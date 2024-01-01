Apollo Kotlin is built for multiplatform and therefore supports iOS, MacOS, and other Darwin targets.

Since version 3.5.0, the library requires executables to use the new Kotlin Native Memory Manager . To configure it on your project you can use the following snippet:

Kotlin build.gradle.kts copy 1 kotlin.targets. withType (KotlinNativeTarget:: class .java) { 2 binaries. all { 3 binaryOptions[ "memoryModel" ] = "experimental" 4 } 5 }

More information is available on the migration guide .

Multithreaded coroutines

By default when using the x.y.z-native-mt branch of coroutines, Gradle replaces the -native-mt version with the non-mt version as outlined here . To prevent this, add the following to your root build.gradle.kts :

Kotlin copy 1 allprojects { 2 configurations { 3 all { 4 resolutionStrategy { 5 force ( "org.jetbrains.kotlinx:kotlinx-coroutines-core:x.y.z-native-mt" ) 6 } 7 } 8 } 9 }