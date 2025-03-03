GraphOS Studio users can opt in Client Awareness. Client Awareness allows you to view operation metrics split per client, helping you understand how each one interacts with your graph.

Client Awareness uses apollographql-client-name and apollographql-client-version custom HTTP headers to report client usage.

Enable it by adding an ApolloClientAwarenessInterceptor to your ApolloClient :

Kotlin copy 1 val apolloClient = ApolloClient. Builder () 2 . serverUrl ( "https://example.com/graphql" ) 3 . addHttpInterceptor ( ApolloClientAwarenessInterceptor (BuildConfig.APPLICATION_ID, BuildConfig.VERSION_NAME)) 4 . build ()