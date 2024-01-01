Integrating with Meteor

There are two main ways to use Apollo in your Meteor app:

meteor add swydo:ddp-apollo provides a network Link that supports Meteor user accounts and subscriptions, all over DDP: Documentation

meteor add apollo supports Meteor user accounts over HTTP, with documentation below.

Compatibility

meteor/apollo apollo client apollo server 3.* 2.* 2.* 2.* 2.* 1.* 1.* 1.* 1.*

Usage

shell copy 1 meteor add apollo 2 meteor npm install graphql apollo-server-express apollo-boost

Client

Create your ApolloClient instance:

JavaScript copy 1 import { Accounts } from 'meteor/accounts-base' 2 import ApolloClient from 'apollo-boost' 3 4 const client = new ApolloClient ({ 5 uri : '/graphql' , 6 request : operation => 7 operation . setContext (() => ({ 8 headers : { 9 authorization : Accounts . _storedLoginToken () 10 } 11 })) 12 })

Or if you're using apollo-client instead of apollo-boost , use MeteorAccountsLink() :

JavaScript copy 1 import { ApolloClient } from 'apollo-client' 2 import { InMemoryCache } from 'apollo-cache-inmemory' 3 import { ApolloLink } from 'apollo-link' 4 import { HttpLink } from 'apollo-link-http' 5 import { MeteorAccountsLink } from 'meteor/apollo' 6 7 const client = new ApolloClient ({ 8 link : ApolloLink . from ([ 9 new MeteorAccountsLink (), 10 new HttpLink ({ 11 uri : '/graphql' 12 }) 13 ]), 14 cache : new InMemoryCache () 15 })

If you want to change which header the token is stored in:

JavaScript copy 1 MeteorAccountsLink ({ headerName : 'meteor-login-token' })

(The default is authorization .)

Server

Set up the Apollo server :

JavaScript copy 1 import { ApolloServer , gql } from 'apollo-server-express' 2 import { WebApp } from 'meteor/webapp' 3 import { getUser } from 'meteor/apollo' 4 5 import typeDefs from './schema' 6 import resolvers from './resolvers' 7 8 const server = new ApolloServer ({ 9 typeDefs , 10 resolvers , 11 context : async ({ req }) => ({ 12 user : await getUser ( req . headers . authorization ) 13 }) 14 }) 15 16 server . applyMiddleware ({ 17 app : WebApp . connectHandlers , 18 path : '/graphql' 19 }) 20 21 WebApp . connectHandlers . use ( '/graphql' , ( req , res ) => { 22 if ( req . method === 'GET' ) { 23 res . end () 24 } 25 })

Now when the client is logged in (ie has an unexpired Meteor login token in localStorage), your resolvers will have a context.user property with the user doc.

IDE

There are two options for using an IDE that will make authenticated GraphQL requests:

Apollo devtools GraphiQL: Login to your app Open Apollo devtools to the GraphiQL section

GraphQL Playground : Install with brew cask install graphql-playground Login to your app In the browser console, enter localStorage.getItem('Meteor.loginToken') Copy the string returned In Playground: At the top, enter http://localhost:3000/graphql Under HTTP HEADERS, enter { "authorization": "copied string" }



Typings

Your Meteor apps may rely on static typings with TypeScript. If so, it is recommended to use the ambient TypeScript definition for this Atmosphere package .

Accounts

The above solutions assume you're using Meteor's client-side accounts functions like Accounts.createUser and Accounts.loginWith* , which use Meteor DDP messages.

If you want to instead only use GraphQL in your app, you can use nicolaslopezj:apollo-accounts . This package uses the Meteor Accounts methods in GraphQL, and it's compatible with the accounts you have saved in your database (and you could use nicolaslopezj:apollo-accounts and Meteor's DDP accounts at the same time).

If you are relying on the current user in your queries, you'll want to clear the store when the current user state changes . To do so, use client.resetStore() in the Meteor.logout callback:

Text copy 1 // The `client` variable refers to your `ApolloClient` instance. 2 // It would be imported in your template, 3 // or passed via props thanks to `withApollo` in React for example. 4 5 Meteor.logout(function() { 6 return client.resetStore(); // make all active queries re-run when the log-out process completed 7 });

SSR

There are two additional configurations that you need to keep in mind when using React Server Side Rendering with Meteor.

Use isomorphic-fetch to polyfill fetch server-side (used by Apollo Client's network interface). Connect your express server to Meteor's existing server with WebApp.connectHandlers.use Do not end the connection with res.send() and res.end() use req.dynamicBody and req.dynamicHead instead and call next() . more info

The idea is that you need to let Meteor to finally render the html you can just provide it extra body and or head for the html and Meteor will append it, otherwise CSS/JS and or other merged html content that Meteor serve by default (including your application main .js file) will be missing.

Here is a full working example using apollo@2.* (outdated):

Text copy 1 meteor add apollo webapp 2 meteor npm install --save react react-dom apollo-client redux react-apollo react-router react-helmet express isomorphic-fetch

JavaScript copy 1 import { Meteor } from 'meteor/meteor' ; 2 import { WebApp } from 'meteor/webapp' ; 3 import { meteorClientConfig , createMeteorNetworkInterface } from 'meteor/apollo' ; 4 import React from 'react' ; 5 import ReactDOM from 'react-dom/server' ; 6 import ApolloClient from 'apollo-client' ; 7 import { createStore , combineReducers , applyMiddleware , compose } from 'redux' ; 8 import { ApolloProvider , renderToStringWithData } from 'react-apollo' ; 9 import { match , RouterContext } from 'react-router' ; 10 import Express from 'express' ; 11 // #1 import isomorphic-fetch so the network interface can be created 12 import 'isomorphic-fetch' ; 13 import Helmet from 'react-helmet' ; 14 15 import routes from '../both/routes' ; 16 import rootReducer from '../../ui/reducers' ; 17 import Body from '../both/routes/body' ; 18 19 // 1# do not use new 20 const app = Express (); // eslint-disable-line new-cap 21 22 app . use (( req , res , next ) => { 23 match ({ routes , location : req . originalUrl }, ( error , redirectLocation , renderProps ) => { 24 if ( redirectLocation ) { 25 res . redirect ( redirectLocation . pathname + redirectLocation . search ); 26 } else if ( error ) { 27 console . error ( 'ROUTER ERROR:' , error ); // eslint-disable-line no-console 28 res . status ( 500 ); 29 } else if ( renderProps ) { 30 // use createMeteorNetworkInterface to get a preconfigured network interface 31 // #1 network interface can be used server-side thanks to polyfilled `fetch` 32 const networkInterface = createMeteorNetworkInterface ({ 33 opts : { 34 credentials : 'same-origin' , 35 headers : req . headers , 36 }, 37 // possible current user login token stored in the cookies thanks to 38 // a third-party package like meteorhacks:fast-render 39 loginToken : req . cookies [ 'meteor-login-token' ], 40 }); 41 42 // use meteorClientConfig to get a preconfigured Apollo Client options object 43 const client = new ApolloClient ( meteorClientConfig ({ networkInterface })); 44 45 const store = createStore ( 46 combineReducers ({ 47 ... rootReducer , 48 apollo : client . reducer (), 49 }), 50 {}, // initial state 51 compose ( 52 applyMiddleware ( client . middleware ()), 53 ), 54 ); 55 56 const component = ( 57 < ApolloProvider store = { store } client = { client } > 58 < RouterContext { ... renderProps } /> 59 </ ApolloProvider > 60 ); 61 62 renderToStringWithData ( component ). then (( content ) => { 63 const initialState = client . store . getState ()[ client . reduxRootKey ]. data ; 64 // the body content we want to append 65 const body = < Body content = { content } state = { initialState } />; 66 // #3 `req.dynamicBody` will hold that body and meteor will take care of 67 // actually appending it to the end result 68 req . dynamicBody = ReactDOM . renderToStaticMarkup ( body ); 69 const head = Helmet . rewind (); 70 // #3 `req.dynamicHead` in this case we use `react-helmet` to add seo tags 71 req . dynamicHead = ` ${ head . title . toString () } 72 ${ head . meta . toString () } 73 ${ head . link . toString () } 74 ` ; 75 // #3 Important we do not want to return this, we just let meteor handle it 76 next (); 77 }); 78 } else { 79 console . log ( 'not found' ); // eslint-disable-line no-console 80 } 81 }); 82 }); 83 // #2 connect your express server with meteor's 84 WebApp . connectHandlers . use ( Meteor . bindEnvironment ( app ));

Importing .graphql files

An easy way to work with GraphQL is by importing .graphql files directly using the import syntax.

Bash copy 1 meteor add swydo:graphql

Instead of the /imports/api/schema.js file, create a /imports/api/schema.graphql file with the same content as before:

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 say : String 3 }

One of the benefits you'll get right away is good highlighting by GitHub and your IDE!

Now we can import the schema:

JavaScript copy 1 import typeDefs from '/imports/api/schema.graphql' ;

Use typeDefs as before in the above examples. You can pass it directly to makeExecutableSchema like before.

The import syntax will also work for any other .graphql file besides your main schema. So you'll be able to import query, mutation and subscription files without needing to manually parse them with the graphql-tag .

For more benefits, see the GrahpQL build plugin README .

Blaze

If you are looking to integrate Apollo with Blaze , you can use the swydo:blaze-apollo package:

JavaScript copy 1 import { setup } from 'meteor/swydo:blaze-apollo' ; 2 3 const client = new ApolloClient ( meteorClientConfig ()); 4 5 setup ({ client });

This gives you reactive GraphQL queries in your templates!

JavaScript copy 1 Template . hello . helpers ({ 2 hello () { 3 return Template . instance (). gqlQuery ({ 4 query : HELLO_QUERY 5 }). get (); 6 } 7 });

Subscriptions

This section uses the outdated apollo@2.* API.

You can also use GraphQL subscriptions with your Meteor app if you need to. The following code gives an example of a complete configuration that enables all the features of subscriptions in addition to base GraphQL.

Client

JavaScript copy 1 import { ApolloClient } from 'apollo-client' ; 2 import { SubscriptionClient , addGraphQLSubscriptions } from 'subscriptions-transport-ws' ; 3 import { getMeteorLoginToken , createMeteorNetworkInterface } from 'meteor/apollo' ; 4 5 // "basic" Meteor network interface 6 const networkInterface = createMeteorNetworkInterface (); 7 8 // create a websocket uri based on your app absolute url (ROOT_URL), ex: ws://localhost:3000 9 const websocketUri = Meteor . absoluteUrl ( 'subscriptions' ). replace ( / ^ http / , 'ws' ); 10 11 // create a websocket client 12 const wsClient = new SubscriptionClient ( websocketUri , { 13 reconnect : true , 14 // pass some extra information to the subscription, like the current user: 15 connectionParams : { 16 // getMeteorLoginToken = get the Meteor current user login token from local storage 17 meteorLoginToken : getMeteorLoginToken (), 18 }, 19 }); 20 21 // enhance the interface with graphql subscriptions 22 const networkInterfaceWithSubscriptions = addGraphQLSubscriptions ( networkInterface , wsClient ); 23 24 // enjoy graphql subscriptions with Apollo Client 25 const client = new ApolloClient ({ networkInterface : networkInterfaceWithSubscriptions });

Server

The same context is used for both the resolvers and the GraphQL subscriptions. This also means that authentication in the websocket transport is configured out-of-the-box.

Note that PubSub from graphql-subscriptions is not suitable for production. You should wire your SubscriptionManager with Redis subscriptions or MQTT subscriptions in case you want to use them in production apps.