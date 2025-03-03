Migrating to Apollo Kotlin 4

Apollo Kotlin 3 was a major rewrite of Apollo in Kotlin multiplatform.

Apollo Kotlin 4 focuses on tooling, stability and making the library more maintainable, so it can evolve smoothly for the many years to come.

While most of the core APIs stayed the same, Apollo Kotlin 4 contains a few binary breaking changes. To account for that, and in order to be more future-proof, we changed the package name to com.apollographql.apollo . See the Apollo Kotlin evolution policy for more details.

Apollo Kotlin 4 removes some deprecated symbols. We strongly recommend updating to the latest 3.x release and removing deprecated usages before migrating to version 4.

Important changes are:

Read below for more details.

Automatic migration using the Android Studio/IntelliJ plugin

Apollo Kotlin 4 ships with a companion Android Studio/IntelliJ plugin that automates most of the migration.

It automates most of the API changes but cannot deal with behavior changes like error handling.

We recommend using the plugin to automate the repetitive tasks but still go through this document for the details.

Group id / plugin id / package name

Apollo Kotlin 4 uses a new identifier for its maven group id, Gradle plugin id and package name : com.apollographql.apollo .

This also allows to run versions 4 and 3 side by side if needed.

In most cases, you can update the identifier in your project by performing a find-and-replace and replacing com.apollographql.apollo3 with com.apollographql.apollo .

Group id

The maven group id used to identify Apollo Kotlin 4 artifacts is com.apollographql.apollo :

Kotlin copy 1 // Replace: 2 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo3:apollo-runtime:3.8.4" ) 3 4 // With: 5 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-runtime:4.0.0" )

Gradle plugin id

The Apollo Kotlin 4.0 Gradle plugin id is com.apollographql.apollo :

Kotlin copy 1 // Replace: 2 plugins { 3 id ( "com.apollographql.apollo3" ) version "3.8.4" 4 } 5 6 // With: 7 plugins { 8 id ( "com.apollographql.apollo" ) version "4.0.0" 9 }

Package name

Apollo Kotlin 4 classes use the com.apollographql.apollo package:

Kotlin copy 1 // Replace: 2 import com.apollographql.apollo3.ApolloClient 3 import com.apollographql.apollo3. * 4 5 // With: 6 import com.apollographql.apollo.ApolloClient 7 import com.apollographql.apollo. *

Moved artifacts

Over the years, a lot of support functionality was added alongside the apollo-api and apollo-runtime artifacts. While useful, most of this functionality doesn't share the same level of stability and maturity as the core artifacts and bundling them did not make much sense.

Moving forward, only the core artifacts remain in the apollo-kotlin repository and are released together. Other artifacts are moved to new maven coordinates and GitHub repositories.

This will allow us to iterate faster on new functionality while keeping the core smaller and more maintainable.

The artifacts with new coordinates are:

Old coordinates New coordinates New Repository com.apollo graphql .apollo3:apollo-adapters com.apollo graphql .adapters:apollo-adapters-core apollographql/apollo-kotlin-adapters com.apollo graphql .adapters:apollo-adapters-kotlinx-datetime apollographql/apollo-kotlin-adapters com.apollo graphql .apollo3:apollo-compose-support-incubating com.apollo graphql .compose:compose-support apollographql/apollo-kotlin-compose-support com.apollo graphql .apollo3:apollo-compose-paging-support-incubating com.apollo graphql .compose:compose-paging-support apollographql/apollo-kotlin-compose-support com.apollo graphql .apollo3:apollo-cli-incubating com.apollo graphql .cli:apollo-cli apollographql/apollo-kotlin-cli com.apollo graphql .apollo3:apollo-engine-ktor com.apollo graphql .ktor:apollo-engine-ktor apollographql/apollo-kotlin-ktor-support com.apollo graphql .apollo3:apollo-mockserver com.apollo graphql .mockserver:apollo-mockserver apollographql/apollo-kotlin-mockserver com.apollo graphql .apollo3:apollo-normalized-cache-incubating com.apollo graphql .cache:normalized-cache-incubating apollographql/apollo-kotlin-normalized-cache-incubating com.apollo graphql .apollo3:apollo-normalized-cache-api-incubating com.apollo graphql .cache:normalized-cache-incubating apollographql/apollo-kotlin-normalized-cache-incubating com.apollo graphql .apollo3:apollo-normalized-cache-sqlite-incubating com.apollo graphql .cache:normalized-cache-sqlite-incubating apollographql/apollo-kotlin-normalized-cache-incubating com.apollo graphql .apollo3:apollo-runtime-java com.apollo graphql .java:client apollographql/apollo-kotlin-java-support com.apollo graphql .apollo3:apollo-rx2-support-java com.apollo graphql .java:rx2 apollographql/apollo-kotlin-java-support com.apollo graphql .apollo3:apollo-rx3-support-java com.apollo graphql .java:rx3 apollographql/apollo-kotlin-java-support

Those new artifacts also use a new package name. You can usually guess it by removing .apollo3 :

Kotlin copy 1 // Replace 2 import com.apollographql.apollo3.mockserver.MockServer 3 4 // With 5 import com.apollographql.mockserver.MockServer

apollo-runtime

Fetch errors do not throw

caution execute , toFlow and watch must be updated to the new error handling or changed to their version 3 compat equivalent. See Error handling changes are a behavior change that is not detected at compile time. Usages ofandmust be updated to the new error handling or changed to their version 3 compat equivalent. See executeV3 and toFlowV3 for temporary methods to help with the migration. See nullability for a quick peek at the future of GraphQL nullability and error handling.

In Apollo Kotlin 3, fetch errors like network errors, cache misses, and parsing errors were surfaced by throwing exceptions in ApolloCall.execute() and in Flows ( ApolloCall.toFlow() , ApolloCall.watch() ).

This was problematic because it was a difference in how to handle GraphQL errors vs other errors. It was also easy to forget catching the exceptions. Uncaught network errors is by far the number one error reported by the Google Play SDK Index . Moreover, throwing terminates a Flow and consumers would have to handle re-collection.

In Apollo Kotlin 4, a new field ApolloResponse.exception has been added and these errors are now surfaced by returning (for execute() ) or emitting (for Flows) an ApolloResponse with a non-null exception instead of throwing it.

Queries and mutations:

Kotlin copy 1 // Replace 2 try { 3 val response = client. query ( MyQuery ()). execute () 4 if (response. hasErrors ()) { 5 // Handle GraphQL errors 6 } else { 7 // No errors 8 val data = response. data 9 // ... 10 } 11 } catch (e: ApolloException ) { 12 // Handle fetch errors 13 } 14 15 // With 16 val response = client. query ( MyQuery ()). execute () 17 if (response. data != null ) { 18 // Handle (potentially partial) data 19 } else { 20 // Something wrong happened 21 if (response.exception != null ) { 22 // Handle fetch errors 23 } else { 24 // Handle GraphQL errors in response.errors 25 } 26 }

Subscriptions:

Kotlin copy 1 // Replace 2 client. subscription ( MySubscription ()). toFlow (). collect { response -> 3 if (response. hasErrors ()) { 4 // Handle GraphQL errors 5 } 6 }. catch { e -> 7 // Handle fetch errors 8 } 9 10 // With 11 client. subscription ( MySubscription ()). toFlow (). collect { response -> 12 val data = response. data 13 if ( data != null ) { 14 // Handle (potentially partial) data 15 } else { 16 // Something wrong happened 17 if (response.exception != null ) { 18 // Handle fetch errors 19 } else { 20 // Handle GraphQL errors in response.errors 21 } 22 } 23 }

Note that this is true for all Flows , including watchers. If you don't want to receive error responses (like cache misses), filter them out:

Kotlin copy 1 // Replace 2 apolloClient. query (query). watch () 3 4 // With 5 apolloClient. query (query). watch (). filter { it.exception == null }

The lower level ApolloStore APIs are not changed and throw on cache misses or I/O errors.

ApolloCompositeException is not thrown

When using the cache, Apollo Kotlin 3 throws ApolloCompositeException if no response is found. For an example, a CacheFirst fetch policy throws ApolloCompositeException(cacheMissException, apolloNetworkException) if both cache and network failed.

In those cases, Apollo Kotlin 4 throws the first exception and adds the second as a suppressed exception:

Kotlin copy 1 // Replace 2 if (exception is ApolloCompositeException) { 3 val cacheMissException = exception.first 4 val networkException = exception.second 5 } 6 7 // With 8 val cacheMissException = exception 9 val networkException = exception.suppressedExceptions. firstOrNull ()

For more control over the exception, use toFlow() and collect the different ApolloResponse .

emitCacheMisses(Boolean) is removed

In Apollo Kotlin 3, when using the normalized cache, you could set emitCacheMisses(Boolean) to true to emit cache misses instead of throwing.

In Apollo Kotlin 4, cache misses always emit a response with response.exception containing a CacheMissException . emitCacheMisses(Boolean) has been removed.

With the CacheFirst , NetworkFirst and CacheAndNetwork policies, cache misses and network errors are now exposed in ApolloResponse.exception .

Migration helpers

To ease the migration from Apollo Kotlin 3, drop-in helpers functions are provided that restore the version 3 behavior:

ApolloCall.executeV3()

ApolloCall.toFlowV3()

Those helper functions:

throw on fetch errors

make CacheFirst , NetworkFirst and CacheAndNetwork policies ignore fetch errors.

throw ApolloComposite exception if needed.

Because of the number of different options in version 3 and the complexity of error handling, these functions may not 100% match the version 3 behavior, especially in the advanced cases involving watchers. If you are in one of those cases, we strongly recommend using the version 4 functions that are easier to reason about.

Non-standard HTTP headers are not sent by default

X-APOLLO-OPERATION-NAME and X-APOLLO-OPERATION-ID are non-standard headers and are not sent by default anymore. If you used them for logging purposes or if you are using Apollo Server CSRF prevention, you can add them back using an ApolloInterceptor:

Kotlin copy 1 val apolloClient = ApolloClient. Builder () 2 . serverUrl (mockServer. url ()) 3 . addInterceptor ( object : ApolloInterceptor { 4 override fun < D : Operation . Data > intercept (request: ApolloRequest < D >, chain: ApolloInterceptorChain ): Flow < ApolloResponse < D >> { 5 return chain. proceed (request. newBuilder () 6 . addHttpHeader ( "X-APOLLO-OPERATION-NAME" , request.operation. name ()) 7 . addHttpHeader ( "X-APOLLO-OPERATION-ID" , request.operation. id ()) 8 . build () 9 ) 10 } 11 }) 12 . build ()

ApolloCall.Builder.httpHeaders is additive

In Apollo Kotlin 3, if HTTP headers were set on an ApolloCall , they would replace the ones set on ApolloClient . In Apollo Kotlin 4 they are added instead by default. To replace them, call ApolloCall.Builder.ignoreApolloClientHttpHeaders(true) .

Kotlin copy 1 // Replace 2 val call = client. query ( MyQuery ()) 3 . httpHeaders ( listOf ( "key" , "value" )) 4 . execute () 5 6 // With 7 val call = client. query ( MyQuery ()) 8 . httpHeaders ( listOf ( "key" , "value" )) 9 . ignoreApolloClientHttpHeaders ( true ) 10 . execute ()

HttpEngine implements Closeable

HttpEngine now implements Closeable and has its dispose method renamed to close . If you have a custom HttpEngine , you need to implement close instead of dispose .

apollo-gradle-plugin

Multi-module dependsOn

In Apollo Kotlin 3, depending on an upstream GraphQL module is done using the apolloMetadata configuration.

In Apollo Kotlin 4, this is now done using the Service.dependsOn() API. Service.dependsOn() works for multi-services repositories and, by hiding the configuration names, allows us to change the implementation in the future if needed. This is probably going to be required to accommodate Gradle project isolation .

Kotlin copy 1 // feature1/build.gradle.kts 2 3 // Replace 4 dependencies { 5 // ... 6 7 // Get the generated schema types (and fragments) from the upstream schema module 8 apolloMetadata ( project ( ":schema" )) 9 10 // You also need to declare the schema module as a regular dependency 11 implementation ( project ( ":schema" )) 12 } 13 14 // With 15 dependencies { 16 // ... 17 18 // You still need to declare the schema module as a regular dependency 19 implementation ( project ( ":schema" )) 20 } 21 22 apollo { 23 service ( "service" ) { 24 // ... 25 26 // Get the generated schema types and fragments from the upstream schema module 27 dependsOn ( project ( ":schema" )) 28 } 29 }

Auto-detection of used types

In multi-module projects, by default, all the types of an upstream module are generated because there is no way to know in advance what types are going to be used by downstream modules. For large projects this can lead to a lot of unused code and an increased build time.

To avoid this, in Apollo Kotlin 3 you could manually specify which types to generate by using alwaysGenerateTypesMatching . In Apollo Kotlin 4 you can opt in auto-detection of used types.

To enable this, add the "opposite" link of dependencies with isADependencyOf() .