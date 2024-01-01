Hooks migration guide
How to integrate the new hooks API into your existing Apollo app
The new hooks API for Apollo Client is a simpler way to fetch data in your React app without the boilerplate of render prop components and higher-order components (HOC). We recommend using hooks for all new Apollo code going forward.
Upgrading to the new hooks API requires a major version bump from the previous version of Apollo's React integration. Before updating to the latest version, it's important to review the following details:
Breaking changes
Please keep in mind that this is a major version release, and there are some breaking changes (we've tried to keep them to a minimum). The full breaking changes list can be found in the
Changelog.md .
New packages
To help reduce application bundle sizes, React Apollo 3 introduces a new modular package structure:
Individual packages (recommended):
Umbrella package (includes hooks, render props, and HOCs):
Supporting packages:
You can use the umbrella
react-apollo package to get access to the new hooks, along with the legacy
graphql HOC and
Query /
Mutation /
Subscription components. If you're planning on supporting each of these 3 different paradigms in your application while you incrementally migrate, then the
react-apollo package should work well.
If you're only planning on using some of this functionality, like only the new hooks, then you'll want to install the individual packages instead of
react-apollo. Installing only the
@apollo/react-hooks package yields a 50% bundle size savings than using all of
react-apollo.
Installation/upgrade scenarios
I just want to use Apollo hooks:
1npm install @apollo/react-hooks
I just want to use Apollo render prop components:
1npm install @apollo/react-components
(and remove the
react-apollo package if it was previously installed)
I just want to use Apollo HOCs:
1npm install @apollo/react-hoc
(and remove the
react-apollo package if it was previously installed)
I want to use all 3 React Apollo paradigms in my application:
1npm install react-apollo
Note: We're going to be moving away from the
react-apollopackage in the future, so installing the individual paradigm packages instead of
react-apollois recommended.
Bundle size note
React Apollo 3 uses hooks behind the scenes for everything, including the
graphql HOC and render prop components. While installing and using only the paradigm package(s) that interest you will save on bundle size, the savings will vary based on the packages you're using. This is because the HOC package depends on the components package, and the components package depends on the hooks package. In other words:
1@apollo/react-hoc <-- @apollo/react-components <-- @apollo/react-hooks
2@apollo/react-components <-- @apollo/react-hooks
3@apollo/react-hooks
This means using only the
@apollo/react-hooks package will give you the greatest bundle size savings.
Server-side rendering
The
getDataFromTree and
renderToStringWithData SSR functions are no longer bundled with any of the React Apollo packages in order to help reduce bundle sizes for those who aren't using SSR. If you want to use these functions, you'll need to add in the
@apollo/react-ssr package:
1npm install @apollo/react-ssr
Testing
Testing utilities are no longer bundled with any of the React Apollo packages. Everything has been moved into the
@apollo/react-testing package:
1npm install --save-dev @apollo/react-testing