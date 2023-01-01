RxJava support

If you're using Apollo Kotlin in a Java project or a Kotlin project that uses RxJava, you can use Apollo's RxJava extensions.

To do so, add the apollo-rx2-support or apollo-rx3-support dependency to your project:

Kotlin build.gradle[.kts] copy 1 dependencies { 2 // ... 3 4 // For RxJava 2 5 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo3:apollo-rx2-support:3.8.5" ) 6 7 // For RxJava 3 8 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo3:apollo-rx3-support:3.8.5" ) 9 }

Executing operations

Use the rxSingle / rxFlowable extensions to execute GraphQL operations and get RxJava observables: