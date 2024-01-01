5. Connect your queries to your UI

In this chapter, you are going to display a list of Launch Sites in a LazyColumn .

Configure LaunchListAdapter

In LaunchList , declare a list of LaunchListQuery.Launch , initialized as empty:

Kotlin app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchList.kt copy 1 @Composable 2 fun LaunchList (onLaunchClick: ( launchId : String ) -> Unit ) { 3 var launchList by remember { mutableStateOf ( emptyList < LaunchListQuery . Launch >()) }

LaunchListQuery.Launch is a typesafe generated model from your Launch List.graphql query.

Make a UI for the items

Update the LaunchItem composable to pass it a LaunchListQuery.Launch and display the id:

Kotlin app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchList.kt copy 1 @Composable 2 private fun LaunchItem (launch: LaunchListQuery .Launch, onClick: ( launchId : String ) -> Unit ) { // highlight-line 3 ListItem ( 4 modifier = Modifier. clickable { onClick (launch.id) }, // highlight-line 5 headlineText = { 6 // Mission name 7 Text (text = "Launch ${ launch.id } " ) // highlight-line 8 },

Use the data in the list

Fill launchList with the data from the response, and use it in the LazyColumn:

Kotlin app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchList.kt copy 1 @Composable 2 fun LaunchList (onLaunchClick: ( launchId : String ) -> Unit ) { 3 var launchList by remember { mutableStateOf ( emptyList < LaunchListQuery . Launch >()) } // highlight-line 4 LaunchedEffect (Unit) { 5 val response = apolloClient. query ( LaunchListQuery ()). execute () 6 launchList = response. data ?.launches?.launches?. filterNotNull () ?: emptyList () // highlight-line 7 } 8 9 LazyColumn { 10 items (launchList) { launch -> // highlight-line 11 LaunchItem (launch = launch, onClick = onLaunchClick) 12 } 13 } 14 }

Note: the .filterNotNull() is necessary because the schema defines launches as a list of nullable Launch objects.

Test your query

Hit the Run button. You now have a UI connected to your GraphQL queries 🚀

It looks a bit plain, though. Next, you'll add more info to the list to make it look nicer!