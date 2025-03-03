Handle WebSocket errors

Because the WebSocket is a shared resource, error handling is different from regular queries. In HTTP queries, an error has a single consumer. With WebSockets, an error may have multiple consumers.

note Apollo Kotlin provides a new experimental WebSockets implementation that provides better defaults, better retry and error handling APIs. It aims to replace the current implementation in the future. If you are interested in trying it out, please consult Starting with 4.0.0,provides a new experimental WebSockets implementation that provides better defaults, better retry and error handling APIs. It aims to replace the current implementation in the future. If you are interested in trying it out, please consult the Experimental WebSockets page

WebSocket errors with multiple consumers

When your network goes down or your server closes the connection (because it wants a new token or something else), all the subscriptions are terminated. You could retry them individually. The example below uses a very naive exponential backoff algorithm:

Kotlin copy 1 apolloClient. subscription ( MySubscription ()) 2 . toFlow () 3 . onEach { 4 // Throw the exception so we can use retryWhen 5 it.exception?. let { throw it } 6 } 7 . retryWhen { e, attempt -> 8 delay ( 2.0 . pow (attempt. toDouble ()). toLong ()) 9 // retry after the delay 10 true 11 } 12 . collect { 13 println ( "trips booked: ${ it. data ?.tripsBooked } " ) 14 }

This has a number of shortcomings (not mentioning the naive exponential backoff implementation):

This code has to be implemented in different places

The attempt is tied to the collector lifecycle, there is no way to reset it if the network is back up

Instead, you can manage this in a more central place when configuring your ApolloClient:

Kotlin copy 1 val apolloClient = ApolloClient. Builder () 2 . httpServerUrl ( "http://localhost:8080/graphql" ) 3 . webSocketServerUrl ( "http://localhost:8080/subscriptions" ) 4 . webSocketReopenWhen { e, attempt -> 5 delay ( 2.0 . pow (attempt. toDouble ()). toLong ()) 6 // retry after the delay 7 true 8 }

The above code will remember all current subscriptions and resubscribe to the server automatically without having to call retry in each screen.

WebSocket errors with single consumers

In some cases, you may have a situation where an error is for a single consumer. This happens typically for error messages :

JSON copy 1 { 2 "id" : "3f32558f-49a3-4dc2-9d1c-445adf0a66c7" , 3 "type" : "error" , 4 "payload" : { } 5 }

In these cases, the Flow will emit an ApolloResponse with a SubscriptionOperationException in its exception and then terminate. You can handle the retry like so: