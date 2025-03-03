experimental The experimental WebSockets implementation are currently experimental in Apollo Kotlin. If you have feedback on them, please let us know via If you have feedback on them, please let us know via GitHub issues or in the Kotlin Slack community

Historically, WebSockets have been one of the most complex and error-prone parts of Apollo Kotlin because:

The WebSocket transport protocol has no official specification and different implementations have different behaviours. WebSockets are stateful and making them work using the old Kotlin native memory model was challenging. Because WebSockets are long-lived connections, they are more exposed to errors and knowing when (or if) to retry is hard. Not all subscriptions happen on WebSockets. Some use HTTP multipart for an example.

Starting with 4.0.0, Apollo Kotlin provides a new com.apollographql.apollo.network.websocket package containing new WebSocketNetworkTransport and WebSocketEngine implementations (instead of com.apollographql.apollo.network.ws for the current implementations).

The com.apollographql.apollo.network.websocket implementation provides the following:

Defaults to the graphql-ws protocol, which has become the de facto standard. Using the other protocols is still possible but having a main, specified, protocol ensures we can write a good and solid test suite. Does not inherit from the old memory model design, making the code considerably simpler. In particular, WebSocketEngine is now event based and no attempt at flow control is done. If your buffers grow too much, your subscription fails. Plays nicely with the ApolloClient retryOnError API. Handles different Subscription transports more consistently.

Status

.websocket APIs are more robust than the non-experimental .ws ones, especially in scenarios involving retries/connection errors. They are safe to use in non-lib use cases.

The @ApolloExperimental annotation accounts for required API breaking changes based on community feedback. Ideally no change will be needed.

After a feedback phase, the current .ws APIs will become deprecated and the .websocket one promoted to stable by removing the @ApolloExperimental annotations.

Handling errors

Changing the WebSocket HTTP header on Error

The HTTP headers of ApolloCall are honored and different WebSockets are created for different header values. This means you can use an interceptor to change the header value on error:

Kotlin copy 1 private class UpdateAuthorizationHeaderInterceptor : ApolloInterceptor { 2 @OptIn (ExperimentalCoroutinesApi:: class ) 3 override fun < D : Operation . Data > intercept (request: ApolloRequest < D >, chain: ApolloInterceptorChain ): Flow < ApolloResponse < D >> { 4 return flow { 5 // Retrieve a new access token every time 6 val request = request. newBuilder () 7 . addHttpHeader ( "Authorization" , "Bearer ${ accessToken () } " ) 8 . build () 9 10 emitAll (chain. proceed (request)) 11 } 12 } 13 }

Changing the connectionPayload on Error

The connection payload is WsProtocol specific and you can pass a lambda to your WsProtocol constructor that is evaluated every time a WebSocket needs to be created.

Kotlin copy 1 ApolloClient. Builder () 2 . httpServerUrl (mockServer. url ()) 3 . subscriptionNetworkTransport ( 4 WebSocketNetworkTransport. Builder () 5 . serverUrl (mockServer. url ()) 6 . wsProtocol ( GraphQLWsProtocol ( 7 connectionPayload = { 8 getFreshConnectionPayload () 9 } 10 )) 11 . build () 12 ) 13 . build ()

retryOnErrorInterceptor

By default, ApolloClient does not retry. You can override that behaviour with retryOnErrorInterceptor . You can combine that interceptor with the UpdateAuthorizationHeaderInterceptor :

Kotlin copy 1 private object RetryException : Exception () 2 3 private class RetryOnErrorInterceptor : ApolloInterceptor { 4 override fun < D : Operation . Data > intercept (request: ApolloRequest < D >, chain: ApolloInterceptorChain ): Flow < ApolloResponse < D >> { 5 var attempt = 0 6 return flow { 7 val request = request. newBuilder () 8 . addHttpHeader ( "Authorization" , "Bearer ${ accessToken () } " ) 9 . build () 10 11 emitAll (chain. proceed (request)) 12 }. onEach { 13 when ( val exception = it.exception) { 14 is ApolloWebSocketClosedException -> { 15 if (exception.code == 1002 && exception.reason == "unauthorized" ) { 16 attempt = 0 // retry immediately 17 throw RetryException 18 } 19 } 20 is ApolloNetworkException -> { 21 // Retry all network exceptions 22 throw RetryException 23 } 24 else -> { 25 // Terminate the subscription 26 } 27 } 28 }. retryWhen { cause, _ -> 29 cause is RetryException 30 } 31 } 32 }

Migration guide

Package name

In simple cases where you did not configure the underlying WsProtocol or retry logic, the migration should be about replacing com.apollographql.apollo.network.ws with com.apollographql.apollo.network.websocket everywhere:

Kotlin copy 1 // Replace 2 import com.apollographql.apollo.network.ws.WebSocketNetworkTransport 3 import com.apollographql.apollo.network.ws.WebSocketEngine 4 // etc... 5 6 // With 7 import com.apollographql.apollo.network.websocket.WebSocketNetworkTransport 8 import com.apollographql.apollo.network.websocket.WebSocketEngine 9 // etc...

Because we can't remove the current APIs just yet, the ApolloClient.Builder shortcut APIs are still pointing to the .ws implementations. To use the newer .websocket implementation, pass a websocket.WebSocketNetworkTransport directly:

Kotlin copy 1 // Replace 2 val apolloClient = ApolloClient. Builder () 3 . serverUrl (serverUrl) 4 . webSocketServerUrl (webSocketServerUrl) 5 . webSocketEngine (myWebSocketEngine) 6 . webSocketIdleTimeoutMillis ( 10_000 ) 7 . build () 8 9 // With 10 import com.apollographql.apollo.network.websocket. * 11 12 // [...] 13 14 ApolloClient. Builder () 15 . serverUrl (serverUrl) 16 . subscriptionNetworkTransport ( 17 WebSocketNetworkTransport. Builder () 18 . serverUrl (webSocketServerUrl) 19 // If you didn't set a WsProtocol before, make sure to include this 20 . wsProtocol ( SubscriptionWsProtocol ()) 21 // If you were already using GraphQLWsProtocol, this is now the default 22 //.wsProtocol(GraphQLWsProtocol()) 23 . webSocketEngine (myWebSocketEngine) 24 . idleTimeoutMillis ( 10_000 ) 25 . build () 26 ) 27 . build ()

Connection init payload

If you were using connectionPayload before, you can now pass it as an argument directly. There is no WsProtocol.Factory anymore:

Kotlin copy 1 // Replace 2 GraphQLWsProtocol. Factory ( 3 connectionPayload = { 4 mapOf ( "Authorization" to token) 5 }, 6 ) 7 8 // With 9 GraphQLWsProtocol ( 10 connectionPayload = { 11 mapOf ( "Authorization" to token) 12 }, 13 )

Retrying on network errors

Apollo Kotlin 4 also comes with a default retryOnErrorInterceptor that uses a network monitor or exponential backoff to retry the subscription.

If you want your subscription to be restarted automatically when a network error happens, use retryOnError {} :

Kotlin copy 1 // Replace 2 val apolloClient = ApolloClient. Builder () 3 . serverUrl (serverUrl) 4 . subscriptionNetworkTransport ( 5 WebSocketNetworkTransport. Builder () 6 . serverUrl (webSocketServerUrl) 7 . reopenWhen { _, attempt -> 8 // exponential backoff 9 delay ( 2.0 . pow (attempt).seconds) 10 true 11 } 12 . build () 13 ) 14 . build () 15 16 // With 17 val apolloClient = ApolloClient. Builder () 18 . serverUrl (serverUrl) 19 . subscriptionNetworkTransport ( /*..*/ ) 20 . retryOnError { 21 /* 22 * This is called for every GraphQL operation. 23 * Only retry subscriptions. 24 */ 25 it.operation is Subscription 26 } 27 . build ()