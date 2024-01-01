Introduction to Apollo Kotlin

📣 Apollo Kotlin 3 is generally available. If you're using Apollo Android 2.x, see the migration guide . You can also view the 2.x docs .

Apollo Kotlin (formerly Apollo Android) is a GraphQL client that generates Kotlin and Java models from GraphQL queries.

Apollo Kotlin executes queries and mutations against a GraphQL server and returns results as query-specific Kotlin types. This means you don't have to deal with parsing JSON, or passing around Map s and making clients cast values to the right type manually. You also don't have to write model types yourself, because these are generated from the GraphQL definitions your UI uses.

Because generated types are query -specific, you can only access data that you actually specify as part of a query. If you don't ask for a particular field in a query, you can't access the corresponding property on the returned data structure.

This library is designed primarily with Android in mind, but you can use it in any Java/Kotlin app, including multiplatform.

Features

Java and Kotlin Multiplatform code generation

Queries, Mutations and Subscriptions

Reflection-free parsing

Normalized cache

Custom scalar types

HTTP cache

Auto Persisted Queries

Query batching

File uploads

Espresso IdlingResource

Fake models for tests

AppSync and graphql-ws websockets

GraphQL AST parser

Multiplatform

Apollo Kotlin is a Kotlin Multiplatform project.

Here's the current matrix of supported features per platform:

jvm Apple¹ js linuxX64 apollo-api (models) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ apollo-runtime (network, query batching, apq, ...) ✅ ✅ ✅ 🚫 apollo-normalized-cache ✅ ✅ ✅ 🚫 apollo-adapters ✅ ✅ ✅ 🚫 apollo-normalized-cache-sqlite ✅ ✅ 🚫 🚫 apollo-http-cache ✅ 🚫 🚫 🚫

¹: Apple currently includes:

macosX64

macosArm64

iosArm64

iosX64

iosSimulatorArm64

watchosArm32

watchosArm64

watchosSimulatorArm64

tvosArm64

tvosX64

tvosSimulatorArm64

Getting started

If you are new to GraphQL, check out the tutorial that will guide you through building an Android app using Apollo, Kotlin and coroutines.

If you'd like to add Apollo Kotlin to an existing project, follow these steps:

Add the plugin to your build.gradle.kts :

Kotlin copy 1 plugins { 2 id ( "com.apollographql.apollo3" ). version ( "3.8.3" ) 3 }

Add the runtime dependency:

Kotlin copy 1 dependencies { 2 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo3:apollo-runtime:3.8.5" ) 3 }

Set the package name to use for the generated models:

Kotlin copy 1 apollo { 2 service ( "service" ) { 3 packageName. set ( "com.example" ) 4 } 5 }

Apollo Kotlin supports three types of files:

.graphqls schema files: describes the types in your backend using the GraphQL syntax.

.json schema files: describes the types in your backend using the Json syntax.

.graphql executable files: describes your queries and operations in the GraphQL syntax.

By default, Apollo Kotlin requires a schema in your module's src/main/graphql directory. You can download a schema using introspection with the ./gradlew downloadApolloSchema task. Sometimes introspection is disabled and you will have to ask your backend team to provide a schema. Copy this schema to your module:

Text copy 1 cp ${schema} ${module}/src/main/graphql/

Write a query in a ${module}/src/main/graphql/GetRepository.graphql file:

GraphQL copy 1 query HeroQuery ( $id : String ! ) { 2 hero ( id : $id ) { 3 id 4 name 5 appearsIn 6 } 7 }

Build your project. This will generate a HeroQuery class that you can use with an instance of ApolloClient :

Kotlin copy 1 // Create a client 2 val apolloClient = ApolloClient. Builder () 3 . serverUrl ( "https://example.com/graphql" ) 4 . build () 5 6 // Execute your query. This will suspend until the response is received. 7 val response = apolloClient. query ( HeroQuery (id = "1" )). execute () 8 9 println ( "Hero.name= ${ response. data ?.hero?.name } " )

To learn more about other Apollo Kotlin APIs:

Execute your first mutation

Handle custom scalar types

Factor common patterns using fragments

Requirements

Some platforms have specific requirements:

Android API level 21+ ( apollo-http-cache and apollo-adapters require enabling core library desugaring on Android API levels < 26)

JDK 8+ (JDK 11+ when using Android Gradle Plugin 7.0+)

iOS 13+

For building, it requires:

Gradle 5.6

Kotlin 1.8+ for JVM projects

Kotlin 1.9+ for native projects

Proguard / R8 configuration

As the code generated by Apollo Kotlin doesn't use any reflection, it can safely be optimized / obfuscated by Proguard or R8, so no particular exclusions need to be configured.

IntelliJ Plugin

The JS Graphql IntelliJ Plugin provides auto-completion, error highlighting, and go-to-definition functionality for your .graphql files. You can create a .graphqlconfig file to use GraphQL scratch files to work with your schema outside product code (such as to write temporary queries to test resolvers). Make sure you check " Apollo Kotlin" in the plugin's settings, so directives such as @nonnull and typePolicy are recognized.

Releases

The latest version is

Check the changelog for the release history.

Releases are hosted on Maven Central . The plugin is additionally hosted on the Gradle Plugin Portal

Kotlin copy 1 plugins { 2 id ( "com.apollographql.apollo3" ). version ( "3.8.3" ) 3 } 4 5 repositories { 6 mavenCentral () 7 } 8 9 dependencies { 10 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo3:apollo-runtime:3.8.5" ) 11 12 // optional: if you want to use the normalized cache 13 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo3:apollo-normalized-cache-sqlite:3.8.5" ) 14 // optional: if you just want the generated models and parsers and write your own HTTP code/cache code, you can remove apollo-runtime 15 // and use apollo-api instead 16 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo3:apollo-api:3.8.5" ) 17 }

Snapshots

Latest development changes are available in Sonatype's snapshots repository:

Kotlin copy 1 // build.gradle.kts 2 repositories { 3 maven { 4 url = uri ( "https://s01.oss.sonatype.org/content/repositories/snapshots/" ) 5 } 6 mavenCentral () 7 // other repositories... 8 } 9 10 // settings.gradle.kts 11 pluginManagement { 12 repositories { 13 maven { 14 url = uri ( "https://s01.oss.sonatype.org/content/repositories/snapshots/" ) 15 } 16 gradlePluginPortal () 17 mavenCentral () 18 // other repositories... 19 } 20 }

And then use the 3.8.6-SNAPSHOT version for the plugin and libraries.

Contributing

If you'd like to contribute, please see Contributing.md .

Community integrations

If you're using the Maven build tool, https://github.com/aoudiamoncef/apollo-client-maven-plugin is a Maven plugin that calls the Apollo Android compiler to generate your Java/Kotlin sources.

If you're using Absinthe Phoenix subscriptions , kotlin-phoenix has a PhoenixNetworkTransport that you can use together with ApolloClient (doc )

