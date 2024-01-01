Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

Installation

1npm install @apollo/react-testing

MockedProvider

1import { MockedProvider } from "@apollo/react-testing";

The MockedProvider is a test-utility that allows you to create a mocked version of the ApolloProvider that doesn't send out network requests to your API, but rather allows you to specify the exact response payload for a given request.

The <MockedProvider /> component takes the following props:

PropTypeDescription
mocks?ReadonlyArray
An array containing a request object and the corresponding response.
addTypename?booleanA boolean indicating whether or not __typename are injected into the documents sent to graphql. This defaults to true.
defaultOptions?DefaultOptionsAn object containing options to pass directly to the ApolloClient instance.
cache?ApolloCache
A custom cache object to be used in your test. Defaults to InMemoryCache. Useful when you need to define a custom dataIdFromObject function for automatic cache updates.
resolvers?ResolversApollo Client local resolvers
childProps?objectProps that should be passed down to the child

Here is an example mocks prop shape:

1const mocks = [
2  {
3    request: {
4      query: SOME_QUERY,
5      variables: { first: 4 }
6    },
7    result: {
8      data: {
9        dog: {
10          name: "Douglas"
11        }
12      }
13    }
14  },
15  {
16    request: {
17      query: SOME_QUERY,
18      variables: { first: 8}
19    },
20    error: new Error("Something went wrong")
21  }
22]

The above shows that if the request SOME_QUERY is fired with variables { first: 4 } that it results in the data in the result object.

If SOME_QUERY is fired with variables { first: 8 } then it results in an error.

Example

1it("runs the mocked query", () => {
2  render(
3    <MockedProvider mocks={mocks}>
4      <MyQueryComponent />
5    </MockedProvider>
6  )
7
8  // Run assertions on <MyQueryComponent/>
9});