Introduction to Apollo Kotlin
A strongly-typed, caching GraphQL client for Java and Kotlin multiplatform
📣 Apollo Kotlin 3 is generally available. If you're using Apollo Android 2.x, see the migration guide . You can also view the 2.x docs .
Apollo Kotlin (formerly Apollo Android) is a GraphQL client that generates Kotlin and Java models from GraphQL queries.
Apollo Kotlin executes queries and mutations against a GraphQL server and returns results as query-specific Kotlin types. This means you don't have to deal with parsing JSON, or passing around
Maps and making clients cast values to the right type manually. You also don't have to write model types yourself, because these are generated from the GraphQL definitions your UI uses.
Because generated types are query-specific, you can only access data that you actually specify as part of a query. If you don't ask for a particular field in a query, you can't access the corresponding property on the returned data structure.
This library is designed primarily with Android in mind, but you can use it in any Java/Kotlin app, including multiplatform.
Features
Java and Kotlin Multiplatform code generation
Queries, Mutations and Subscriptions
Reflection-free parsing
Normalized cache
Custom scalar types
HTTP cache
Auto Persisted Queries
Query batching
File uploads
Espresso IdlingResource
Fake models for tests
AppSync and graphql-ws websockets
GraphQL AST parser
Multiplatform
Apollo Kotlin is a Kotlin Multiplatform project.
Here's the current matrix of supported features per platform:
jvm
Apple¹
js
linuxX64
apollo-api (models)
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
apollo-runtime (network, query batching, apq, ...)
|✅
|✅
|✅
|🚫
apollo-normalized-cache
|✅
|✅
|✅
|🚫
apollo-adapters
|✅
|✅
|✅
|🚫
apollo-normalized-cache-sqlite
|✅
|✅
|🚫
|🚫
apollo-http-cache
|✅
|🚫
|🚫
|🚫
¹: Apple currently includes:
macosX64
macosArm64
iosArm64
iosX64
iosSimulatorArm64
watchosArm32
watchosArm64
watchosSimulatorArm64
tvosArm64
tvosX64
tvosSimulatorArm64
Getting started
If you are new to GraphQL, check out the tutorial that will guide you through building an Android app using Apollo, Kotlin and coroutines.
If you'd like to add Apollo Kotlin to an existing project, follow these steps:
Add the plugin to your
build.gradle.kts:
1plugins {
2 id("com.apollographql.apollo3").version("3.8.3")
3}
Add the runtime dependency:
1dependencies {
2 implementation("com.apollographql.apollo3:apollo-runtime:3.8.5")
3}
Set the package name to use for the generated models:
1apollo {
2 service("service") {
3 packageName.set("com.example")
4 }
5}
Apollo Kotlin supports three types of files:
.graphqlsschema files: describes the types in your backend using the GraphQL syntax.
.jsonschema files: describes the types in your backend using the Json syntax.
.graphqlexecutable files: describes your queries and operations in the GraphQL syntax.
By default, Apollo Kotlin requires a schema in your module's
src/main/graphql directory. You can download a schema using introspection with the
./gradlew downloadApolloSchema task. Sometimes introspection is disabled and you will have to ask your backend team to provide a schema. Copy this schema to your module:
1cp ${schema} ${module}/src/main/graphql/
Write a query in a
${module}/src/main/graphql/GetRepository.graphql file:
1query HeroQuery($id: String!) {
2 hero(id: $id) {
3 id
4 name
5 appearsIn
6 }
7}
Build your project. This will generate a
HeroQuery class that you can use with an instance of
ApolloClient:
1 // Create a client
2 val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
3 .serverUrl("https://example.com/graphql")
4 .build()
5
6 // Execute your query. This will suspend until the response is received.
7 val response = apolloClient.query(HeroQuery(id = "1")).execute()
8
9 println("Hero.name=${response.data?.hero?.name}")
To learn more about other Apollo Kotlin APIs:
Execute your first mutation
Handle custom scalar types
Factor common patterns using fragments
Requirements
Some platforms have specific requirements:
Android API level 21+ (
apollo-http-cacheand
apollo-adaptersrequire enabling core library desugaring on Android API levels < 26)
JDK 8+ (JDK 11+ when using Android Gradle Plugin 7.0+)
iOS 13+
For building, it requires:
Gradle 5.6
Kotlin 1.8+ for JVM projects
Kotlin 1.9+ for native projects
Proguard / R8 configuration
As the code generated by Apollo Kotlin doesn't use any reflection, it can safely be optimized / obfuscated by Proguard or R8, so no particular exclusions need to be configured.
IntelliJ Plugin
The JS Graphql IntelliJ Plugin provides auto-completion, error highlighting, and go-to-definition functionality for your
.graphql files. You can create a
.graphqlconfig file to use GraphQL scratch files to work with your schema outside product code (such as to write temporary queries to test resolvers).
Make sure you check "Apollo Kotlin" in the plugin's settings, so directives such as
@nonnull and
typePolicy are recognized.
Releases
Check the changelog for the release history.
Releases are hosted on Maven Central . The plugin is additionally hosted on the Gradle Plugin Portal
1plugins {
2 id("com.apollographql.apollo3").version("3.8.3")
3}
4
5repositories {
6 mavenCentral()
7}
8
9dependencies {
10 implementation("com.apollographql.apollo3:apollo-runtime:3.8.5")
11
12 // optional: if you want to use the normalized cache
13 implementation("com.apollographql.apollo3:apollo-normalized-cache-sqlite:3.8.5")
14 // optional: if you just want the generated models and parsers and write your own HTTP code/cache code, you can remove apollo-runtime
15 // and use apollo-api instead
16 implementation("com.apollographql.apollo3:apollo-api:3.8.5")
17}
Snapshots
Latest development changes are available in Sonatype's snapshots repository:
1// build.gradle.kts
2repositories {
3 maven {
4 url = uri("https://s01.oss.sonatype.org/content/repositories/snapshots/")
5 }
6 mavenCentral()
7 // other repositories...
8}
9
10// settings.gradle.kts
11pluginManagement {
12 repositories {
13 maven {
14 url = uri("https://s01.oss.sonatype.org/content/repositories/snapshots/")
15 }
16 gradlePluginPortal()
17 mavenCentral()
18 // other repositories...
19 }
20}
And then use the
3.8.6-SNAPSHOT version for the plugin and libraries.
Contributing
If you'd like to contribute, please see Contributing.md .
Community integrations
If you're using the Maven build tool, https://github.com/aoudiamoncef/apollo-client-maven-plugin is a Maven plugin that calls the Apollo Android compiler to generate your Java/Kotlin sources.
If you're using Absinthe Phoenix subscriptions , kotlin-phoenix has a PhoenixNetworkTransport that you can use together with
ApolloClient(doc )
Additional resources
A journey to Kotlin multiplatform : how the project was moved to Kotlin multiplatform, talk given at Kotliners in June 2020.
#125, Fragmented Podcast : Why's and How's about Apollo Kotlin and the entire journey.
GraphQL.org for an introduction and reference to GraphQL itself.
apollographql.com to learn about Apollo open-source and commercial tools.
The Apollo blog for long-form articles about GraphQL, feature announcements for Apollo, and guest articles from the community.
The Apollo Twitter account for in-the-moment news.