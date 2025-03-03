Experimental WebSockets
Historically, WebSockets have been one of the most complex and error-prone parts of Apollo Kotlin because:
The WebSocket transport protocol has no official specification and different implementations have different behaviours.
WebSockets are stateful and making them work using the old Kotlin native memory model was challenging.
Because WebSockets are long-lived connections, they are more exposed to errors and knowing when (or if) to retry is hard.
Not all subscriptions happen on WebSockets. Some use HTTP multipart for an example.
Starting with 4.0.0, Apollo Kotlin provides a new
com.apollographql.apollo.network.websocket package containing new
WebSocketNetworkTransport and
WebSocketEngine implementations (instead of
com.apollographql.apollo.network.ws for the current implementations).
The
com.apollographql.apollo.network.websocket implementation provides the following:
Defaults to the graphql-ws protocol, which has become the de facto standard. Using the other protocols is still possible but having a main, specified, protocol ensures we can write a good and solid test suite.
Does not inherit from the old memory model design, making the code considerably simpler. In particular,
WebSocketEngineis now event based and no attempt at flow control is done. If your buffers grow too much, your subscription fails.
Plays nicely with the ApolloClient
retryOnErrorAPI.
Handles different Subscription transports more consistently.
Status
.websocket APIs are more robust than the non-experimental
.ws ones, especially in scenarios involving retries/connection errors. They are safe to use in non-lib use cases.
The
@ApolloExperimental annotation accounts for required API breaking changes based on community feedback. Ideally no change will be needed.
After a feedback phase, the current
.ws APIs will become deprecated and the
.websocket one promoted to stable by removing the
@ApolloExperimental annotations.
Handling errors
Changing the WebSocket HTTP header on Error
The HTTP headers of
ApolloCall are honored and different WebSockets are created for different header values. This means you can use an interceptor to change the header value on error:
1private class UpdateAuthorizationHeaderInterceptor : ApolloInterceptor {
2 @OptIn(ExperimentalCoroutinesApi::class)
3 override fun <D : Operation.Data> intercept(request: ApolloRequest<D>, chain: ApolloInterceptorChain): Flow<ApolloResponse<D>> {
4 return flow {
5 // Retrieve a new access token every time
6 val request = request.newBuilder()
7 .addHttpHeader("Authorization", "Bearer ${accessToken()}")
8 .build()
9
10 emitAll(chain.proceed(request))
11 }
12 }
13}
Changing the connectionPayload on Error
The connection payload is
WsProtocol specific and you can pass a lambda to your
WsProtocol constructor that is evaluated every time a WebSocket needs to be created.
1ApolloClient.Builder()
2 .httpServerUrl(mockServer.url())
3 .subscriptionNetworkTransport(
4 WebSocketNetworkTransport.Builder()
5 .serverUrl(mockServer.url())
6 .wsProtocol(GraphQLWsProtocol(
7 connectionPayload = {
8 getFreshConnectionPayload()
9 }
10 ))
11 .build()
12 )
13 .build()
retryOnErrorInterceptor
By default,
ApolloClient does not retry. You can override that behaviour with
retryOnErrorInterceptor. You can combine that interceptor with the
UpdateAuthorizationHeaderInterceptor:
1private object RetryException : Exception()
2
3private class RetryOnErrorInterceptor : ApolloInterceptor {
4 override fun <D : Operation.Data> intercept(request: ApolloRequest<D>, chain: ApolloInterceptorChain): Flow<ApolloResponse<D>> {
5 var attempt = 0
6 return flow {
7 val request = request.newBuilder()
8 .addHttpHeader("Authorization", "Bearer ${accessToken()}")
9 .build()
10
11 emitAll(chain.proceed(request))
12 }.onEach {
13 when (val exception = it.exception) {
14 is ApolloWebSocketClosedException -> {
15 if (exception.code == 1002 && exception.reason == "unauthorized") {
16 attempt = 0 // retry immediately
17 throw RetryException
18 }
19 }
20 is ApolloNetworkException -> {
21 // Retry all network exceptions
22 throw RetryException
23 }
24 else -> {
25 // Terminate the subscription
26 }
27 }
28 }.retryWhen { cause, _ ->
29 cause is RetryException
30 }
31 }
32}
Migration guide
Package name
In simple cases where you did not configure the underlying
WsProtocol or retry logic, the migration should be about replacing
com.apollographql.apollo.network.ws with
com.apollographql.apollo.network.websocket everywhere:
1// Replace
2import com.apollographql.apollo.network.ws.WebSocketNetworkTransport
3import com.apollographql.apollo.network.ws.WebSocketEngine
4// etc...
5
6// With
7import com.apollographql.apollo.network.websocket.WebSocketNetworkTransport
8import com.apollographql.apollo.network.websocket.WebSocketEngine
9// etc...
Because we can't remove the current APIs just yet, the
ApolloClient.Builder shortcut APIs are still pointing to the
.ws implementations. To use the newer
.websocket implementation, pass a
websocket.WebSocketNetworkTransport directly:
1// Replace
2val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
3 .serverUrl(serverUrl)
4 .webSocketServerUrl(webSocketServerUrl)
5 .webSocketEngine(myWebSocketEngine)
6 .webSocketIdleTimeoutMillis(10_000)
7 .build()
8
9// With
10import com.apollographql.apollo.network.websocket.*
11
12// [...]
13
14ApolloClient.Builder()
15 .serverUrl(serverUrl)
16 .subscriptionNetworkTransport(
17 WebSocketNetworkTransport.Builder()
18 .serverUrl(webSocketServerUrl)
19 // If you didn't set a WsProtocol before, make sure to include this
20 .wsProtocol(SubscriptionWsProtocol())
21 // If you were already using GraphQLWsProtocol, this is now the default
22 //.wsProtocol(GraphQLWsProtocol())
23 .webSocketEngine(myWebSocketEngine)
24 .idleTimeoutMillis(10_000)
25 .build()
26 )
27 .build()
Connection init payload
If you were using
connectionPayload before, you can now pass it as an argument directly. There is no
WsProtocol.Factory anymore:
1// Replace
2GraphQLWsProtocol.Factory(
3 connectionPayload = {
4 mapOf("Authorization" to token)
5 },
6)
7
8// With
9GraphQLWsProtocol(
10 connectionPayload = {
11 mapOf("Authorization" to token)
12 },
13)
Retrying on network errors
Apollo Kotlin 4 also comes with a default
retryOnErrorInterceptor that uses a network monitor or exponential backoff to retry the subscription.
If you want your subscription to be restarted automatically when a network error happens, use
retryOnError {}:
1// Replace
2val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
3 .serverUrl(serverUrl)
4 .subscriptionNetworkTransport(
5 WebSocketNetworkTransport.Builder()
6 .serverUrl(webSocketServerUrl)
7 .reopenWhen { _, attempt ->
8 // exponential backoff
9 delay(2.0.pow(attempt).seconds)
10 true
11 }
12 .build()
13 )
14 .build()
15
16// With
17val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
18 .serverUrl(serverUrl)
19 .subscriptionNetworkTransport(/*..*/)
20 .retryOnError {
21 /*
22 * This is called for every GraphQL operation.
23 * Only retry subscriptions.
24 */
25 it.operation is Subscription
26 }
27 .build()
You can also customize the retry logic using
retryOnErrorInterceptor. Read more about it in the network connectivity page.