Gradle plugin configuration

1 apollo {

2 service ( "service" ) {

3 // The package name for the generated models

4 packageName. set ( "com.example" )

5

6 // Adds the given directory as a GraphQL source root

7 srcDir ( "src/main/graphql" )

8 // Operation files to include.

9 includes. add ( "**/*.graphql" )

10 // Operation files to exclude.

11 excludes. add ( "**/*.graphqls" )

12

13 // Explicitly set the schema

14 schemaFiles. from ( "src/main/graphql/schema.graphqls" )

15 // Extend your schema locally with type extensions

16 schemaFiles. from ( "shared/graphql/schema.graphqls" , "shared/graphql/extra.graphqls" )

17

18 // What codegen to use. One of "operationBased", "responseBased"

19 codegenModels. set ( "operationBased" )

20

21 // Warn if using a deprecated field

22 warnOnDeprecatedUsages. set ( true )

23 // Fail on warnings

24 failOnWarnings. set ( true )

25

26 // Map the "Date" custom scalar to the com.example.Date Kotlin type

27 mapScalar ( "Date" , "com.example.Date" )

28 // Shorthands to map scalar to builtin types and configure their adapter at build time

29 mapScalarToUpload ( "Upload" )

30 mapScalarToKotlinString ( "MyString" )

31 mapScalarToKotlinInt ( "MyInt" )

32 mapScalarToKotlinDouble ( "MyDouble" )

33 mapScalarToKotlinFloat ( "MyFloat" )

34 mapScalarToKotlinLong ( "MyLong" )

35 mapScalarToKotlinBoolean ( "MyBoolean" )

36 mapScalarToKotlinAny ( "MyAny" )

37 mapScalarToJavaString ( "MyString" )

38 mapScalarToJavaInteger ( "MyInteger" )

39 mapScalarToJavaDouble ( "MyDouble" )

40 mapScalarToJavaFloat ( "MyFloat" )

41 mapScalarToJavaLong ( "MyLong" )

42 mapScalarToJavaBoolean ( "MyBoolean" )

43 mapScalarToJavaObject ( "MyObject" )

44

45

46 // The format to output for the operation manifest. One of "operationOutput", "persistedQueryManifest"

47 operationManifestFormat. set ( "persistedQueryManifest" )

48 // The file where to write the operation manifest

49 operationManifest. set ( file ( "build/generated/persistedQueryManifest.json" ))

50

51 // Whether to generate Kotlin or Java models

52 generateKotlinModels. set ( true )

53 // Target language version for the generated code.

54 languageVersion. set ( "1.5" )

55 // Whether to suffix operation name with 'Query', 'Mutation' or 'Subscription'

56 useSemanticNaming. set ( true )

57 // Whether to generate kotlin constructors with `@JvmOverloads` for more graceful Java interop experience when default values are present.

58 addJvmOverloads. set ( true )

59 // Whether to generate Kotlin models with `internal` visibility modifier.

60 generateAsInternal. set ( true )

61 // Whether to generate default implementation classes for GraphQL fragments.

62 generateFragmentImplementations. set ( true )

63 // Whether to write the query document in models

64 generateQueryDocument. set ( true )

65 // Whether to generate the Schema class.

66 generateSchema. set ( true )

67 // Name for the generated schema

68 generatedSchemaName. set ( "Schema" )

69 // Whether to generate operation variables as [com.apollographql.apollo.api.Optional]

70 generateOptionalOperationVariables. set ( true )

71 // Whether to generate the type safe Data builders.

72 generateDataBuilders. set ( true )

73 // Whether to generate response model builders for Java.

74 generateModelBuilders. set ( true )

75 // Which methods to auto generate (can include: `equalsHashCode`, `copy`, `toString`, or `dataClass`)

76 generateMethods. set ( listOf ( "dataClass" ))

77 // Whether to generate fields as primitive types (`int`, `double`, `boolean`) instead of their boxed types (`Integer`, `Double`, etc..)

78 generatePrimitiveTypes. set ( true )

79 // Opt-in Builders for Operations, Fragments and Input types. Builders are more ergonomic than default arguments when there are a lot of

80 // optional arguments.

81 generateInputBuilders. set ( true )

82 // The style to use for fields that are nullable in the Java generated code

83 nullableFieldStyle. set ( "apolloOptional" )

84 // Whether to decapitalize field names in the generated models (for instance `FooBar` -> `fooBar`)

85 decapitalizeFields. set ( false )

86

87 // Whether to add the [JsExport] annotation to generated models.

88 jsExport. set ( true )

89 // When to add __typename.

90 addTypename. set ( "always" )

91 // Whether to flatten the models. File paths are limited on MacOSX to 256 chars and flattening can help keeping the path length manageable

92 flattenModels. set ( true )

93 // A list of [Regex] patterns for GraphQL enums that should be generated as Kotlin sealed classes instead of the default Kotlin enums.

94 sealedClassesForEnumsMatching. set ( listOf ( ".*" ))

95 // A list of [Regex] patterns for GraphQL enums that should be generated as Java classes.

96 classesForEnumsMatching. set ( listOf ( ".*" ))

97 // Whether fields with different shape are disallowed to be merged in disjoint types.

98 fieldsOnDisjointTypesMustMerge. set ( false )

99

100

101 // The directory where the generated models are written.

102 outputDir. set ( file ( "build/generated/apollo" ))

103

104 // Whether to generate Apollo metadata. Apollo metadata is used for multi-module support.

105 generateApolloMetadata. set ( true )

106 // list of [Regex] patterns matching for types and fields that should be generated whether they are used by queries/fragments in this module or not.

107 alwaysGenerateTypesMatching. set ( listOf ( ".*" ))

108 // Reuse the schema from an upstream module

109 dependsOn ( project ( ":schema" ))

110 // Compute used types from a downstream module

111 isADependencyOf ( project ( ":feature" ))

112

113 // configure introspection schema download

114 introspection {

115 endpointUrl. set ( "https://your.domain/graphql/endpoint" )

116 schemaFile. set ( file ( "src/main/graphql/com/example/schema.graphqls" ))

117 }

118 // configure registry schema download

119 registry {

120 key. set (System. getenv ( "APOLLO_KEY" ))

121 graph. set (System. getenv ( "APOLLO_GRAPH" ))

122 schemaFile. set ( file ( "src/main/graphql/com/example/schema.graphqls" ))

123 }

124 // configure a compiler plugin

125 plugin ( project ( ":apollo-compiler-plugin" )) {

126 argument ( "myarg" , "someValue" )

127 }

128 // wire the generated models to the "test" source set

129 outputDirConnection {

130 connectToKotlinSourceSet ( "test" )

131 }

132 }

133

134 // Make IDEA aware of codegen and will run it during your Gradle Sync, default: false

135 generateSourcesDuringGradleSync. set ( true )

136

137 // Link sqlite for Kotlin native projects

138 linkSqlite. set ( true )