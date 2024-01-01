@apollo/react-hooks

query DocumentNode A GraphQL query document parsed into an AST by graphql-tag . Optional for the useQuery Hook since the query can be passed in as the first parameter to the Hook. Required for the Query component.

variables { [key: string]: any } An object containing all of the variables your query needs to execute

pollInterval number Specifies the interval in ms at which you want your component to poll for data. Defaults to 0 (no polling).

notifyOnNetworkStatusChange boolean Whether updates to the network status or network error should re-render your component. Defaults to false.

fetchPolicy FetchPolicy How you want your component to interact with the Apollo cache. Defaults to "cache-first".

errorPolicy ErrorPolicy How you want your component to handle network and GraphQL errors. Defaults to "none", which means we treat GraphQL errors as runtime errors.

ssr boolean Pass in false to skip your query during server-side rendering.

displayName string The name of your component to be displayed in React DevTools. Defaults to ' Query'.

skip boolean If skip is true, the query will be skipped entirely. Not available with useLazyQuery .

onCompleted (data: TData {}) => void A callback executed once your query successfully completes.

onError (error: ApolloError) => void A callback executed in the event of an error.

context Record<string, any> Shared context between your component and your network interface ( Apollo Link). Useful for setting headers from props or sending information to the request function of Apollo Boost.

partialRefetch boolean If true , perform a query refetch if the query result is marked as being partial, and the returned data is reset to an empty Object by the Apollo Client QueryManager (due to a cache miss). The default value is false for backwards-compatibility's sake, but should be changed to true for most use-cases.

client ApolloClient An ApolloClient instance. By default useQuery / Query uses the client passed down via context, but a different client can be passed in.