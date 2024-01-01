Using with Java
This article describes how to use Apollo Kotlin in Java projects.
Use the Java codegen
Apollo Kotlin generates Kotlin code by default, but you can configure it to use the Java codegen instead:
Kotlin
build.gradle[.kts]
1apollo {
2 service("service") {
3 generateKotlinModels.set(false)
4 }
5}
Build the client
This snippet demonstrates initializing an
ApolloClient instance in Java:
Java
1import com.apollographql.apollo3.cache.normalized.NormalizedCache;
2import com.apollographql.apollo3.cache.http.HttpCache;
3// (...)
4
5ApolloClient.Builder builder = new ApolloClient.Builder()
6 .serverUrl("http://localhost:4000/graphql")
7
8// Optionally, set an http cache
9HttpCache.configureApolloClientBuilder(builder, cacheDirectory, cacheMaxSize);
10
11// Optionally, set a normalized cache
12NormalizedCache.configureApolloClientBuilder(
13 builder,
14 new MemoryCacheFactory(10 * 1024 * 1024, -1),
15 TypePolicyCacheKeyGenerator.INSTANCE,
16 FieldPolicyCacheResolver.INSTANCE,
17 false
18);
19
20ApolloClient client = builder.build();
Use RxJava extensions
Apollo Kotlin has a coroutines / Flow-based API that isn't well suited to using with Java. To achieve a similar effect, you can use Apollo's RxJava extensions .