Uploading files

Apollo Kotlin supports file uploads via the GraphQL multipart request specification .

First, add the following custom scalar mapping to the Apollo Gradle plugin configuration:

Kotlin build.gradle[.kts] copy 1 apollo { 2 service ( "service" ) { 3 mapScalarToUpload ( "Upload" ) 4 } 5 }

In this example, the GraphQL schema defines a custom scalar type named Upload . You can use a different name as needed for your schema.

Note: You don't need to register a type adapter for Upload , because the mapScalarToUpload method registers it automatically.

Now let's consider a mutation that takes an Upload as a parameter:

GraphQL copy 1 mutation SingleUpload ( $file : Upload ! ) { 2 singleUpload ( file : $file ) { 3 id 4 path 5 filename 6 mimetype 7 } 8 }

Create an instance of Upload using one of the factory methods:

Kotlin copy 1 // If you're on Android/JVM, you can turn a File into an upload 2 val upload = File. toUpload ( "application/json" ) 3 4 // On multiplatform, you can use `DefaultUpload` 5 val upload = DefaultUpload. Builder () 6 . fileName ( "filename.txt" ) 7 . content { sink -> 8 okioSource. use { sink. writeAll (it) } 9 } 10 . build ()

And execute your mutation: