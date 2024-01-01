Configuring the cache
Apollo Client uses a normalized, in-memory cache to dramatically speed up the execution of queries that don't rely on real-time data. This article covers cache setup and configuration.
Installation
The
InMemoryCache class resides in a different package from the Apollo Client
core. Make sure the
apollo-cache-inmemory package is installed in your project:
1npm install apollo-cache-inmemory --save
Initializing the cache
You create an
InMemoryCache object and provide it to the
ApolloClient constructor
like so:
1import { InMemoryCache } from 'apollo-cache-inmemory';
2import { HttpLink } from 'apollo-link-http';
3import { ApolloClient } from 'apollo-client';
4
5const client = new ApolloClient({
6 link: new HttpLink(),
7 cache: new InMemoryCache()
8});
The
InMemoryCache constructor accepts a variety of options described in
Configuring the cache .
Configuring the cache
You can provide a configuration object to the
InMemoryCache constructor to
customize its behavior. This object supports the following fields:
|Name
|Type
|Description
addTypename
|boolean
|Indicates whether to add
__typename to the document (default:
true)
dataIdFromObject
|function
|A function that takes a data object and returns a unique identifier to be used when normalizing the data in the store. Learn more about how to customize
dataIdFromObject in Custom identifiers .
fragmentMatcher
|object
|By default, the
InMemoryCache uses a heuristic fragment matcher. If you are using fragments on unions and interfaces, you will need to use an
IntrospectionFragmentMatcher. For more information, please read our guide to setting up fragment matching for unions & interfaces .
cacheRedirects
|object
|A map of functions to redirect a query to another entry in the cache before a request takes place. This is useful if you have a list of items and want to use the data from the list query on a detail page where you're querying an individual item. More on that here .
Data normalization
The
InMemoryCache normalizes query results before saving them to the cache by:
Splitting the results into individual objects
Assigning a unique identifier to each object
Storing the objects in a flattened data structure
Assigning unique identifiers
Default identifiers
By default, the
InMemoryCache attempts to generate a unique identifier for an object
by combining the object's
__typename field with its
id or
_id field.
If an object doesn't specify a
__typename or one of
id or
_id,
InMemoryCache
falls back to using the object's path within its associated query (e.g.,
ROOT_QUERY.allPeople.0 for the first record returned for an
allPeople root query).
Avoid this fallback strategy whenever possible, because it scopes cached objects
to individual queries. This means that if multiple queries all return the same
object, each query inefficiently caches a separate instance of that object.
Warning: Each object type you cache should either always include an
idfield or never include an
idfield.
InMemoryCachethrows an error if it encounters an inconsistency in the presence or absence of this field for a particular type.
Custom identifiers
You can define a custom strategy for generating unique identifiers for cached
objects. To do so, provide the
dataIdFromObject configuration option
to the
InMemoryCache constructor. This option is a function that takes in
an object and returns a unique identifier for that object.
For example, if your object types all define a
key field that you want to use
as a unique identifier, you could define
dataIdFromObject like so:
1const cache = new InMemoryCache({
2 dataIdFromObject: object => object.key || null
3});
Note that
InMemoryCache uses the exact string that
dataIdFromObject returns.
If you want the unique identifier to include the object's
__typename field, you
must include it as part of the function's logic.
You can use different logic to generate unique identifiers for each of your object
types by keying off of an object's
__typename property, like so:
1import { InMemoryCache, defaultDataIdFromObject } from 'apollo-cache-inmemory';
2
3const cache = new InMemoryCache({
4 dataIdFromObject: object => {
5 switch (object.__typename) {
6 case 'foo': return object.key; // use the `key` field as the identifier
7 case 'bar': return `bar:${object.blah}`; // append `bar` to the `blah` field as the identifier
8 default: return defaultDataIdFromObject(object); // fall back to default handling
9 }
10 }
11});
Automatic cache updates
Let's look at a case where just using the cache normalization results in the correct update to our store. Let's say we perform the following query:
1{
2 post(id: '5') {
3 id
4 score
5 }
6}
Then, we perform the following mutation:
1mutation {
2 upvotePost(id: '5') {
3 id
4 score
5 }
6}
If the
id field on both results matches up, then the
score field everywhere in our UI will be updated automatically! One nice way to take advantage of this property as much as possible is to make your mutation results have all of the data necessary to update the queries previously fetched. A simple trick for this is to use fragments to share fields between the query and the mutation that affects it.