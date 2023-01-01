Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

RxJava support

If you're using Apollo Kotlin in a Java project or a Kotlin project that uses RxJava, you can use Apollo's RxJava extensions.

To do so, add the apollo-rx2-support or apollo-rx3-support dependency to your project:

Kotlin
build.gradle[.kts]
1dependencies {
2  // ...
3
4  // For RxJava 2
5  implementation("com.apollographql.apollo3:apollo-rx2-support:3.8.5")
6
7  // For RxJava 3
8  implementation("com.apollographql.apollo3:apollo-rx3-support:3.8.5")
9}

Executing operations

Use the rxSingle / rxFlowable extensions to execute GraphQL operations and get RxJava observables:

Java
Kotlin
1import com.apollographql.apollo3.rx2.Rx2Apollo;
2
3// (...)
4
5// Query
6ApolloCall<MyQuery.Data> queryCall = client.query(new MyQuery());
7Single<ApolloResponse<MyQuery.Data>> queryResponse = Rx2Apollo.single(queryCall);
8queryResponse.subscribe( /* ... */ );
9
10// Mutation
11ApolloCall<MyMutation.Data> mutationCall = client.mutation(new MyMutation("my-parameter"));
12Single<ApolloResponse<MyMutation.Data>> mutationResponse = Rx2Apollo.single(mutationCall);
13mutationResponse.subscribe( /* ... */ );
14
15// Subscription
16ApolloCall<MySubscription.Data> subscriptionCall = client.subscription(new MySubscription());
17Flowable<ApolloResponse<MySubscription.Data>> subscriptionResponse = Rx2Apollo.flowable(subscriptionCall);
18subscriptionResponse.subscribe( /* ... */ );