UI Tests
Apollo Kotlin provides a built-in
IdlingResource to help you write UI tests with Espresso. The
ApolloIdlingResource makes sure that your tests wait for your GraphQL queries to terminate before proceeding.
Add the
apollo-idling-resource dependency:
Kotlin
build.gradle[.kts]
1implementation("com.apollographql.apollo3:apollo-idling-resource:3.8.5")
If you have multiple
ApolloClients, you need to create and register a different
ApolloIdlingResourcewith a different name for each. Registering multiple
IdlingResources with the same name will cause your test suite to crash.
Kotlin
1// Create your IdlingResource
2val idlingResource = ApolloIdlingResource("apolloIdlingResource")
3
4// Register the idlingResource before running your tests (once per client).
5IdlingRegistry.getInstance().register(idlingResource)
6
7// Intruct your ApolloClient to update the IdlingResource
8val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
9 .serverUrl("https://example.com/graphql")
10 .idlingResource(idlingResource)
11 .build()
In the example above, all operations executed by
apolloClient (except subscriptions, which might run for a long time) will update the
IdlingResource so that no automatic actions take place while your app is waiting for data.