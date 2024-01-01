This article describes how to use Apollo Kotlin in Java projects.

Use the Java codegen

Apollo Kotlin generates Kotlin code by default, but you can configure it to use the Java codegen instead:

Kotlin build.gradle[.kts] copy 1 apollo { 2 service ( "service" ) { 3 generateKotlinModels. set ( false ) 4 } 5 }

Build the client

This snippet demonstrates initializing an ApolloClient instance in Java:

Java copy 1 import com.apollographql.apollo3.cache.normalized.NormalizedCache ; 2 import com.apollographql.apollo3.cache.http.HttpCache ; 3 // (...) 4 5 ApolloClient . Builder builder = new ApolloClient . Builder () 6 . serverUrl ( "http://localhost:4000/graphql" ) 7 8 // Optionally, set an http cache 9 HttpCache . configureApolloClientBuilder (builder, cacheDirectory, cacheMaxSize); 10 11 // Optionally, set a normalized cache 12 NormalizedCache . configureApolloClientBuilder ( 13 builder, 14 new MemoryCacheFactory ( 10 * 1024 * 1024 , - 1 ), 15 TypePolicyCacheKeyGenerator . INSTANCE , 16 FieldPolicyCacheResolver . INSTANCE , 17 false 18 ); 19 20 ApolloClient client = builder . build ();

Use RxJava extensions

Apollo Kotlin has a coroutines / Flow-based API that isn't well suited to using with Java. To achieve a similar effect, you can use Apollo's RxJava extensions .