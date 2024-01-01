Client Awareness
Apollo Studio users can opt-in Client Awareness . Client Awareness allows you to view operation metrics split per client, helping you understand how each one interacts with your graph.
Client Awareness uses
apollographql-client-name and
apollographql-client-version custom HTTP headers to report client usage.
Enable it by adding an
ApolloClientAwarenessInterceptor to your
OkHttpClient:
Kotlin
1val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
2 .serverUrl("https://example.com/graphql")
3 .addHttpInterceptor(ApolloClientAwarenessInterceptor(BuildConfig.APPLICATION_ID, BuildConfig.VERSION_NAME))
4 .build()
Note: This example uses
BuildConfig to set the applicationId as client name and app version as client version but you can override this. Especially, if your iOS and Android apps use the same package name, it's useful to customize it to allow differentiating the clients