Testing in Apollo Kotlin

Apollo Kotlin provides the following tools to help with testing your code:

MockServer (experimental): an HTTP server that you can use to mock any responses

TestNetworkTransport (experimental): lets you specify the GraphQL responses returned by ApolloClient

Data builders (experimental): help instantiate your model classes by providing a DSL

MockServer creates a full HTTP server. It requires minimal changes to your production code (you only need to change serverUrl ), which means you can use the same ApolloClient for tests and production. MockServer is also useful for testing specific server behaviors, such as error cases, HTTP headers, and timeouts.