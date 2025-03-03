Apollo Kotlin supports file uploads via the GraphQL multipart request specification with a few caveats:

Uploading files with GraphQL is most often suitable for proof-of-concept applications. In production, using purpose-built tools for file uploads may be preferable. Refer to this blog post for possible approaches and their advantages and disadvantages.

Neither the Apollo Router Core nor GraphOS Router support multipart/form-data uploads.



Uploading files with Apollo Kotlin

First, add the following custom scalar mapping to the Apollo Gradle plugin configuration:

Kotlin build.gradle[.kts] copy 1 apollo { 2 service ( "service" ) { 3 mapScalarToUpload ( "Upload" ) 4 } 5 }

In this example, the GraphQL schema defines a custom scalar type named Upload . You can use a different name as needed for your schema.

note You don't need to register a type adapter for Upload , because the mapScalarToUpload method registers it automatically.

Now let's consider a mutation that takes an Upload as a parameter:

GraphQL copy 1 mutation SingleUpload ( $file : Upload ! ) { 2 singleUpload ( file : $file ) { 3 id 4 path 5 filename 6 mimetype 7 } 8 }

Create an instance of Upload using one of the factory methods:

Kotlin copy 1 // If you're on Android/JVM, you can turn a File into an upload 2 val upload = File. toUpload ( "application/json" ) 3 4 // On multiplatform, you can use `DefaultUpload` 5 val upload = DefaultUpload. Builder () 6 . fileName ( "filename.txt" ) 7 . content { sink -> 8 okioSource. use { sink. writeAll (it) } 9 } 10 . build ()

And execute your mutation: