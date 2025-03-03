GraphQL file types in Apollo Kotlin
Apollo Kotlin supports the following file types for GraphQL definitions:
.jsonfor introspection schemas
.graphqlsfor SDL schemas
.graphqlfor operations (queries, mutations, and subscriptions)
To learn more about SDL schemas, see the blog post about SDL support in Apollo Kotlin.
Schemas
A GraphQL schema describes a graph's data types and the relationships between those types. Apollo Kotlin supports JSON schemas obtained via introspection, along with conventional SDL schemas.
Introspection schemas (
.json)
You can obtain a GraphQL server's schema via a special introspection query (assuming the server enables introspection). Like any other GraphQL server response, the returned schema is provided as JSON similar to the following:
1{
2 "data": {
3 "__schema": {
4 "queryType": {
5 "name": "Query"
6 },
7 "mutationType": {
8 "name": "Mutation"
9 },
10 "types": [...]
11 }
12 }
13}
Some JSON schemas omit the top-level
datafield. Apollo Kotlin supports this omission.
Tools like Apollo Sandbox introspect a GraphQL server automatically and enable you to download its schema in JSON (or SDL) format. Apollo Kotlin can also download an introspected schema with the
downloadApolloSchema Gradle task:
1./gradlew :app:downloadApolloSchema \
2 --endpoint "https://example.com/graphql" \
3 --schema schema.json
JSON introspection schemas are verbose and difficult to read or modify. For simplicity, you should consider JSON schemas read-only and convert them to SDL schemas if you need to make changes.
SDL schemas (
.graphqls)
SDL (Schema Definition Language) is the canonical language for defining GraphQL schemas as defined in the GraphQL spec. It's much cleaner and more expressive than JSON for understanding a schema's structure. It also supports directives, unlike the JSON representation (see this issue):
1type schema {
2 query: Query
3 mutation: Mutation
4}
5
6type Query {
7 field: String @deprecated
8 ...
9}
You can't use introspection to download an SDL schema directly from a GraphQL endpoint. However, Apollo Kotlin can convert an introspection schema to SDL automatically if you specify the
.graphqls extension in the
--schema option:
1./gradlew :app:downloadApolloSchema \
2 --endpoint "https://example.com/graphql" \
3 --schema schema.graphqls
Apollo Kotlin also supports the
.sdlfile extension for SDL schemas, but very few other tools use
.sdl. You should use
.graphqlsmoving forward.
Operations (
.graphql)
GraphQL operations are executed against a graph to fetch or modify data.
In Apollo Kotlin, operation files use the
.graphql (without
's') extension. These files only contain executable definitions (queries, mutations, subscriptions, and/or fragments):
1query MyQuery {
2 field1
3 field2
4 ...
5}
Apollo Kotlin compiles these operations into type-safe models that you can use at runtime.