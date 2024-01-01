@apollo/react-testing
1npm install @apollo/react-testing
MockedProvider
1import { MockedProvider } from "@apollo/react-testing";
The
MockedProvider is a test-utility that allows you to create a mocked version of the
ApolloProvider that doesn't send out network requests to your API, but rather allows you to specify the exact response payload for a given request.
The
<MockedProvider /> component takes the following props:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|mocks?
|ReadonlyArray
|An array containing a request object and the corresponding response.
|addTypename?
|boolean
|A boolean indicating whether or not
__typename are injected into the documents sent to graphql. This defaults to true.
|defaultOptions?
|DefaultOptions
|An object containing options to pass directly to the
ApolloClient instance.
|cache?
|ApolloCache
|A custom cache object to be used in your test. Defaults to
InMemoryCache. Useful when you need to define a custom
dataIdFromObject function for automatic cache updates.
|resolvers?
|Resolvers
|Apollo Client local resolvers
|childProps?
|object
|Props that should be passed down to the child
Here is an example
mocks prop shape:
1const mocks = [
2 {
3 request: {
4 query: SOME_QUERY,
5 variables: { first: 4 }
6 },
7 result: {
8 data: {
9 dog: {
10 name: "Douglas"
11 }
12 }
13 }
14 },
15 {
16 request: {
17 query: SOME_QUERY,
18 variables: { first: 8}
19 },
20 error: new Error("Something went wrong")
21 }
22]
The above shows that if the request
SOME_QUERY is fired with variables
{ first: 4 } that it results in the data in the
result object.
If
SOME_QUERY is fired with variables
{ first: 8 } then it results in an
error.
Example
1it("runs the mocked query", () => {
2 render(
3 <MockedProvider mocks={mocks}>
4 <MyQueryComponent />
5 </MockedProvider>
6 )
7
8 // Run assertions on <MyQueryComponent/>
9});