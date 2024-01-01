@apollo/react-ssr
API reference
Installation
1npm install @apollo/react-ssr
getDataFromTree
The
getDataFromTree function takes your React tree, determines which queries are needed to render them, and then fetches them all.
Params
|Param
|Type
|description
tree
|React.ReactNode
|The React tree you would like to render and fetch data for.
context
|{ [key: string]: any }
|Optional values you would like to make available in the React Context during rendering / data retrieval.
Result
getDataFromTree returns a promise (
Promise<string>) which resolves when the data is ready in your Apollo Client store. The result is generated using
ReactDOMServer.renderToStaticMarkup under the hood.
Example
Refer to the Using
getDataFromTree section of the docs.
renderToStringWithData
The
renderToStringWithData function is similar to
getDataFromTree, but uses
ReactDOMServer.renderToString to render its result instead of
ReactDOMServer.renderToStaticMarkup (the React docs help explain the difference).
Params
|Param
|Type
|description
component
|ReactElement
|The React component tree you would like to render and fetch data for.
Result
renderToStringWithData returns a promise (
Promise<string>) which resolves when the data is ready in your Apollo Client store. The result is generated using
ReactDOMServer.renderToString under the hood.
Example
Refer to the Using
renderToStringWithData section of the docs.