Apollo Kotlin exposes the ApolloStore API to read and write from the normalized cache programmatically. The ApolloStore sits on top of NormalizedCache , exposes a thread safe API as well as methods that make it easier to read and write fragments and operations.

The store is accessible with the ApolloClient.apolloStore extension:

Kotlin copy 1 val apolloClient = ApolloClient. Builder () 2 . serverUrl ( "https://..." ) 3 . normalizedCache ( MemoryCacheFactory (maxSizeBytes = 10 * 1024 * 1024 )) 4 . build () 5 6 val apolloStore: ApolloStore = apolloClient.apolloStore

Reading operation data

Just like a regular GraphQL query, the main way to use the store is to read and write queries:

Given the following query:

GraphQL copy 1 query GetBook ( $id : String ! ) { 2 book ( id : $id ) { 3 title 4 author { 5 name 6 } 7 } 8 }

You can read it like this:

Kotlin copy 1 val data = apolloClient.apolloStore. readOperation ( GetBookQuery (id = "42" ), apolloClient.customScalarAdapters) 2 3 println ( "Title= ${ data .title } " ) 4 println ( "Author Name= ${ data .author.name } " )

In the event of cache miss, readOperation will throw:

Kotlin copy 1 try { 2 apolloClient.apolloStore. readOperation ( GetBookQuery (id = "42" ), apolloClient.customScalarAdapters) 3 } catch (e: CacheMissException ) { 4 println ( "CacheMiss on key: ${ e.key } . ${ e.fieldName } " ) 5 }

If you declared scalar adapters at runtime, pass your client's customScalarAdapters to the store's methods, as the store will need them to convert scalar values to and from their Kotlin/Java types.

Writing operation data

Writing operation data is similar to reading:

Kotlin copy 1 apolloClient.apolloStore. writeOperation ( GetBookQuery (id = "42" ), data , apolloClient.customScalarAdapters)

Note how you'll need to pass the data allong the operation.

Reading and Writing fragments

In the GraphQL specification , fragments are always part of a larger operation and cannot be executed standalone.

GraphQL copy 1 fragment BookDetails on Book { 2 id 3 title 4 author { 5 name 6 } 7 }

Apollo Kotlin makes an exception to that rule and allows to read/write individual fragments. This is disabled by default and can be enabled with generateFragmentImplementations :

Kotlin copy 1 apollo { 2 service ( "service" ) { 3 generateFragmentImplementations. set ( true ) 4 } 5 }

Because fragments are not rooted, you need to specify the root cache id of the fragment:

Kotlin copy 1 val data = apolloClient.apolloStore. readFragment ( BookDetailsImpl (), CacheKey ( "42" ), apolloClient.customScalarAdapters) 2 3 println ( "Title= ${ data .title } " ) 4 println ( "Author Name= ${ data .author.name } " )

Fragments can contain variables. Different fragments with different variables can return different data. In that case the fragment Impl class will require variables as constructor parameters:

GraphQL copy 1 fragment BookDetails on Book { 2 id 3 title ( locale : $locale ) 4 }

Kotlin copy 1 val data = apolloClient.apolloStore. readFragment ( BookDetailsImpl (locale = "en-US" ), CacheKey ( "42" ), apolloClient.customScalarAdapters) 2 3 println ( "Title= ${ data .title } " )

Clearing the cache