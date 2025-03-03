The Apollo Kotlin galaxy is a collection of projects that are related to Apollo Kotlin but are loosely coupled. Their release schedule and maturity level varies.

They serve as a playground for new ideas ( apollo-kotlin-compose-support , apollo-kotlin-normalized-cache-incubating ) or helper projects providing additional functionality that is not core to Apollo Kotlin ( apollo-kotlin-mockserver , apollo-kotlin-cli , apollo-kotlin-execution )

The Apollo Kotlin galaxy projects all start with apollo-kotlin :

Repository Description apollo-kotlin-normalized-cache Apollo Kotlin Normalized Cache apollo-kotlin-compose-support Compose support for Apollo Kotlin apollo-kotlin-ktor-support HttpEngine and helpers to work with Ktor apollo-kotlin-execution GraphQL execution algorithms apollo-kotlin-adapters Datetime, BigDecimal and other adapters for Apollo Kotlin apollo-kotlin-cli Command line tool for your GraphQL projects apollo-kotlin-mockserver KMP ready HTTP mock server apollo-kotlin-java-support Java language support for Apollo Kotlin apollo-kotlin-ffs A compiler plugin that allows validation of Federation directives apollo-kotlin-faker Given a schema, generates fakes responses for your testing needs

When possible, file issues in the appropriate repository.