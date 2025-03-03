The Android Studio plugin features the normalized cache viewer, a graphical tool to inspect normalized caches.

To be able to get information about your app's normalized caches, the plugin needs to communicate with it.

To make this happen, the Apollo Debug Server is a small library that you can add to your app. It will open a server that the plugin can connect to (via adb) to list and pull caches that your app is using.

Installation

Add the apollo-debug-server dependency to your project:

Kotlin build.gradle[.kts] copy 1 dependencies { 2 // ... 3 4 // For security, add the dependency to your debug builds only 5 debugImplementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-debug-server:4.1.1" ) 6 }

Registering your client

Call ApolloDebugServer.registerClient to start the server.

Kotlin copy 1 val apolloClient = ApolloClient. Builder () 2 // ... 3 . build () 4 if (BuildConfig.DEBUG) ApolloDebugServer. registerApolloClient (apolloClient)

Optionally pass a unique name to registerApolloClient to distinguish between clients if you have several.

Unregister the client when it's no longer in use: