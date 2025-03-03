To paraphrase the Kotlin design team (source ):

“API design is cast in stone, but this stone is reasonably soft, and with some effort we can reshape it later.”

Historically, Apollo Kotlin released major versions every 2 to 3 years. These versions usually contained substantial changes requiring a dedicated migration.

Starting with Apollo Kotlin 4, we aim at smaller, more iterative changes, allowing to reshape that API stone softly when required.

This document highlights the evolution policy for Apollo Kotlin 4 and other projects in the Apollo Kotlin galaxy.

Semantic versioning (Semver)

The Apollo Kotlin projects follow semantic versioning :

0.x.y versions are pre-release No stability guarantees are made

4.0.0-alpha.x versions are alphas Alphas are functional versions but have no API guarantees. We encourage using alphas for early adopters that want the latest features and are ok tracking the API changes.

4.0.0-beta.x versions are betas Betas have documentation and a full test suite. We encourage using betas in production. The API might still change, but we will do our best to minimize the impact of the change.

4.0.0-rc.x versions are release candidates The API is frozen and if no issue is found, a stable version is made from it.

4.x.y versions are stable releases Stable versions get bug fixes and new features. No binary breaking change until the next major version. After a new major version is released, a release branch is made to support the older major version with bug fixes and security patches.



We interpret minor version bumps liberally. They are used to hint at new functionality or substantial changes, but we are not strict about it. A small new API may be introduced in a patch release. Conversely, a big internal rework might be signaled with a minor release.

Reporting issues is welcome on any version.

Breaking changes

note See compatibility types in the Kotlin documentation for more details about the different breaking changes.

Binary breaking changes

Binary breaking changes only happen for major versions.

Source breaking changes

We avoid source breaking changes as much as possible in non-major versions. In particular, parameter name changes and deprecations with Error level only happen for major versions.

That being said, true 100% source compatibility is often unreachable and an occasional source breaking change might slip in a non-major version.

We’re trying to update to newer Kotlin versions after a few weeks. This is typically a compatible change for JVM-consumers on Kotlin version n-1 because Kotlin JVM has best effort n+1 forward compatibility . This can be a source breaking for non-JVM consumers. In those cases, you'll need to update your build in those few weeks or keep using older versions of Apollo Kotlin.

Already compiled transitive libraries are not impacted by source breaking changes.

Behavior changes

Bugfixes happen in any version (patch, minor, major).

Other changes are dealt with on a case by case basis. When possible, we’ll have them trigger a source breaking change to signal the change.

Whether something is a bugfix or another kind of change is left to interpretation, and we’ll try our best to make reasonable choices there.

Symbol lifecycle

@ApolloExperimental

Symbols marked with @ApolloExperimental are not part of the public API and are therefore subject to change at any time.

@Deprecated

Symbols marked with @Deprecated are removed when:

A major version is released...

AND the symbol has been deprecated for at least 6 months.

Ideally (but we can't guarantee it), we’ll try to provide a one-year update window (6 months as warning, 6 months as error).