Integrating with React Native

You can use Apollo with React Native exactly as you would with React Web.

To introduce Apollo to your app, install React Apollo from npm and use them in your app as outlined in the setup article:

Bash copy 1 npm install @apollo/react-hooks apollo-client graphql --save

JavaScript copy 1 import React from 'react' ; 2 import { AppRegistry } from 'react-native' ; 3 import { ApolloClient } from 'apollo-client' ; 4 import { ApolloProvider } from '@apollo/react-hooks' ; 5 6 // Create the client as outlined in the setup guide 7 const client = new ApolloClient (); 8 9 const App = () => ( 10 < ApolloProvider client = { client } > 11 < MyRootComponent /> 12 </ ApolloProvider > 13 ); 14 15 AppRegistry . registerComponent ( 'MyApplication' , () => App );

If you are new to using Apollo with React, you should probably read the React guide .

React Native Debugger supports the Apollo Client Devtools :