Apollo Kotlin galaxy
The Apollo Kotlin galaxy is a collection of projects that are related to Apollo Kotlin but are loosely coupled. Their release schedule and maturity level varies.
They serve as a playground for new ideas (
apollo-kotlin-compose-support,
apollo-kotlin-normalized-cache-incubating) or helper projects providing additional functionality that is not core to Apollo Kotlin (
apollo-kotlin-mockserver,
apollo-kotlin-cli,
apollo-kotlin-execution)
The Apollo Kotlin galaxy projects all start with
apollo-kotlin:
|Repository
|Description
|apollo-kotlin-normalized-cache
|Apollo Kotlin Normalized Cache
|apollo-kotlin-compose-support
|Compose support for Apollo Kotlin
|apollo-kotlin-ktor-support
|HttpEngine and helpers to work with Ktor
|apollo-kotlin-execution
|GraphQL execution algorithms
|apollo-kotlin-adapters
|Datetime, BigDecimal and other adapters for Apollo Kotlin
|apollo-kotlin-cli
|Command line tool for your GraphQL projects
|apollo-kotlin-mockserver
|KMP ready HTTP mock server
|apollo-kotlin-java-support
|Java language support for Apollo Kotlin
|apollo-kotlin-ffs
|A compiler plugin that allows validation of Federation directives
|apollo-kotlin-faker
|Given a schema, generates fakes responses for your testing needs
When possible, file issues in the appropriate repository.