Mocking GraphQL responses
QueueTestNetworkTransport is a high-level test API that lets you specify the GraphQL responses that are returned by your
ApolloClient instance.
Add the dependency to your project's
build.gradle file:
1dependencies {
2 testImplementation("com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-testing-support:4.1.1")
3}
Enable the
QueueTestNetworkTransport by passing it to the
ApolloClient builder:
1val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
2 .networkTransport(QueueTestNetworkTransport())
3 .build()
You can then use the
enqueueTestResponse extension function to specify the GraphQL responses to return:
1val testQuery = GetHeroQuery("001")
2val testData = GetHeroQuery.Data {
3 hero = droidHero {
4 name = "R2D2"
5 }
6}
7apolloClient.enqueueTestResponse(testQuery, testData)
8
9val actual = apolloClient.query(testQuery).execute().data!!
10assertEquals(testData.hero.name, actual.hero.name)
You can pass an
ApolloResponse to the
enqueueTestResponse function, or as a shortcut, you can pass a
Data directly as shown above. If you do pass a
Data, you also need to pass an operation, because an
ApolloResponse is built under the hood, which needs a reference to it.
To help create your mocked response data, you can use data builders.
Advanced usage
QueueTestNetworkTransport returns responses in the order they've been enqueued.
In certain tests, it might be more convenient to map responses to operations.
To achieve this, use
MapTestNetworkTransport instead and call the
registerTestResponse extension function:
1val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder().networkTransport(MapTestNetworkTransport()).build()
2
3apolloClient.registerTestResponse(query1, testData1)
4apolloClient.registerTestResponse(query2, testData2)
5
6val actual1 = apolloClient.query(query1).execute().data
7val actual2 = apolloClient.query(query2).execute().data
8// Execute query1 again, which is mapped to testData1
9val actual3 = apolloClient.query(query1).execute().data
10
11assertEquals(testData1, actual1)
12assertEquals(testData2, actual2)
13assertEquals(testData1, actual3)
If you need more control over the responses to return, you can implement your own
NetworkTransport and pass it to the
ApolloClient builder:
1private class CustomTestNetworkTransport : NetworkTransport {
2 override fun <D : Operation.Data> execute(request: ApolloRequest<D>): Flow<ApolloResponse<D>> {
3 return flowOf(
4 ApolloResponse.Builder(
5 /* Your custom logic here */
6 ).build() as ApolloResponse<D>
7 )
8 }
9
10override fun dispose() {}
11}
12
13apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
14 .networkTransport(CustomTestNetworkTransport())
15 .build()
Note that if you use a custom
NetworkTransport, calling
enqueueTestResponse() or
registerTestResponse() is no longer possible because they expect the transport to be
QueueTestNetworkTransport or
MapTestNetworkTransport.