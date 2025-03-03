Custom scalar types in Apollo Kotlin
In addition to its built-in scalar types (
Int,
String, etc.), GraphQL supports defining custom scalars. For example, your schema might define a custom scalar for
Long,
Date,
BigDecimal, or
GeoPoint.
Define class mapping
To interact with custom scalars in your Apollo Kotlin app, you need to define a mapping in your
build.gradle[.kts] file. This tells Apollo Kotlin which class to use to represent each custom scalar from your schema.
1apollo {
2 service("service") {
3 mapScalar("GeoPoint", "com.example.GeoPoint")
4
5 // Shortcuts exist for standard types - equivalent to mapScalar("Long", "kotlin.Long")
6 mapScalarToKotlinLong("Long")
7 }
8}
If needed, you can also do this with a built-in scalar (such as
ID) to override its default type.
Define class adapters
Each class you use to represent a custom scalar also requires an adapter to convert it to and from the JSON format that's sent over the network.
Each adapter requires a
fromJson function. A
toJson function is also required if your app ever passes the custom scalar as a GraphQL argument.
Here's an adapter for a
GeoPoint custom scalar:
1class GeoPoint(val latitude: Double, val longitude: Double)
2
3val geoPointAdapter = object : Adapter<GeoPoint> {
4 override fun fromJson(reader: JsonReader, customScalarAdapters: CustomScalarAdapters): GeoPoint {
5 var latitude: Double? = null
6 var longitude: Double? = null
7 reader.beginObject()
8 while(reader.hasNext()) {
9 when (reader.nextName()) {
10 "latitude" -> latitude = reader.nextDouble()
11 "longitude" -> longitude = reader.nextDouble()
12 }
13 }
14 reader.endObject()
15
16 // fromJson can throw on unexpected data and the exception will be wrapped in a
17 // ApolloParseException
18 return GeoPoint(latitude!!, longitude!!)
19 }
20
21 // If you do not expect your scalar to be used as input, you can leave this method as TODO()
22 override fun toJson(writer: JsonWriter, customScalarAdapters: CustomScalarAdapters, value: GeoPoint) {
23 writer.beginObject()
24 writer.name("latitude").value(value.latitude)
25 writer.name("longitude").value(value.longitude)
26 writer.endObject()
27 }
28}
If you prefer working with
Maps, Apollo Kotlin comes with
AnyAdapter, which supports adapting
String,
Int,
Double,
Boolean,
List, and
Map. You can use it in an intermediate step:
1val geoPointAdapter = object : Adapter<GeoPoint> {
2 override fun fromJson(reader: JsonReader, customScalarAdapters: CustomScalarAdapters): GeoPoint {
3 val map = AnyAdapter.fromJson(reader) as Map<String, Double>
4 return GeoPoint(map["latitude"] as Double, map["longitude"] as Double)
5 }
6
7 override fun toJson(writer: JsonWriter, customScalarAdapters: CustomScalarAdapters, value: GeoPoint) {
8 val map = mapOf(
9 "latitude" to value.latitude,
10 "longitude" to value.longitude
11 )
12 AnyAdapter.toJson(writer, map)
13 }
14}
This solution is more concise but slightly less performant.
Register adapters
After you define your adapters, you need to register them. This can be done either in the
build.gradle[.kts] file, or at runtime.
In
build.gradle[.kts]
A third argument can be passed to
mapScalar to specify the adapter to use:
1apollo {
2 service("service") {
3 mapScalar("GeoPoint", "com.example.GeoPoint", "com.example.Adapters.geoPointAdapter")
4 }
5}
The given expression is copied as-is in the generated code. Therefore, it's possible to pass any of the following:
An instantiation expression, like
"com.example.GeoPointAdapter()"
A singleton reference, like
"com.example.GeoPointAdapter"
A function call, like
"com.example.Adapters.getGeoPointAdapter()"
Make sure you pass the full class name including the package, because imports aren't automatically generated.
At runtime
You can also register adapters on your
ApolloClient instance by calling
ApolloClient.Builder.addCustomScalarAdapter once for each adapter:
1val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder().serverUrl("https://example.com/graphql")
2 .addCustomScalarAdapter(GeoPoint.type, geoPointAdapter)
3 .build()
This method takes a type-safe generated class from
Types, along with its corresponding adapter.
If you can't find
Types, build your project to trigger codegen.
Built-in adapters
apollo-api provides the following built-in adapters:
|Adapter
|Description
com.apollographql.apollo.api.StringAdapter
|Converts from/to
kotlin.String/
java.lang.String
com.apollographql.apollo.api.IntAdapter
|Converts from/to
kotlin.Int/
java.lang.Int
com.apollographql.apollo.api.BooleanAdapter
|Converts from/to
kotlin.Boolean/
java.lang.Boolean
com.apollographql.apollo.api.DoubleAdapter
|Converts from/to
kotlin.Double/
java.lang.Double
com.apollographql.apollo.api.FloatAdapter
|Converts from/to
kotlin.Float/
java.lang.Float
com.apollographql.apollo.api.LongAdapter
|Converts from/to
kotlin.Long/
java.lang.Long
com.apollographql.apollo.api.AnyAdapter
|Converts from/to
kotlin.Any/
java.lang.Object
Extra adapters
Extra adapters for dates and big decimals are available at https://github.com/apollographql/apollo-kotlin-adapters