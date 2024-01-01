Apollo Client uses a normalized, in-memory cache to dramatically speed up the execution of queries that don't rely on real-time data. This article covers cache setup and configuration.

Installation

The InMemoryCache class resides in a different package from the Apollo Client core. Make sure the apollo-cache-inmemory package is installed in your project:

Bash copy 1 npm install apollo-cache-inmemory --save

Initializing the cache

You create an InMemoryCache object and provide it to the ApolloClient constructor like so:

JavaScript copy 1 import { InMemoryCache } from 'apollo-cache-inmemory' ; 2 import { HttpLink } from 'apollo-link-http' ; 3 import { ApolloClient } from 'apollo-client' ; 4 5 const client = new ApolloClient ({ 6 link : new HttpLink (), 7 cache : new InMemoryCache () 8 });

The InMemoryCache constructor accepts a variety of options described in Configuring the cache .

Configuring the cache

You can provide a configuration object to the InMemoryCache constructor to customize its behavior. This object supports the following fields:

Name Type Description addTypename boolean Indicates whether to add __typename to the document (default: true ) dataIdFromObject function A function that takes a data object and returns a unique identifier to be used when normalizing the data in the store. Learn more about how to customize dataIdFromObject in Custom identifiers . fragmentMatcher object By default, the InMemoryCache uses a heuristic fragment matcher. If you are using fragments on unions and interfaces, you will need to use an IntrospectionFragmentMatcher . For more information, please read our guide to setting up fragment matching for unions & interfaces . cacheRedirects object A map of functions to redirect a query to another entry in the cache before a request takes place. This is useful if you have a list of items and want to use the data from the list query on a detail page where you're querying an individual item. More on that here .

Data normalization

The InMemoryCache normalizes query results before saving them to the cache by:

Splitting the results into individual objects Assigning a unique identifier to each object Storing the objects in a flattened data structure

Assigning unique identifiers

Default identifiers

By default, the InMemoryCache attempts to generate a unique identifier for an object by combining the object's __typename field with its id or _id field.

If an object doesn't specify a __typename or one of id or _id , InMemoryCache falls back to using the object's path within its associated query (e.g., ROOT_QUERY.allPeople.0 for the first record returned for an allPeople root query). Avoid this fallback strategy whenever possible, because it scopes cached objects to individual queries. This means that if multiple queries all return the same object, each query inefficiently caches a separate instance of that object.

Warning: Each object type you cache should either always include an id field or never include an id field. InMemoryCache throws an error if it encounters an inconsistency in the presence or absence of this field for a particular type.

Custom identifiers

You can define a custom strategy for generating unique identifiers for cached objects. To do so, provide the dataIdFromObject configuration option to the InMemoryCache constructor. This option is a function that takes in an object and returns a unique identifier for that object.

For example, if your object types all define a key field that you want to use as a unique identifier, you could define dataIdFromObject like so:

JavaScript copy 1 const cache = new InMemoryCache ({ 2 dataIdFromObject : object => object . key || null 3 });

Note that InMemoryCache uses the exact string that dataIdFromObject returns. If you want the unique identifier to include the object's __typename field, you must include it as part of the function's logic.

You can use different logic to generate unique identifiers for each of your object types by keying off of an object's __typename property, like so:

JavaScript copy 1 import { InMemoryCache , defaultDataIdFromObject } from 'apollo-cache-inmemory' ; 2 3 const cache = new InMemoryCache ({ 4 dataIdFromObject : object => { 5 switch ( object . __typename ) { 6 case 'foo' : return object . key ; // use the `key` field as the identifier 7 case 'bar' : return `bar: ${ object . blah } ` ; // append `bar` to the `blah` field as the identifier 8 default : return defaultDataIdFromObject ( object ); // fall back to default handling 9 } 10 } 11 });

Let's look at a case where just using the cache normalization results in the correct update to our store. Let's say we perform the following query:

GraphQL copy 1 { 2 post ( id : ' 5 ') { 3 id 4 score 5 } 6 }

Then, we perform the following mutation:

GraphQL copy 1 mutation { 2 upvotePost ( id : ' 5 ') { 3 id 4 score 5 } 6 }