Interacting with cached data
The
ApolloClient object provides the following methods for interacting
with cached data:
readQuery
readFragment
writeQuery
writeFragment
These methods are described in detail below.
Important: You should call these methods on your app's
ApolloClientobject, not directly on the cache. By doing so, the
ApolloClientobject broadcasts cache changes to your entire app, which enables automatic UI updates. If you call these methods directly on the cache instead, changes are not broadcast.
All code samples below assume that you have initialized an instance of
ApolloClient and that you have imported the
gql tag from
graphql-tag.
readQuery
The
readQuery method enables you to run GraphQL queries directly on your
cache.
If your cache contains all of the data necessary to fulfill a specified query,
readQuery returns a data object in the shape of your query, just like a GraphQL
server does.
If your cache doesn't contain all of the data necessary to fulfill a specified
query,
readQuery throws an error. It never attempts to fetch data from a remote
server.
Pass
readQuery a GraphQL query string like so:
1const { todo } = client.readQuery({
2 query: gql`
3 query ReadTodo {
4 todo(id: 5) {
5 id
6 text
7 completed
8 }
9 }
10 `,
11});
You can provide GraphQL variables to
readQuery like so:
1const { todo } = client.readQuery({
2 query: gql`
3 query ReadTodo($id: Int!) {
4 todo(id: $id) {
5 id
6 text
7 completed
8 }
9 }
10 `,
11 variables: {
12 id: 5,
13 },
14});
Do not modify the return value of
readQuery. The same object might be returned to multiple components. To update data in the cache, instead create a replacement object and pass it to
writeQuery.
readFragment
The
readFragment method enables you to read data from any normalized cache
object that was stored as part of any query result. Unlike
readQuery, calls to
readFragment do not need to conform to the structure of one of your data graph's supported queries.
Here's an example:
1const todo = client.readFragment({
2 id: ..., // `id` is any id that could be returned by `dataIdFromObject`.
3 fragment: gql`
4 fragment myTodo on Todo {
5 id
6 text
7 completed
8 }
9 `,
10});
The first argument,
id, is the unique identifier
that was assigned to the object you want to read from the cache. This should match
the value that your
dataIdFromObject function assigned to the object when it was
stored.
For example, let's say you initialize
ApolloClient like so:
1const client = new ApolloClient({
2 ...,
3 cache: new InMemoryCache({
4 ...,
5 dataIdFromObject: object => object.id,
6 }),
7});
If a previously executed query cached a
Todo object with an
id of
5, you can
read that object from your cache with the following
readFragment call:
1const todo = client.readFragment({
2 id: '5',
3 fragment: gql`
4 fragment myTodo on Todo {
5 id
6 text
7 completed
8 }
9 `,
10});
In the example above, if a
Todo object with an
id of
5 is not in the cache,
readFragment returns
null. If the
Todo object is in the cache but it's
missing either a
text or
completed field,
readFragment throws an error.
writeQuery and
writeFragment
In addition to reading arbitrary data from the Apollo Client cache, you can
write arbitrary data to the cache with the
writeQuery and
writeFragment
methods.
Any changes you make to cached data with
writeQueryand
writeFragmentare not pushed to your GraphQL server. If you reload your environment, these changes will disappear.
These methods have the same signature as their
read counterparts, except they
require an additional
data variable.
For example, the following call to
writeFragment locally updates the
completed
flag for a
Todo object with an
id of
5:
1client.writeFragment({
2 id: '5',
3 fragment: gql`
4 fragment myTodo on Todo {
5 completed
6 }
7 `,
8 data: {
9 completed: true,
10 },
11});
All subscribers to the Apollo Client cache see this change and update your application's UI accordingly.
As another example, you can combine
readQuery and
writeQuery to add a new
Todo
item to your cached to-do list:
1const query = gql`
2 query MyTodoAppQuery {
3 todos {
4 id
5 text
6 completed
7 }
8 }
9`;
10
11// Get the current to-do list
12const data = client.readQuery({ query });
13
14const myNewTodo = {
15 id: '6',
16 text: 'Start using Apollo Client.',
17 completed: false,
18 __typename: 'Todo',
19};
20
21// Write back to the to-do list and include the new item
22client.writeQuery({
23 query,
24 data: {
25 todos: [...data.todos, myNewTodo],
26 },
27});
Recipes
Here are some common situations where you would need to access the cache directly. If you're manipulating the cache in an interesting way and would like your example to be featured, please send in a pull request!
Bypassing the cache
Sometimes it makes sense to not use the cache for a specific operation. This can be done using the
no-cache
fetchPolicy. The
no-cache policy does not write to the cache with the response. This may be useful for sensitive data like passwords that you don’t want to keep in the cache.
Updating after a mutation
In some cases, just using
dataIdFromObject is not enough for your application UI to update correctly. For example, if you want to add something to a list of objects without refetching the entire list, or if there are some objects that to which you can't assign an object identifier, Apollo Client cannot update existing queries for you. Read on to learn about the other tools at your disposal.
refetchQueries is the simplest way of updating the cache. With
refetchQueries you can specify one or more queries that you want to run after a mutation is completed in order to refetch the parts of the store that may have been affected by the mutation:
1mutate({
2 //... insert comment mutation
3 refetchQueries: [{
4 query: gql`
5 query UpdateCache($repoName: String!) {
6 entry(repoFullName: $repoName) {
7 id
8 comments {
9 postedBy {
10 login
11 html_url
12 }
13 createdAt
14 content
15 }
16 }
17 }
18 `,
19 variables: { repoName: 'apollographql/apollo-client' },
20 }],
21})
Please note that if you call
refetchQueries with an array of strings, then Apollo Client will look for any previously called queries that have the same names as the provided strings. It will then refetch those queries with their current variables.
A very common way of using
refetchQueries is to import queries defined for other components to make sure that those components will be updated:
1import RepoCommentsQuery from '../queries/RepoCommentsQuery';
2
3mutate({
4 //... insert comment mutation
5 refetchQueries: [{
6 query: RepoCommentsQuery,
7 variables: { repoFullName: 'apollographql/apollo-client' },
8 }],
9})
Using
update gives you full control over the cache, allowing you to make changes to your data model in response to a mutation in any way you like.
update is the recommended way of updating the cache after a query. It is explained in full here .
1import CommentAppQuery from '../queries/CommentAppQuery';
2
3const SUBMIT_COMMENT_MUTATION = gql`
4 mutation SubmitComment($repoFullName: String!, $commentContent: String!) {
5 submitComment(
6 repoFullName: $repoFullName
7 commentContent: $commentContent
8 ) {
9 postedBy {
10 login
11 html_url
12 }
13 createdAt
14 content
15 }
16 }
17`;
18
19const CommentsPageWithMutations = () => (
20 <Mutation mutation={SUBMIT_COMMENT_MUTATION}>
21 {mutate => {
22 <AddComment
23 submit={({ repoFullName, commentContent }) =>
24 mutate({
25 variables: { repoFullName, commentContent },
26 update: (store, { data: { submitComment } }) => {
27 // Read the data from our cache for this query.
28 const data = store.readQuery({ query: CommentAppQuery });
29 // Add our comment from the mutation to the end.
30 data.comments.push(submitComment);
31 // Write our data back to the cache.
32 store.writeQuery({ query: CommentAppQuery, data });
33 }
34 })
35 }
36 />;
37 }}
38 </Mutation>
39);
Incremental loading:
fetchMore
fetchMore can be used to update the result of a query based on the data returned by another query. Most often, it is used to handle infinite-scroll pagination or other situations where you are loading more data when you already have some.
In our GitHunt example, we have a paginated feed that displays a list of GitHub repositories. When we hit the "Load More" button, we don't want Apollo Client to throw away the repository information it has already loaded. Instead, it should just append the newly loaded repositories to the list that Apollo Client already has in the store. With this update, our UI component should re-render and show us all of the available repositories.
Let's see how to do that with the
fetchMore method on a query:
1const FEED_QUERY = gql`
2 query Feed($type: FeedType!, $offset: Int, $limit: Int) {
3 currentUser {
4 login
5 }
6 feed(type: $type, offset: $offset, limit: $limit) {
7 id
8 # ...
9 }
10 }
11`;
12
13const FeedWithData = ({ match }) => (
14 <Query
15 query={FEED_QUERY}
16 variables={{
17 type: match.params.type.toUpperCase