Apollo AST
To generate client code, Apollo Kotlin parses both your GraphQL schema and each operation you write against it into an Abstract Syntax Tree (AST). An AST represents a GraphQL document in a type-safe, machine-readable format.
The Apollo Kotlin parser has its own artifact (
apollo-ast), which you can use independently of
apollo-runtime or
apollo-api.
Features of
apollo-ast include:
Parsing schema and operation documents into abstract syntax trees (ASTs)
Providing input validation to raise warnings and errors (See the GraphQL spec)
Support for outputting ASTs as valid, indented GraphQL documents
Support for manipulation of ASTs via the
transformAPI
Installation
Add the
apollo-ast dependency to your project:
1dependencies {
2 // ...
3
4 implementation("com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-ast:4.1.1")
5}
Parsing a document
Use the
parseAsGQLDocument method to parse a document from a
File, a
String, or an Okio
BufferedSource.
1val graphQLText = """
2 query HeroForEpisode(${"$"}ep: Episode) {
3 hero(episode: ${"$"}ep) {
4 name
5 friends {
6 height
7 }
8 foobar
9 }
10 }
11""".trimIndent()
12
13val parseResult = graphQLText.parseAsGQLDocument()
This method returns a
GQLResult<GQLDocument>, which contains the document and/or parsing issues, each of which can have a severity of either
WARNING or
ERROR. Because there can be warnings, it is possible to have both a valid document and issues at the same time.
To get the document and throw on errors, use
getOrThrow():
1val queryGqlDocument = parseResult.getOrThrow()
GQLDocument is the root of the AST. It contains a list of
GQLDefinitions that together represent the GraphQL document.
All nodes in an AST are subclasses of
GQLNode (all named with the
GQL prefix). Each subclass exposes specific properties and methods relevant to the corresponding node type.
Example AST structure
In the
HeroForEpisode example above, here's the structure of the AST returned by the parser:
1GQLDocument
2 └─GQLOperationDefinition query "HeroForEpisode"
3 ├─GQLVariableDefinition "ep": "Episode"
4 └─GQLSelectionSet
5 └─GQLField "hero"
6 ├─GQLSelectionSet
7 │ ├─GQLField "name"
8 │ ├─GQLField "friends"
9 │ │ └─GQLSelectionSet
10 │ │ └─GQLField "height"
11 │ └─GQLField "foobar"
12 └─GQLArguments
13 └─GQLArgument "episode"
14 └─GQLVariableValue "ep"
Note that this structure and its node names closely follow the GraphQL specification.
Validating input
In addition to parsing, the
apollo-ast library provides methods to perform higher-level validation of GraphQL documents.
To validate a parsed
GQLDocument:
If the document represents a schema, call the
validateAsSchemamethod.
If the document represents one or more operations, call the
validateAsExecutablemethod.
validateAsSchema
validateAsSchema returns a
GQLResult<Schema>. The following snippet parses and validates a short invalid schema that uses an undefined directive (
@private):
1val schemaText = """
2 type Query {
3 hero(episode: Episode): Character
4 }
5
6 enum Episode {
7 NEWHOPE
8 EMPIRE
9 }
10
11 type Character @private {
12 name: String
13 height: Int @deprecated
14 friends: [Character]
15 }
16""".trimIndent()
17
18val schemaGQLDocument = schemaText.parseAsGQLDocument().getOrThrow()
19val schemaResult = schemaGQLDocument.validateAsSchema()
20println(schemaResult.issues.map { it.severity.name + ": " + it.message })
When executed, this snippet prints
[WARNING: Unknown directive 'private'].
Because this is a warning and not an error, you can still use the returned
schemaResult.getOrThrow()
validateAsExecutable
The
validateAsExecutable method checks whether a document's defined operations are valid against a particular provided
Schema. You can obtain this
Schema parameter by calling the above
validateAsSchema on the
GQLDocument that represents the schema:
1val schema = schemaGQLDocument.validateAsSchema().getOrThrow()
2val executableIssues = queryGqlDocument.validateAsExecutable(schema)
3println(executableIssues.map { it.severity.name + ": " + it.message })
If the
queryGqlDocument queries a deprecated field and misspells another, this snippet might print the following:
1[WARNING: Use of deprecated field 'height', ERROR: Can't query 'frends' on type 'Character']
Outputting SDL
You can output a
GQLDocument to standard GraphQL syntax with the
toUtf8 extensions:
1// Returns a string
2println(queryGqlDocument.toUtf8())
3
4// Output to a File
5queryGqlDocument.toUtf8(file)
Transforming an AST
You can use the
transform method of
GQLDocument to modify an existing AST.
You pass
transform a lambda that accepts a
GQLNode and also returns instructions to manipulate the AST:
Continue: keep the node as-is and continue visiting the children
Delete: delete the node
Replace(GQLNode): replace the node with the given one
The
transform method traverses the AST and executes the lambda for each node, then acts on the AST according to the lambda's return value.
Note that with
Delete and
Replace, the node's children are not visited automatically, so you should call
transform
recursively if that is needed.
For example, this snippet removes all fields named
restrictedField from operations defined in
queryGqlDocument and prints the result:
1val transformedQuery = queryGqlDocument.transform{ node ->
2 if (node is GQLField && node.name == "restrictedField") {
3 TransformResult.Delete
4 } else {
5 TransformResult.Continue
6 }
7}
8println(transformedQuery!!.toUtf8())