This page focuses on the HTTP cache. If you want to deduplicate the storage of your objects and/or notify your UI when your data changes, take a look at the normalized cache instead.

ℹ️ The HTTP cache is only available on the JVM.

Setup

To enable HTTP cache support, add the dependency to your project's build.gradle file:

Kotlin build.gradle[.kts] copy 1 dependencies { 2 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo3:apollo-http-cache:3.8.5" ) 3 }

If you're targeting Android API level < 26, you'll need to enable core library desugaring to support the java.time API:

Kotlin copy 1 android { 2 compileOptions { 3 // Flag to enable support for the new language APIs 4 coreLibraryDesugaringEnabled = true 5 } 6 }

Then configure your HTTP cache:

Kotlin copy 1 apolloClient = ApolloClient. Builder () 2 . httpCache ( 3 // Use a dedicated directory for the cache 4 directory = File (pathToCacheDirectory), 5 // Configure a max size of 100MB 6 maxSize = 100 * 1024 * 1024 7 ) 8 . build ()

Usage

The HTTP cache is a least recently used (LRU) cache with a configurable max size.

Once your cache setup is complete, the cache will be used by default by all your queries. By default, queries will try to find a result in the cache first and go the network if it's not there. This is the HttpFetchPolicy.CacheFirst . You can customize that behaviour with httpFetchPolicy(HttpFetchPolicy) :

Kotlin copy 1 val response = apolloClient. query (query) 2 // Don't use the cache 3 . httpFetchPolicy (HttpFetchPolicy.NetworkOnly) 4 5 // Or only use the cache 6 . httpFetchPolicy (HttpFetchPolicy.CacheOnly) 7 8 // Finally, execute your query 9 . execute ()

If the query is present in cache, it will be used to return response.data . If not, a HttpCacheMissException will be thrown.

You can also set an expiration time either globally or for specific queries. The entries will automatically be removed from the cache after the expiration time:

Kotlin copy 1 // Globally 2 apolloClient = ApolloClient. Builder () 3 . httpCache ( /*...*/ ) 4 // Expire after 1 hour 5 . httpExpireTimeout ( 60 * 60 * 1000 ) 6 . build () 7 8 // On a specific query 9 val response = apolloClient. query (query) 10 // Expire after 1 hour 11 . httpExpireTimeout ( 60 * 60 * 1000 ) 12 . execute ()

If a specific query must not be cached, you can use httpDoNotStore() :

Kotlin copy 1 val response = apolloClient. query (query) 2 // Don't cache this query 3 . httpDoNotStore (httpDoNotStore = true ) 4 . execute ()

Clearing the cache