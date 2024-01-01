Fragments in Apollo Kotlin

Note: This article describes the behavior of fragments when using the default operationBased codegen in Apollo Kotlin. For the responseBased codegen, see this page .

Apollo Kotlin supports both forms of GraphQL fragments :

Named fragments , which enable you to reuse a set of fields across multiple operations

Inline fragments , which enable you to access fields of polymorphic types

Named fragments

Take a look at the following GraphQL definitions:

GraphQL Launch.graphql copy 1 # Declaration of named fragment 2 fragment launchFragment on Launch { 3 id 4 site 5 mission { 6 name 7 } 8 } 9 10 query LaunchDetails ( $id : ID ! ) { 11 launch ( id : $id ) { 12 # Usage of named fragment 13 ... launchFragment 14 } 15 }

Based on the fragment definition, Apollo Kotlin generates the following LaunchFragment class that you can reuse in different queries:

Kotlin LaunchFragment.kt copy 1 data class LaunchFragment ( 2 val id: String , 3 val site: String ?, 4 val mission: Mission ? 5 )

Generated models for operations that use this fragment have a .launchFragment property for accessing the fragment's fields:

Kotlin copy 1 println ( "Mission site: ${ launch.launchFragment?.site } " )

The launchFragment property is null if the returned object is not a Launch .

You can reuse the fragment in any number of operations:

GraphQL Launch.graphql copy 1 # ...previous definitions... 2 3 query LaunchList { 4 launches { 5 launches { 6 ... launchFragment 7 } 8 } 9 }

You can even use a fragment in operations that are defined in a different .graphql file from the fragment itself. This is because Apollo Kotlin codegen merges all .graphql files in to a single file before generating models.

Inline fragments

Take a look at this query definition that uses two inline fragments:

GraphQL HeroQuery.graphql copy 1 query HeroForEpisode ( $ep : Episode ! ) { 2 hero ( episode : $ep ) { 3 name 4 ... on Droid { 5 primaryFunction 6 } 7 ... on Human { 8 height 9 } 10 } 11 }

For this operation, Apollo Kotlin generates a Hero class that contains OnDroid and OnHuman nested classes. Hero also includes onDroid and onHuman fields that enable you to access fields that are specific to Droid and Human :

Kotlin copy 1 println ( "Droid primaryFunction: ${ hero.onDroid?.primaryFunction } " ) 2 println ( "Human height: ${ hero.onHuman?.height } " )