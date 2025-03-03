You are viewing documentation for a preview version of this software.

The Apollo Kotlin galaxy is a collection of projects that are related to Apollo Kotlin but are loosely coupled. Their release schedule and maturity level varies.

They serve as a playground for new ideas (apollo-kotlin-compose-support, apollo-kotlin-normalized-cache-incubating) or helper projects providing additional functionality that is not core to Apollo Kotlin (apollo-kotlin-mockserver, apollo-kotlin-cli, apollo-kotlin-execution)

The Apollo Kotlin galaxy projects all start with apollo-kotlin:

RepositoryDescription
apollo-kotlin-normalized-cacheApollo Kotlin Normalized Cache
apollo-kotlin-compose-supportCompose support for Apollo Kotlin
apollo-kotlin-ktor-supportHttpEngine and helpers to work with Ktor
apollo-kotlin-executionGraphQL execution algorithms
apollo-kotlin-adaptersDatetime, BigDecimal and other adapters for Apollo Kotlin
apollo-kotlin-cliCommand line tool for your GraphQL projects
apollo-kotlin-mockserverKMP ready HTTP mock server
apollo-kotlin-java-supportJava language support for Apollo Kotlin
apollo-kotlin-ffsA compiler plugin that allows validation of Federation directives
apollo-kotlin-fakerGiven a schema, generates fakes responses for your testing needs

When possible, file issues in the appropriate repository.
