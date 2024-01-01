Using the models without apollo-runtime

apollo-runtime and ApolloClient provides support for doing the network requests and interacting with the cache but you can use the generated models and parsers without the runtime and use your network layer of choice for the HTTP calls.

For this, remove the com.apollographql.apollo3:apollo-runtime dependency and replace it with:

Kotlin build.gradle copy 1 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo3:apollo-api:3.8.5" )

Composing an HTTP request body

To compose an HTTP POST request body to be sent to your server, use composeJsonRequest :

Kotlin copy 1 /** 2 * jsonRequest contains data to be sent to the server 3 * { 4 * "query": ... 5 * "variables": ... 6 * "extensions": ... 7 * } 8 */ 9 val body = buildJsonString { 10 query. composeJsonRequest ( this , customScalarAdapters) 11 } 12 13 /** 14 * Send it to your backend 15 */ 16 val httpResponse = sendHttpRequest ( 17 "POST" , 18 "https://com.example/graphql" , 19 "application/json" , 20 body 21 )

Parsing an HTTP response body

To parse a network response into the type safe models, use parseJsonResponse :

Kotlin copy 1 /** 2 * jsonResponse should contain a json with data and possibly errors: 3 * { 4 * "data": ... 5 * "errors": ... 6 * "extensions": ... 7 * } 8 **/ 9 val jsonReader = httpResponse.body. source (). buffer (). jsonReader () 10 val response = operation. parseJsonResponse (jsonReader) 11 12 println (response. data )

Composing an HTTP response body

For your integration tests, you can also compose a complete response from a programmatically built data . For this, use composeJsonResponse :