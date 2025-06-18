note To use the Authorization feature you'll need to have an Apollo account. We offer Free, Developer, Standard, and Enterprise tiers - learn more

The Apollo MCP server supports authorizing clients (e.g., LLMs) in accordance with the MCP specification .

Implement authorization with Apollo MCP Server

To implement authorization, you need an OAuth 2.1-compliant Identity Provider (for example, your own in-house IdP or a third-party IdP such as Auth0, Okta, or Keycloak). You need the following values from your IdP:

URL : The base URL of your Identity Provider, which is used to validate the JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) issued by it.

Audience : Identifies the intended recipient of the token, typically a resource server or API. Represented by the aud claim in the JWT.

Scopes: The scopes that the client will request. These scopes define the permissions granted to the client when it accesses the API.

Then, you configure the MCP server with auth settings and the GraphOS Router for JWT authentication using those IdP values.

Example: Auth0

This guide uses Auth0 as the Identity Provider.

Pre-requisites

Create an Apollo account . Clone the repo for the example project. sh copy git clone git@github.com:apollographql/apollo-mcp-server.git Install or update the Rover CLI. You need at least v0.35 or later. sh copy curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/download/latest | sh

Step 1: Set up the Auth0 Identity Provider

Create an Auth0 account .

Create the Auth0 API

In your dashboard, navigate to Applications -> APIs. Click Create API. Give it a friendly name like MCP Auth API . For the Identifier field, Auth0 recommends using a URL. This identifier is used in the MCP server configuration later as the audience property. For this guide, use http://localhost:5000/mcp-example . Leave the defaults for the rest of the fields and click Create. Navigate to your dashboard Settings. Under General -> API Authorization Settings, set the Default Audience to the Identifier you chose. Navigate to the Advanced tab. Toggle on OIDC Dynamic Application Registration to enable dynamic client registration . Toggle on Enable Application Connections. Save your changes.

Create the Auth0 Connection

The Auth0 Connection is the method clients use to authenticate. This guide uses the default Username-Password-Authentication connection.

In your dashboard, navigate to Authentication -> Database. Create the default Username-Password-Authentication connection. Click the Try Connection button to test it. Copy the Connection Identifier at the top of the page, you need it for the next step. It should start with something like con_ . Navigate to Applications -> APIs -> Auth0 Management API. Click the API Explorer tab. Copy the token value, you also need it for the next step. Run the following curl command to promote the connection to domain-level, replacing CONNECTION_ID and MGMT_API_ACCESS_TOKEN with the values you copied in the previous steps: sh copy 1 curl --request PATCH \ 2 --url 'https://dev-p7nxaluy3f2ss4js.us.auth0.com/api/v2/connections/CONNECTION_ID' \ 3 --header 'authorization: Bearer MGMT_API_ACCESS_TOKEN' \ 4 --header 'cache-control: no-cache' \ 5 --header 'content-type: application/json' \ 6 --data '{ "is_domain_connection": true }'

Your Auth0 setup is now complete. You have an API with an audience and a connection for authentication.

Step 2: Configure the MCP Server for authorization

Configure the MCP server to use the Auth0 instance for authentication.

Open the example repo you cloned earlier. In the graphql/TheSpaceDevs directory, open the config.yaml file. Add the following auth configuration under the transport key: YAML graphql/TheSpaceDevs/config.yaml copy 1 transport : 2 type : streamable_http 3 4 auth : 5 servers : 6 - https://<AUTH0 DOMAIN> # Fill in your Auth0 domain 7 audiences : 8 - <AUTH0 DEFAULT AUDIENCE> # Fill in your Auth0 Identifier 9 resource : http://127.0.0.1:5000/mcp 10 scopes : 11 - read:users # Adjust scopes as needed Replace the <AUTH0 DOMAIN> with your own Auth0 domain. It should look something like dev-123456.us.auth0.com , where dev-123456 is your Auth0 tenant ID. Replace the <AUTH0 DEFAULT AUDIENCE> with the matching Identifier you set when creating the Auth0 API. In this guide, you used http://localhost:5000/mcp-example .

Your MCP server is now configured to use Auth0 for authentication.

Step 3: Configure the router for JWT authentication

Configure your GraphOS Router to validate JWTs issued by Auth0. This involves setting up the JWKS endpoint and defining the authorization rules.

Define authorization and authentication rules in the router

In the graphql/TheSpaceDevs directory, create a new file called router.yaml . Paste the following configuration, replacing <AUTH0 DOMAIN> with your Auth0 domain: YAML graphql/TheSpaceDevs/router.yaml copy 1 authorization : 2 require_authentication : true # Enforces authentication on all requests 3 authentication : 4 router : 5 jwt : 6 jwks : 7 - url : https://<AUTH0 DOMAIN>/.well-known/jwks.json 8 homepage : 9 enabled : false 10 sandbox : 11 enabled : true 12 supergraph : 13 introspection : true With this configuration, the router requires authentication for all requests. If a request doesn't include an Authorization token, the router returns an UNAUTHENTICATED error.

Retrieve your GraphOS license credentials for auth

You need a graph's credentials and a valid GraphOS plan to use the router's authentication features.

Navigate to GraphOS Studio and log in. Click Add graph and Connect an existing graph. Give it a name and click Next. In the next modal, find the command that looks something like this: sh copy APOLLO_KEY =< YOUR_APOLLO_KEY > \ rover subgraph publish < YOUR_APOLLO_GRAPH_RE F > \ --schema ./products-schema.graphql \ --name your-subgraph-name \ --routing-url http://products.prod.svc.cluster.local:4001/graphql Note: You don't need to run this command. Retrieve the values for YOUR_APOLLO_KEY and YOUR_APOLLO_GRAPH_REF .

Run the MCP Server and router

Back in your terminal, in the root of the project directory, replace and run the following command to start the MCP Server and the router together: sh copy 1 APOLLO_GRAPH_REF =< YOUR_APOLLO_GRAPH_REF > APOLLO_KEY =< YOUR_APOLLO_KEY > \ 2 rover dev --supergraph-config ./graphql/TheSpaceDevs/supergraph.yaml \ 3 --router-config ./graphql/TheSpaceDevs/router.yaml \ 4 --mcp ./graphql/TheSpaceDevs/config.yaml Test the router by navigating to http://localhost:4000 in your browser. You should see the Explorer, where you can run GraphQL queries against the router. Remember, the router is configured to require authentication on all requests. Any operations without a valid Authorization token returns an UNAUTHENTICATED error. Run the operation: GraphQL copy 1 query GetAstronautsCurrentlyInSpace { 2 astronauts ( filters : { inSpace : true , search : "" }) { 3 results { 4 id 5 name 6 timeInSpace 7 lastFlight 8 } 9 } 10 } You should see an UNAUTHENTICATED error, which means the router is correctly enforcing authentication.

Step 4: Make requests with MCP Inspector

In a new terminal window, run the MCP Inspector: sh copy 1 npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector The browser should open automatically with a proxy auth token. In the MCP Inspector, select Streamable HTTP as the Transport Type and enter http://127.0.0.1:5000/mcp as the URL. Click Connect. This triggers the OAuth flow, and you are redirected to the Auth0 login page. Log in with the credentials you set up in the Auth0 connection and allow MCP Inspector access. After you connect, the browser redirects back to MCP Inspector. Click List Tools to see the available tools. Select the GetAstronautsCurrentlyInSpace tool listed and click Run Tool. You should see the results of the query, which means the authentication is working correctly.

You can select the Auth tab in MCP Inspector to see the details of the authenticated user and the scopes granted.

Click Open Auth Settings. In the OAuth Flow Progress section, click Continue to start the Metadata Discovery step. Click Continue to start the Client Registration step. Expand the Registered Client Information step to note the client_id value. Click Continue to start the Preparing Authorization step. Click the link to open up a new tab to authorize MCP Inspector. Copy the authorization code and return to MCP Inspector. Paste the code in the next step Request Authorization and acquire authorization code then click Continue. Click Continue to start the Token Request step. This completes the authentication flow. Before continuing, you need to set up the Auth0 client to accept an additional callback URL. In your Auth0 dashboard, navigate to Applications. Select the client for MCP Inspector. If you have multiple entries, find the client_id value from the MCP Inspector. In the client's Settings -> Application URIs, copy and paste the existing callback URL. Then, remove the /debug suffix. Make sure the URLs are comma-separated. It should look something like this: txt copy 1 http://localhost:6274/oauth/callback/debug, 2 http://localhost:6274/oauth/callback Back in MCP Inspector, click Connect. You are now authenticated and can run tools as usual. You can also use the guided OAuth flow in MCP Inspector to test authentication. This gives you a detailed look into each step the client does to connect to the server.Before continuing, you need to set up the Auth0 client to accept an additional callback URL.

Troubleshooting

Common Issues

MCP Server Won't Start

Error : "Port 5000 is already in use" Solution: Kill any existing processes using port 5000 or specify a different port with the transport.port option or APOLLO_MCP_TRANSPORT__PORT env variable

Error : "Failed to load supergraph configuration" Solution: Verify you're running the command from the repo root directory Solution: Check that the path to supergraph.yaml is correct

Error : "License violation" Solution: Ensure that the rover dev command includes valid APOLLO_KEY and APOLLO_GRAPH_REF values and that your plan supports authentication features.

Error : "What URL is your subgraph running on?" question in terminal Solution: Verify that the file path for your config files is correct. You should run the rover dev command from the root of the example project directory and the file paths should be relative to that root.



MCP Inspector Connection Issues

Error : "Failed to connect to server" Solution: Ensure the MCP server is running (check terminal output) Solution: Verify you're using the correct URL ( http://127.0.0.1:5000/mcp ) Solution: Check if your firewall is blocking the connection



Infinite loop during OAuth flow

Issue : After logging in to Auth0, MCP Inspector keeps refreshing and doesn't complete the OAuth flow Solution: In MCP Inspector, open the Authentication panel in the sidebar. Clear out any values in the Header Name and Bearer Token fields. Then try connecting again. Solution: In MCP Inspector, select Clear OAuth State and try connecting again.



Getting Help

If you're still having issues: