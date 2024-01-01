Loading queries with Webpack
You can load GraphQL queries over
.graphql files using Webpack. The package
graphql-tag comes with a loader easy to setup and with some benefits:
Do not process GraphQL ASTs on client-side
Enable queries to be separated from logic
In the example below, we create a new file called
currentUser.graphql:
1query CurrentUserForLayout {
2 currentUser {
3 login
4 avatar_url
5 }
6}
You can load this file adding a rule in your webpack config file:
1module: {
2 rules: [
3 {
4 test: /\.(graphql|gql)$/,
5 exclude: /node_modules/,
6 loader: 'graphql-tag/loader',
7 },
8 ],
9},
As you can see,
.graphql or
.gql files will be parsed whenever imported:
1import React, { Component } from 'react';
2import { graphql } from '@apollo/react-hoc';
3import currentUserQuery from './currentUser.graphql';
4
5class Profile extends Component { ... }
6Profile.propTypes = { ... };
7
8export default graphql(currentUserQuery)(Profile)
Jest
Jest can't use the Webpack loaders. To make the same transformation work in Jest, use jest-transform-graphql .
FuseBox
FuseBox can't use the Webpack loaders. To make the same transformation work in FuseBox, use fuse-box-graphql-plugin .
React native
React native can't use the Webpack loaders. To make the same transformation work in React native, use babel-plugin-import-graphql .
Create-React-App
create-react-app can't use the Webpack loaders unless ejected. To make the same transformation work in
create-react-app without ejecting, use graphql.macro .
1import { loader } from 'graphql.macro';
2const currentUserQuery = loader('./currentUser.graphql');
Fragments
You can use and include fragments in .graphql files and have webpack include those dependencies for you, similar to how you would use fragments and queries with the gql tag in plain JS.
1#import "./UserInfoFragment.graphql"
2
3query CurrentUserForLayout {
4 currentUser {
5 ...UserInfo
6 }
7}
See how we import the UserInfo fragment from another .graphql file (same way you'd import modules in JS).
And here's an example of defining the fragment in another .graphql file.
1fragment UserInfo on User {
2 login
3 avatar_url
4}