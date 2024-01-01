Caching in Apollo Kotlin

With APQ, your client sends a hash of most queries to the server instead of the query itself. This makes requests much smaller and enables the use of GET requests instead of POST. This in turn makes it possible to cache results at the CDN level. The server also caches your query strings, meaning it doesn't have to parse a particular query each time it's sent.

Persisted queries can be automatic persisted queries (which require little configuration), or you can use custom persisted query IDs .