Connecting source sets
By default, Apollo Kotlin adds the generated files to the
main (for JVM/Android projects) or
commonMain (for multiplatform projects) source sets.
If you only need them in a specific source set, you can use
outputDirConnection to add them to a different source set.
For an example, you can add them to the "test" source set:
Kotlin
1apollo {
2 service("service") {
3 outputDirConnection {
4 connectToKotlinSourceSet("test")
5 }
6 }
7}
On Android, because the generated files are added to the
main source set, they are available in all your build variants . If you need them available to only a specific build variant, you can do so with:
Kotlin
1apollo {
2 service("service") {
3 outputDirConnection {
4 connectToAndroidSourceSet("demoDebug")
5 }
6 }
7}