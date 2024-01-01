10. Authenticate your operations
In this section, you will book a flight 🚀! Booking a flight requires being authenticated to the server so the correct person is sent to space! To do that, and since Apollo Kotlin is using OkHttp to handle HTTP requests, you will use an OkHttp Interceptor to add headers to your GraphQL requests.
Add the interceptor
In
Apollo.kt, add the
AuthorizationInterceptor class:
1private class AuthorizationInterceptor() : Interceptor {
2 override fun intercept(chain: Interceptor.Chain): Response {
3 val request = chain.request().newBuilder()
4 .apply {
5 TokenRepository.getToken()?.let { token ->
6 addHeader("Authorization", token)
7 }
8 }
9 .build()
10 return chain.proceed(request)
11 }
12}
This interceptor appends an
"Authorization: $token" HTTP header to requests if the token is not null.
Use the interceptor
Create a custom
OkHttpClient that will use this interceptor and pass it to the
ApolloClient:
1val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
2 .serverUrl("https://apollo-fullstack-tutorial.herokuapp.com/graphql")
3 .okHttpClient( // highlight-line
4 OkHttpClient.Builder() // highlight-line
5 .addInterceptor(AuthorizationInterceptor()) // highlight-line
6 .build() // highlight-line
7 ) // highlight-line
8 .build()
Add the BookTrip and CancelTrip mutations
Next to
schema.graphqls add a
BookTrip.graphql file:
1mutation BookTrip($id:ID!) {
2 bookTrips(launchIds: [$id]) {
3 success
4 message
5 }
6}
Notice how the
bookTrips field takes a list as argument but the mutation itself only take a single variable.
Also add the
CancelTrip.graphql file. This mutation doesn't use lists:
1mutation CancelTrip($id:ID!) {
2 cancelTrip(launchId: $id) {
3 success
4 message
5 }
6}
Connect the mutations to your UI
Go back to
LaunchDetails.kt, and replace the
TODOs in
onBookButtonClick by executing the appropriate mutation based on whether the launch is booked:
1private suspend fun onBookButtonClick(launchId: String, isBooked: Boolean, navigateToLogin: () -> Unit): Boolean {
2 if (TokenRepository.getToken() == null) {
3 navigateToLogin()
4 return false
5 }
6 val mutation = if (isBooked) {
7 CancelTripMutation(id = launchId)
8 } else {
9 BookTripMutation(id = launchId)
10 }
11 val response = try {
12 apolloClient.mutation(mutation).execute()
13 } catch (e: ApolloException) {
14 Log.w("LaunchDetails", "Failed to book/cancel trip", e)
15 return false
16 }
17
18 if (response.hasErrors()) {
19 Log.w("LaunchDetails", "Failed to book/cancel trip: ${response.errors?.get(0)?.message}")
20 return false
21 }
22 return true
23}
Now back to the
LaunchDetails function, declare a coroutine scope to be able to call the suspend
onBookButtonClick.
Also, let's remember
isBooked and change the button's text accordingly:
1// Book button
2val scope = rememberCoroutineScope() // highlight-line
3var isBooked by remember { mutableStateOf(data.launch?.isBooked == true) } // highlight-line
4Button(
5 modifier = Modifier
6 .padding(top = 32.dp)
7 .fillMaxWidth(),
8 onClick = {
9 scope.launch {
10 val ok = onBookButtonClick( // highlight-line
11 launchId = data.launch?.id ?: "", // highlight-line
12 isBooked = isBooked, // highlight-line
13 navigateToLogin = navigateToLogin // highlight-line
14 ) // highlight-line
15 if (ok) { // highlight-line
16 isBooked = !isBooked // highlight-line
17 } // highlight-line
18 }
19 }
20) {
21 Text(text = if (!isBooked) "Book now" else "Cancel booking") // highlight-line
22}
Let's also add a loading indicator and prevent the button from being clicked while the mutation is running:
1// Book button
2var loading by remember { mutableStateOf(false) } // highlight-line
3val scope = rememberCoroutineScope()
4var isBooked by remember { mutableStateOf(data.launch?.isBooked == true) }
5Button(
6 modifier = Modifier
7 .padding(top = 32.dp)
8 .fillMaxWidth(),
9 enabled = !loading, // highlight-line
10 onClick = {
11 loading = true // highlight-line
12 scope.launch {
13 val ok = onBookButtonClick(
14 launchId = data.launch?.id ?: "",
15 isBooked = isBooked,
16 navigateToLogin = navigateToLogin
17 )
18 if (ok) {
19 isBooked = !isBooked
20 }
21 loading = false // highlight-line
22 }
23 }
24) {
25 if (loading) { // highlight-line
26 SmallLoading() // highlight-line
27 } else { // highlight-line
28 Text(text = if (!isBooked) "Book now" else "Cancel booking")
29 } // highlight-line
30}
Book your trip!
Compile and run your app. You can now book and cancel your trips! The button will change based on whether a trip has been booked or not.
In the next section, you will write your first subscription and be notified in real time when someone books a flight.