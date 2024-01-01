ApolloStore
Apollo Kotlin exposes the
ApolloStore API to read and write from the normalized cache programmatically. The
ApolloStore sits on top of
NormalizedCache, exposes a thread safe API as well as methods that make it easier to read and write fragments and operations.
The store is accessible with the
ApolloClient.apolloStore extension:
1val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
2 .serverUrl("https://...")
3 .normalizedCache(MemoryCacheFactory(maxSizeBytes = 10 * 1024 * 1024))
4 .build()
5
6val apolloStore: ApolloStore = apolloClient.apolloStore
Reading operation data
Just like a regular GraphQL query, the main way to use the store is to read and write queries:
Given the following query:
1query GetBook($id: String!) {
2 book(id: $id) {
3 title
4 author {
5 name
6 }
7 }
8}
You can read it like this:
1val data = apolloClient.apolloStore.readOperation(GetBookQuery(id = "42"), apolloClient.customScalarAdapters)
2
3println("Title=${data.title}")
4println("Author Name=${data.author.name}")
In the event of cache miss,
readOperation will throw:
1try {
2 apolloClient.apolloStore.readOperation(GetBookQuery(id = "42"), apolloClient.customScalarAdapters)
3} catch(e: CacheMissException) {
4 println("CacheMiss on key: ${e.key}.${e.fieldName}")
5}
If you declared scalar adapters at runtime, pass your client's
customScalarAdaptersto the store's methods, as the store will need them to convert scalar values to and from their Kotlin/Java types.
Writing operation data
Writing operation data is similar to reading:
1apolloClient.apolloStore.writeOperation(GetBookQuery(id = "42"), data, apolloClient.customScalarAdapters)
Note how you'll need to pass the data allong the operation.
Reading and Writing fragments
In the GraphQL specification , fragments are always part of a larger operation and cannot be executed standalone.
1fragment BookDetails on Book {
2 id
3 title
4 author {
5 name
6 }
7}
Apollo Kotlin makes an exception to that rule and allows to read/write individual fragments. This is disabled by default and can be enabled with
generateFragmentImplementations:
1apollo {
2 service("service") {
3 generateFragmentImplementations.set(true)
4 }
5}
Because fragments are not rooted, you need to specify the root cache id of the fragment:
1val data = apolloClient.apolloStore.readFragment(BookDetailsImpl(), CacheKey("42"), apolloClient.customScalarAdapters)
2
3println("Title=${data.title}")
4println("Author Name=${data.author.name}")
Fragments can contain variables. Different fragments with different variables can return different data. In that case the fragment
Impl class will require variables as constructor parameters:
1fragment BookDetails on Book {
2 id
3 title(locale: $locale)
4}
1val data = apolloClient.apolloStore.readFragment(BookDetailsImpl(locale = "en-US"), CacheKey("42"), apolloClient.customScalarAdapters)
2
3println("Title=${data.title}")
Clearing the cache
Call
apolloClient.apolloStore.clearAll() to clear the cache of all entries.