQueries is the simplest way of updating the cache. With refetchQueries you can specify one or more queries that you want to run after a mutation is completed in order to refetch the parts of the store that may have been affected by the mutation:

JavaScript copy 1 mutate ({ 2 //... insert comment mutation 3 refetchQueries : [{ 4 query : gql ` 5 query UpdateCache($repoName: String!) { 6 entry(repoFullName: $repoName) { 7 id 8 comments { 9 postedBy { 10 login 11 html_url 12 } 13 createdAt 14 content 15 } 16 } 17 } 18 ` , 19 variables : { repoName : 'apollographql/apollo-client' }, 20 }], 21 })

Please note that if you call refetchQueries with an array of strings, then Apollo Client will look for any previously called queries that have the same names as the provided strings. It will then refetch those queries with their current variables.

A very common way of using refetchQueries is to import queries defined for other components to make sure that those components will be updated:

JavaScript copy 1 import RepoCommentsQuery from '../queries/RepoCommentsQuery' ; 2 3 mutate ({ 4 //... insert comment mutation 5 refetchQueries : [{ 6 query : RepoCommentsQuery , 7 variables : { repoFullName : 'apollographql/apollo-client' }, 8 }], 9 })

Using update gives you full control over the cache, allowing you to make changes to your data model in response to a mutation in any way you like. update is the recommended way of updating the cache after a query. It is explained in full here .

JavaScript copy 1 import CommentAppQuery from '../queries/CommentAppQuery' ; 2 3 const SUBMIT_COMMENT_MUTATION = gql ` 4 mutation SubmitComment($repoFullName: String!, $commentContent: String!) { 5 submitComment( 6 repoFullName: $repoFullName 7 commentContent: $commentContent 8 ) { 9 postedBy { 10 login 11 html_url 12 } 13 createdAt 14 content 15 } 16 } 17 ` ; 18 19 const CommentsPageWithMutations = () => ( 20 < Mutation mutation = { SUBMIT_COMMENT_MUTATION } > 21 { mutate => { 22 < AddComment 23 submit = { ({ repoFullName , commentContent }) => 24 mutate ({ 25 variables : { repoFullName , commentContent }, 26 update : ( store , { data : { submitComment } }) => { 27 // Read the data from our cache for this query. 28 const data = store . readQuery ({ query : CommentAppQuery }); 29 // Add our comment from the mutation to the end. 30 data . comments . push ( submitComment ); 31 // Write our data back to the cache. 32 store . writeQuery ({ query : CommentAppQuery , data }); 33 } 34 }) 35 } 36 />; 37 } } 38 </ Mutation > 39 );

Incremental loading: fetchMore

fetchMore can be used to update the result of a query based on the data returned by another query. Most often, it is used to handle infinite-scroll pagination or other situations where you are loading more data when you already have some.

In our GitHunt example, we have a paginated feed that displays a list of GitHub repositories. When we hit the "Load More" button, we don't want Apollo Client to throw away the repository information it has already loaded. Instead, it should just append the newly loaded repositories to the list that Apollo Client already has in the store. With this update, our UI component should re-render and show us all of the available repositories.

Let's see how to do that with the fetchMore method on a query: