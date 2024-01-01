Apollo Kotlin provides a built-in IdlingResource to help you write UI tests with Espresso. The ApolloIdlingResource makes sure that your tests wait for your GraphQL queries to terminate before proceeding.

Add the apollo-idling-resource dependency:

Kotlin build.gradle[.kts] copy 1 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo3:apollo-idling-resource:3.8.5" )

If you have multiple ApolloClient s, you need to create and register a different ApolloIdlingResource with a different name for each. Registering multiple IdlingResource s with the same name will cause your test suite to crash.

Kotlin copy 1 // Create your IdlingResource 2 val idlingResource = ApolloIdlingResource ( "apolloIdlingResource" ) 3 4 // Register the idlingResource before running your tests (once per client). 5 IdlingRegistry. getInstance (). register (idlingResource) 6 7 // Intruct your ApolloClient to update the IdlingResource 8 val apolloClient = ApolloClient. Builder () 9 . serverUrl ( "https://example.com/graphql" ) 10 . idlingResource (idlingResource) 11 . build ()