Integrating with Meteor
Specifics about using Apollo in your Meteor application.
There are two main ways to use Apollo in your Meteor app:
meteor add swydo:ddp-apolloprovides a network Link that supports Meteor user accounts and subscriptions, all over DDP: Documentation
meteor add apollosupports Meteor user accounts over HTTP, with documentation below.
Compatibility
|meteor/apollo
|apollo client
|apollo server
|3.*
|2.*
|2.*
|2.*
|2.*
|1.*
|1.*
|1.*
|1.*
Usage
1meteor add apollo
2meteor npm install graphql apollo-server-express apollo-boost
Client
Create your ApolloClient instance:
1import { Accounts } from 'meteor/accounts-base'
2import ApolloClient from 'apollo-boost'
3
4const client = new ApolloClient({
5 uri: '/graphql',
6 request: operation =>
7 operation.setContext(() => ({
8 headers: {
9 authorization: Accounts._storedLoginToken()
10 }
11 }))
12})
Or if you're using
apollo-client instead of
apollo-boost, use
MeteorAccountsLink():
1import { ApolloClient } from 'apollo-client'
2import { InMemoryCache } from 'apollo-cache-inmemory'
3import { ApolloLink } from 'apollo-link'
4import { HttpLink } from 'apollo-link-http'
5import { MeteorAccountsLink } from 'meteor/apollo'
6
7const client = new ApolloClient({
8 link: ApolloLink.from([
9 new MeteorAccountsLink(),
10 new HttpLink({
11 uri: '/graphql'
12 })
13 ]),
14 cache: new InMemoryCache()
15})
If you want to change which header the token is stored in:
1MeteorAccountsLink({ headerName: 'meteor-login-token' })
(The default is
authorization.)
Server
Set up the Apollo server :
1import { ApolloServer, gql } from 'apollo-server-express'
2import { WebApp } from 'meteor/webapp'
3import { getUser } from 'meteor/apollo'
4
5import typeDefs from './schema'
6import resolvers from './resolvers'
7
8const server = new ApolloServer({
9 typeDefs,
10 resolvers,
11 context: async ({ req }) => ({
12 user: await getUser(req.headers.authorization)
13 })
14})
15
16server.applyMiddleware({
17 app: WebApp.connectHandlers,
18 path: '/graphql'
19})
20
21WebApp.connectHandlers.use('/graphql', (req, res) => {
22 if (req.method === 'GET') {
23 res.end()
24 }
25})
Now when the client is logged in (ie has an unexpired Meteor login token in localStorage), your resolvers will have a
context.user property with the user doc.
IDE
There are two options for using an IDE that will make authenticated GraphQL requests:
Apollo devtools GraphiQL:
Login to your app
Open Apollo devtools to the GraphiQL section
Install with
brew cask install graphql-playground
Login to your app
In the browser console, enter
localStorage.getItem('Meteor.loginToken')
Copy the string returned
In Playground:
At the top, enter
http://localhost:3000/graphql
Under HTTP HEADERS, enter
{ "authorization": "copied string" }
Typings
Your Meteor apps may rely on static typings with TypeScript. If so, it is recommended to use the ambient TypeScript definition for this Atmosphere package .
Accounts
The above solutions assume you're using Meteor's client-side accounts functions like
Accounts.createUser and
Accounts.loginWith*, which use Meteor DDP messages.
If you want to instead only use GraphQL in your app, you can use nicolaslopezj:apollo-accounts . This package uses the Meteor Accounts methods in GraphQL, and it's compatible with the accounts you have saved in your database (and you could use
nicolaslopezj:apollo-accounts and Meteor's DDP accounts at the same time).
If you are relying on the current user in your queries, you'll want to clear the store when the current user state changes . To do so, use
client.resetStore() in the
Meteor.logout callback:
1// The `client` variable refers to your `ApolloClient` instance.
2// It would be imported in your template,
3// or passed via props thanks to `withApollo` in React for example.
4
5Meteor.logout(function() {
6 return client.resetStore(); // make all active queries re-run when the log-out process completed
7});
SSR
There are two additional configurations that you need to keep in mind when using React Server Side Rendering with Meteor.
Use
isomorphic-fetchto polyfill
fetchserver-side (used by Apollo Client's network interface).
Connect your express server to Meteor's existing server with WebApp.connectHandlers.use
Do not end the connection with
res.send()and
res.end()use
req.dynamicBodyand
req.dynamicHeadinstead and call
next(). more info
The idea is that you need to let Meteor to finally render the html you can just provide it extra
body and or
head for the html and Meteor will append it, otherwise CSS/JS and or other merged html content that Meteor serve by default (including your application main .js file) will be missing.
Here is a full working example using
apollo@2.* (outdated):
1meteor add apollo webapp
2meteor npm install --save react react-dom apollo-client redux react-apollo react-router react-helmet express isomorphic-fetch
1import { Meteor } from 'meteor/meteor';
2import { WebApp } from 'meteor/webapp';
3import { meteorClientConfig, createMeteorNetworkInterface } from 'meteor/apollo';
4import React from 'react';
5import ReactDOM from 'react-dom/server';
6import ApolloClient from 'apollo-client';
7import { createStore, combineReducers, applyMiddleware, compose } from 'redux';
8import { ApolloProvider, renderToStringWithData } from 'react-apollo';
9import { match, RouterContext } from 'react-router';
10import Express from 'express';
11// #1 import isomorphic-fetch so the network interface can be created
12import 'isomorphic-fetch';
13import Helmet from 'react-helmet';
14
15import routes from '../both/routes';
16import rootReducer from '../../ui/reducers';
17import Body from '../both/routes/body';
18
19// 1# do not use new
20const app = Express(); // eslint-disable-line new-cap
21
22app.use((req, res, next) => {
23 match({ routes, location: req.originalUrl }, (error, redirectLocation, renderProps) => {
24 if (redirectLocation) {
25 res.redirect(redirectLocation.pathname + redirectLocation.search);
26 } else if (error) {
27 console.error('ROUTER ERROR:', error); // eslint-disable-line no-console
28 res.status(500);
29 } else if (renderProps) {
30 // use createMeteorNetworkInterface to get a preconfigured network interface
31 // #1 network interface can be used server-side thanks to polyfilled `fetch`
32 const networkInterface = createMeteorNetworkInterface({
33 opts: {
34 credentials: 'same-origin',
35 headers: req.headers,
36 },
37 // possible current user login token stored in the cookies thanks to
38 // a third-party package like meteorhacks:fast-render
39 loginToken: req.cookies['meteor-login-token'],
40 });
41
42 // use meteorClientConfig to get a preconfigured Apollo Client options object
43 const client = new ApolloClient(meteorClientConfig({ networkInterface }));
44
45 const store = createStore(
46 combineReducers({
47 ...rootReducer,
48 apollo: client.reducer(),
49 }),
50 {}, // initial state
51 compose(
52 applyMiddleware(client.middleware()),
53 ),
54 );
55
56 const component = (
57 <ApolloProvider store={store} client={client}>
58 <RouterContext {...renderProps} />
59 </ApolloProvider>
60 );
61
62 renderToStringWithData(component).then((content) => {
63 const initialState = client.store.getState()[client.reduxRootKey].data;
64 // the body content we want to append
65 const body = <Body content={content} state={initialState} />;
66 // #3 `req.dynamicBody` will hold that body and meteor will take care of
67 // actually appending it to the end result
68 req.dynamicBody = ReactDOM.renderToStaticMarkup(body);
69 const head = Helmet.rewind();
70 // #3 `req.dynamicHead` in this case we use `react-helmet` to add seo tags
71 req.dynamicHead = ` ${head.title.toString()}
72 ${head.meta.toString()}
73 ${head.link.toString()}
74`;
75 // #3 Important we do not want to return this, we just let meteor handle it
76 next();
77 });
78 } else {
79 console.log('not found'); // eslint-disable-line no-console
80 }
81 });
82});
83// #2 connect your express server with meteor's
84WebApp.connectHandlers.use(Meteor.bindEnvironment(app));
Importing
.graphql files
An easy way to work with GraphQL is by importing
.graphql files directly using the
import syntax.
1meteor add swydo:graphql
Instead of the
/imports/api/schema.js file, create a
/imports/api/schema.graphql file with the same content as before:
1type Query {
2 say: String
3}
One of the benefits you'll get right away is good highlighting by GitHub and your IDE!
Now we can import the schema:
1import typeDefs from '/imports/api/schema.graphql';
Use
typeDefs as before in the above examples. You can pass it directly to
makeExecutableSchema like before.
The import syntax will also work for any other
.graphql file besides your main schema. So you'll be able to import query, mutation and subscription files without needing to manually parse them with the graphql-tag .
For more benefits, see the GrahpQL build plugin README .
Blaze
If you are looking to integrate Apollo with Blaze , you can use the swydo:blaze-apollo package:
1import { setup } from 'meteor/swydo:blaze-apollo';
2
3const client = new ApolloClient(meteorClientConfig());
4
5setup({ client });
This gives you reactive GraphQL queries in your templates!
1Template.hello.helpers({
2 hello() {
3 return Template.instance().gqlQuery({
4 query: HELLO_QUERY
5 }).get();
6 }
7});
Subscriptions
This section uses the outdated
apollo@2.* API.
You can also use GraphQL subscriptions with your Meteor app if you need to. The following code gives an example of a complete configuration that enables all the features of subscriptions in addition to base GraphQL.
Client
1import { ApolloClient } from 'apollo-client';
2import { SubscriptionClient, addGraphQLSubscriptions } from 'subscriptions-transport-ws';
3import { getMeteorLoginToken, createMeteorNetworkInterface } from 'meteor/apollo';
4
5// "basic" Meteor network interface
6const networkInterface = createMeteorNetworkInterface();
7
8// create a websocket uri based on your app absolute url (ROOT_URL), ex: ws://localhost:3000
9const websocketUri = Meteor.absoluteUrl('subscriptions').replace(/^http/, 'ws');
10
11// create a websocket client
12const wsClient = new SubscriptionClient(websocketUri, {
13 reconnect: true,
14 // pass some extra information to the subscription, like the current user:
15 connectionParams: {
16 // getMeteorLoginToken = get the Meteor current user login token from local storage
17 meteorLoginToken: getMeteorLoginToken(),
18 },
19});
20
21// enhance the interface with graphql subscriptions
22const networkInterfaceWithSubscriptions = addGraphQLSubscriptions(networkInterface, wsClient);
23
24// enjoy graphql subscriptions with Apollo Client
25const client = new ApolloClient({ networkInterface: networkInterfaceWithSubscriptions });
Server
The same
context is used for both the resolvers and the GraphQL subscriptions. This also means that authentication in the websocket transport is configured out-of-the-box.
Note that
PubSub from
graphql-subscriptions is not suitable for production. You should wire your
SubscriptionManager with Redis subscriptions or MQTT subscriptions in case you want to use them in production apps.
1import { SubscriptionManager } from 'graphql-subscriptions';
2import { SubscriptionServer } from 'subscriptions-transport-ws';
3import { createApolloServer, addCurrentUserToContext } from 'meteor/apollo';
4
5// your executable schema
6const schema = ...
7
8// any additional context you use for your resolvers, if any
9const context = {};
10
11// the pubsub mechanism of your choice, for instance:
12// - PubSub from graphql-subscriptions (not recommended for production)
13// - RedisPubSub from graphql-redis-subscriptions
14// - MQTTPubSub from graphql-mqtt-subscriptions
15const pubsub = new PubSub();
16
17// subscriptions path which fits witht the one you connect to on the client
18const subscriptionsPath = '/subscriptions';
19
20// start a graphql server with Express handling a possible Meteor current user
21createApolloServer({
22 schema,
23 context
24});
25
26// create the subscription manager thanks to the schema & the pubsub mechanism
27const subscriptionManager = new SubscriptionManager({
28 schema,
29 pubsub,
30});
31
32// start up a subscription server
33new SubscriptionServer(
34 {
35 subscriptionManager,
36 // on connect subscription lifecycle event
37 onConnect: async (connectionParams, webSocket) => {
38 // if a meteor login token is passed to the connection params from the client,
39 // add the current user to the subscription context
40 const subscriptionContext = connectionParams.meteorLoginToken
41 ? await addCurrentUserToContext(context, connectionParams.meteorLoginToken)
42 : context;
43
44 return subscriptionContext;
45 },
46 },
47 {
48 // bind the subscription server to Meteor WebApp
49 server: WebApp.httpServer,
50 path: subscriptionsPath,
51 }
52);