GraphQL file types in Apollo Kotlin

Apollo Kotlin supports the following file types for GraphQL definitions:

To learn more about SDL schemas, see the blog post about SDL support in Apollo Kotlin.

Schemas

A GraphQL schema describes a graph's data types and the relationships between those types. Apollo Kotlin supports JSON schemas obtained via introspection , along with conventional SDL schemas .

Introspection schemas ( .json )

You can obtain a GraphQL server's schema via a special introspection query (assuming the server enables introspection). Like any other GraphQL server response, the returned schema is provided as JSON similar to the following:

JSON schema.json copy 1 { 2 "data" : { 3 "__schema" : { 4 "queryType" : { 5 "name" : "Query" 6 }, 7 "mutationType" : { 8 "name" : "Mutation" 9 }, 10 "types" : [ ... ] 11 } 12 } 13 }

Some JSON schemas omit the top-level data field. Apollo Kotlin supports this omission.

Tools like Apollo Sandbox introspect a GraphQL server automatically and enable you to download its schema in JSON (or SDL) format. Apollo Kotlin can also download an introspected schema with the downloadApolloSchema Gradle task:

Bash copy 1 ./gradlew :app:downloadApolloSchema \ 2 --endpoint "https://example.com/graphql" \ 3 --schema schema.json

JSON introspection schemas are verbose and difficult to read or modify. For simplicity, you should consider JSON schemas read-only and convert them to SDL schemas if you need to make changes.

SDL schemas ( .graphqls )

SDL (Schema Definition Language) is the canonical language for defining GraphQL schemas as defined in the GraphQL spec . It's much cleaner and more expressive than JSON for understanding a schema's structure. It also supports directives, unlike the JSON representation (see this issue ):

GraphQL schema.graphqls copy 1 type schema { 2 query : Query 3 mutation : Mutation 4 } 5 6 type Query { 7 field : String @deprecated 8 ... 9 }

You can't use introspection to download an SDL schema directly from a GraphQL endpoint. However, Apollo Kotlin can convert an introspection schema to SDL automatically if you specify the .graphqls extension in the --schema option:

Bash copy 1 ./gradlew :app:downloadApolloSchema \ 2 --endpoint "https://example.com/graphql" \ 3 --schema schema.graphqls

Apollo Kotlin also supports the .sdl file extension for SDL schemas, but very few other tools use .sdl . You should use .graphqls moving forward.

Operations ( .graphql )

GraphQL operations are executed against a graph to fetch or modify data.

In Apollo Kotlin, operation files use the .graphql (without 's' ) extension. These files only contain executable definitions (queries, mutations, subscriptions, and/or fragments):

GraphQL MyQuery.graphql copy 1 query MyQuery { 2 field1 3 field2 4 ... 5 }

Apollo Kotlin compiles these operations into type-safe models that you can use at runtime.