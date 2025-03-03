Subscriptions in Apollo Kotlin
Subscriptions are long-lived GraphQL read operations that can update their response over time, enabling clients to receive new data as it becomes available.
The GraphQL spec does not specify a particular protocol to use for subscription operations. Apollo Kotlin supports the following protocols:
WebSocket, using one of the following subprotocols:
subscriptions-transport-ws (⚠️ not actively maintained!)
appsync (also uses
graphql-wsas Sec-WebSocket-Protocol)
HTTP, using chunked multipart responses
You must use whichever transport is supported by your GraphQL endpoint.
You define a subscription in your app just like you define a query, except you use the
subscription keyword. Here's an example subscription for getting the latest value of a number whenever that number is incremented:
1subscription NumberIncremented {
2 numberIncremented
3}
Unlike with queries and mutations, a subscription operation can include only one field of the
Subscription type. To subscribe to multiple fields, you create multiple subscription operations.
Configuring WebSocket subscriptions
By default, Apollo Kotlin uses the
subscriptions-transport-wsprotocol for subscriptions via the
SubscriptionWsProtocolclass. This protocol is no longer actively maintained. It remains the default for backward compatibility purposes.
A future version of Apollo Kotlin will change the default to the newer
graphql-wsprotocol and
GraphQLWsProtocolclass. If your server already uses
graphql-ws, make sure to set your
WsProtocolto
GraphQLWsProtocol.
To use subscriptions over WebSocket, use
WebSocketNetworkTransport:
1val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
2 .subscriptionNetworkTransport(
3 WebSocketNetworkTransport.Builder()
4 .serverUrl("https://example.com/graphql")
5 .build()
6 )
7 .build()
https:// (or
http://) and
wss:// (or
ws://) protocols. Internally,
wss:// is renamed to
https:// and which one you use does not matter.
Customizing your WebSocket protocol
By default, Apollo Kotlin uses subscriptions-transport-ws for backward compatibility purposes, but it supports all the following WebSocket subprotocols:
subscriptions-transport-ws (⚠️ not actively maintained!)
appsync (also uses
graphql-wsas Sec-WebSocket-Protocol)
To customize your protocol, use the
WsProtocol interface. Apollo Kotlin comes with built-in support for the subprotocols above:
|Subprotocol
|Class
|subscriptions-transport-ws
SubscriptionWsProtocol (default)
|graphql-ws
GraphQLWsProtocol
|appsync
AppSyncWsProtocol
For example, you can configure a
graphql-ws transport like so:
1val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
2 .subscriptionNetworkTransport(
3 WebSocketNetworkTransport.Builder()
4 .protocol(GraphQLWsProtocol.Factory())
5 .serverUrl("https://example.com/graphql")
6 .build()
7 )
8 .build()
AWS (Amplitude) AppSync
Configuring AppSync is easy but has some subtle nuances due to AppSync's authorization and domain requirements. In particular, AppSync subscriptions on custom domains must append "/realtime" to their endpoint. By contrast non-custom domains do not append "realtime" to the path and instead incorporate it into the domain.
1private const val REALTIME = "realtime"
2
3private fun wsUrl(url: String, auth: Map<String, String>): String {
4 val realtimeUrl = when {
5 url.contains(REALTIME) -> url
6 url.contains("amazonaws.com") -> {
7 val awsUrlParts = url.split("appsync-api")
8 require(awsUrlParts.size == 2) { "Invalid AWS url: $url" }
9 "${awsUrlParts[0]}appsync-realtime-api${awsUrlParts[1]}"
10 }
11 url.endsWith("/") -> "$url$REALTIME"
12 else -> "$url/$REALTIME"
13 }
14 return AppSyncWsProtocol.buildUrl(
15 baseUrl = realtimeUrl,
16 authorization = auth,
17 )
18}
19
20// assumes host and key variables have already been set
21private fun wsAuth(): Map<String, String> = mapOf("host" to host, "x-api-key" to key)
22
23val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
24 .subscriptionNetworkTransport(
25 WebSocketNetworkTransport.Builder()
26 // if you know that your URL is correct for realtime then below could be
27 // .serverUrl(AppSyncWsProtocol.buildUrl(url, wsAuth())
28 .serverUrl(wsUrl(url, wsAuth()))
29 .protocol(AppSyncWsProtocol.Factory(connectionPayload = { wsAuth() }))
30 .build(),
31 )
32 .build()
Authentication
Please refer to this section about authentication with WebSocket.
Configuring HTTP subscriptions
To use HTTP for subscriptions, use
HttpNetworkTransport like so:
1val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
2 .subscriptionNetworkTransport(
3 HttpNetworkTransport.Builder()
4 .serverUrl("https://example.com/graphql")
5 .build()
6 )
7 .build()
This is the only configuration required.
HttpNetworkTransport will use chunked multipart responses for subscription operations and standard POST or GET requests for queries and mutations.
Listening to a subscription
After you configure the
NetworkTransport, use
ApolloClient.subscription to open the connection and listen for changes:
1apolloClient.subscription(TripsBookedSubscription())
2 .toFlow()
3 .collect {
4 println("trips booked: ${it.data?.tripsBooked}")
5 }
Because subscriptions are long-lasting operations, you should call
toFlow() to get a
Flow<Response> instead of a single
Response.
Terminating a subscription
Termination is handled through the coroutine scope. Cancel the coroutine to terminate the subscription.
By default, a single WebSocket is shared between all active subscriptions. When no subscription is active, the WebSocket is closed after a configurable timeout.
Error handling
Like queries, subscriptions support partial responses with GraphQL errors, which are emitted in the
Flow.
Network errors terminate the
Flow, and you need to retry to get new updates. Depending on the situation, retrying might open a new WebSocket or restart the subscription.
See also this section about WebSocket errors handling.