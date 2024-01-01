Connecting source sets

By default, Apollo Kotlin adds the generated files to the main (for JVM/Android projects) or commonMain (for multiplatform projects) source sets.

If you only need them in a specific source set, you can use outputDirConnection to add them to a different source set.

For an example, you can add them to the "test" source set:

Kotlin copy 1 apollo { 2 service ( "service" ) { 3 outputDirConnection { 4 connectToKotlinSourceSet ( "test" ) 5 } 6 } 7 }

On Android, because the generated files are added to the main source set, they are available in all your build variants . If you need them available to only a specific build variant, you can do so with: