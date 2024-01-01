class ApolloClient

The ApolloClient class encapsulates Apollo's core client-side API. It backs all available view-layer integrations (React, iOS, and so on).

The ApolloClient constructor

Constructs an instance of ApolloClient .

Options Name /

Type Description assumeImmutableResults boolean cache ApolloCache<TCacheShape> boolean credentials string defaultContext Partial<DefaultContext> defaultOptions DefaultOptions DevtoolsOptions documentTransform DocumentTransform fragmentMatcher FragmentMatcher headers Record<string, string> link ApolloLink name string queryDeduplication boolean resolvers any ssrForceFetchDelay number ssrMode boolean typeDefs any uri string | UriFunction version string

The constructor for ApolloClient accepts an ApolloClientOptions object that supports the required and optional fields listed below. These fields make it easy to customize how Apollo works based on your application's needs.

Example constructor call

JavaScript copy 1 import { ApolloClient } from 'apollo-client' ; 2 import { InMemoryCache } from 'apollo-cache-inmemory' ; 3 import { HttpLink } from 'apollo-link-http' ; 4 5 // Instantiate required constructor fields 6 const cache = new InMemoryCache (); 7 const link = new HttpLink ({ 8 uri : 'http://localhost:4000/' , 9 }); 10 11 const client = new ApolloClient ({ 12 // Provide required constructor fields 13 cache : cache , 14 link : link , 15 16 // Provide some optional constructor fields 17 name : 'react-web-client' , 18 version : '1.3' , 19 queryDeduplication : false , 20 defaultOptions : { 21 watchQuery : { 22 fetchPolicy : 'cache-and-network' , 23 }, 24 }, 25 });

Required fields

Name Description link Apollo Client uses an Apollo Link instance to serve as its network layer. The vast majority of clients use HTTP and should provide an instance of HttpLink from the apollo-link-http package.



For more information, see the Apollo Link documentation . cache Apollo Client uses an Apollo Cache instance to handle its caching strategy. The recommended cache is apollo-cache-inmemory , which exports an { InMemoryCache } . For more information, see Configuring the cache .

Optional fields

Name Description name A custom name (e.g., iOS ) that identifies this particular client among your set of clients. Apollo Server uses this property as part of its Client Awareness feature. version A custom version that identifies the current version of this particular client (e.g., 1.2 ). Apollo Server uses this property as part of its Client Awareness feature.



Note that this version string is not the version of Apollo Client that you are using, but rather any version string that helps you differentiate between versions of your client. ssrMode When using Apollo Client for server-side rendering , set this to true so that React Apollo's getDataFromTree function can work effectively. ssrForceFetchDelay Provide this to specify a time interval (in milliseconds) before Apollo Client force-fetches queries after a server-side render. This value is 0 by default. connectToDevTools Set this to true to allow the Apollo Client Devtools Chrome extension to connect to your application's Apollo Client in production. (This connection is allowed automatically in dev mode.) queryDeduplication Set this to false to force all created queries to be sent to the server, even if a query with completely identical parameters ( query, variables, operation Name) is already in flight. defaultOptions Provide this object to set application-wide default values for options you can provide to the watchQuery , query , and mutate functions. See below for an example object.

Example defaultOptions object

JavaScript copy 1 const defaultOptions = { 2 watchQuery : { 3 fetchPolicy : 'cache-and-network' , 4 errorPolicy : 'ignore' , 5 }, 6 query : { 7 fetchPolicy : 'network-only' , 8 errorPolicy : 'all' , 9 }, 10 mutate : { 11 errorPolicy : 'all' , 12 }, 13 };

You can override any default option you specify in this object by providing a different value for the same option in individual function calls.

Note: The <Query /> React component uses Apollo Client's watchQuery function. To set defaultOptions when using the <Query /> component, make sure to set them under the defaultOptions.watchQuery property.

ApolloClient functions

This watches the cache store of the query according to the options specified and returns an ObservableQuery . We can subscribe to this ObservableQuery and receive updated results through an observer when the cache store changes. Note that this method is not an implementation of GraphQL subscriptions. Rather, it uses Apollo's store in order to reactively deliver updates to your query results. For example, suppose you call watchQuery on a GraphQL query that fetches a person's first and last name and this person has a particular object identifier, provided by dataIdFromObject. Later, a different query fetches that same person's first and last name and the first name has now changed. Then, any observers associated with the results of the first query will be updated with a new result object. Note that if the cache does not change, the subscriber will not be notified. See here for a description of store reactivity.

Options Name /

Type Description canonizeResults boolean context DefaultContext errorPolicy ErrorPolicy fetchPolicy WatchQueryFetchPolicy initialFetchPolicy WatchQueryFetchPolicy nextFetchPolicy any notifyOnNetworkStatusChange boolean partialRefetch boolean pollInterval number query DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode refetchWritePolicy RefetchWritePolicy returnPartialData boolean skipPollAttempt boolean variables TVariables

This resolves a single query according to the options specified and returns a Promise which is either resolved with the resulting data or rejected with an error.

Options Name /

Type Description canonizeResults boolean context DefaultContext errorPolicy ErrorPolicy fetchPolicy FetchPolicy notifyOnNetworkStatusChange boolean partialRefetch boolean pollInterval number query DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode returnPartialData boolean variables TVariables

This resolves a single mutation according to the options specified and returns a Promise which is either resolved with the resulting data or rejected with an error. In some cases both data and errors might be undefined, for example when errorPolicy is set to 'ignore' . It takes options as an object with the following keys and values:

Options Name /

Type Description awaitRefetchQueries boolean context TContext errorPolicy ErrorPolicy fetchPolicy MutationFetchPolicy keepRootFields boolean mutation DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode OnQueryUpdated<any> optimisticResponse any refetchQueries any MutationUpdaterFunction<TData, TVariables, TContext, TCache> MutationQueryReducersMap<TData> variables TVariables

This subscribes to a graphql subscription according to the options specified and returns an Observable which either emits received data or an error.

Options Name /

Type Description context DefaultContext errorPolicy ErrorPolicy extensions Record<string, any> fetchPolicy FetchPolicy query DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode variables TVariables

Tries to read some data from the store in the shape of the provided GraphQL query without making a network request. This method will start at the root query. To start at a specific id returned by dataIdFromObject use readFragment .

Arguments Name /

Type Description optimistic boolean

Tries to read some data from the store in the shape of the provided GraphQL fragment without making a network request. This method will read a GraphQL fragment from any arbitrary id that is currently cached, unlike readQuery which will only read from the root query. You must pass in a GraphQL document with a single fragment or a document with multiple fragments that represent what you are reading. If you pass in a document with multiple fragments then you must also specify a fragmentName .

Arguments Name /

Type Description optimistic boolean

Options Name /

Type Description fragment DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode fragmentName string id string variables TVariables

Writes some data in the shape of the provided GraphQL query directly to the store. This method will start at the root query. To start at a specific id returned by dataIdFromObject then use writeFragment .

Options Name /

Type Description broadcast boolean data TData id string overwrite boolean query DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode variables TVariables

Writes some data in the shape of the provided GraphQL fragment directly to the store. This method will write to a GraphQL fragment from any arbitrary id that is currently cached, unlike writeQuery which will only write from the root query. You must pass in a GraphQL document with a single fragment or a document with multiple fragments that represent what you are writing. If you pass in a document with multiple fragments then you must also specify a fragmentName .

Options Name /

Type Description broadcast boolean data TData fragment DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode fragmentName string id string overwrite boolean variables TVariables

Resets your entire store by clearing out your cache and then re-executing all of your active queries. This makes it so that you may guarantee that there is no data left in your store from a time before you called this method. resetStore() is useful when your user just logged out. You’ve removed the user session, and you now want to make sure that any references to data you might have fetched while the user session was active is gone. It is important to remember that resetStore() will refetch any active queries. This means that any components that might be mounted will execute their queries again using your network interface. If you do not want to re-execute any queries then you should make sure to stop watching any active queries.

Allows callbacks to be registered that are executed when the store is reset. onResetStore returns an unsubscribe function that can be used to remove registered callbacks.

Arguments Name /

Type Description cb Promise<any>

Remove all data from the store. Unlike resetStore , clearStore will not refetch any active queries.

Allows callbacks to be registered that are executed when the store is cleared. onClearStore returns an unsubscribe function that can be used to remove registered callbacks.

Arguments Name /

Type Description cb Promise<any>

Call this method to terminate any active client processes, making it safe to dispose of this ApolloClient instance.

Refetches all of your active queries. reFetchObservableQueries() is useful if you want to bring the client back to proper state in case of a network outage It is important to remember that reFetchObservableQueries() will refetch any active queries. This means that any components that might be mounted will execute their queries again using your network interface. If you do not want to re-execute any queries then you should make sure to stop watching any active queries. Takes optional parameter includeStandby which will include queries in standby-mode when refetching.

Arguments Name /

Type Description includeStandby boolean

ObservableQuery functions

ApolloClient Observables extend the Observables implementation provided by zen-observable . Refer to the zen-observable documentation for additional context and API options.

Arguments Name /

Type Description saveAsLastResult boolean

Update the variables of this observable query, and fetch the new results. This method should be preferred over setVariables in most use cases.

Arguments Name /

Type Description variables Partial<TVariables>

Arguments Name /

Type Description newOptions Partial<WatchQueryOptions>

Update the variables of this observable query, and fetch the new results if they've changed. Most users should prefer refetch instead of setVariables in order to to be properly notified of results even when they come from the cache. Note: the next callback will not fire if the variables have not changed or if the result is coming from cache. Note: the promise will return the old results immediately if the variables have not changed. Note: the promise will return null immediately if the query is not active (there are no subscribers).

Arguments Name /

Type Description variables TVariables

A function that helps you fetch the next set of results for a paginated list field .

Arguments Name /

Type Description fetchMoreOptions any

A function that enables you to update the query's cached result without executing a followup GraphQL operation. See using updateQuery and updateFragment for additional information.

Arguments Name /

Type Description mapFn TData

A function that instructs the query to begin re-executing at a specified interval (in milliseconds).

Arguments Name /

Type Description pollInterval number

A function that instructs the query to stop polling after a previous call to startPolling .

A function that enables you to execute a subscription , usually to subscribe to specific fields that were included in the query. This function returns another function that you can call to terminate the subscription.

Types

Properties Name /

Type Description assumeImmutableResults boolean cache ApolloCache<TCacheShape> boolean credentials string defaultContext Partial<DefaultContext> defaultOptions DefaultOptions DevtoolsOptions documentTransform DocumentTransform fragmentMatcher FragmentMatcher headers Record<string, string> link ApolloLink name string queryDeduplication boolean resolvers any ssrForceFetchDelay number ssrMode boolean typeDefs any uri string | UriFunction version string

Properties Name /

Type Description mutate Partial<MutationOptions> query Partial<QueryOptions> react any watchQuery Partial<WatchQueryOptions>

The current status of a query’s execution in our system.

Enumeration Members Name /

Type Description error any fetchMore any loading any poll any ready any refetch any setVariables any