Deploying with Azure Functions

Azure Functions is a serverless computing platform with a pay-for-use billing model that enables you to run code without worrying about provisioning or managing servers.

In this guide, we'll walk through how to deploy Apollo Server's Azure Functions integration to Azure Functions.

Prerequisites

Make sure you've completed the following before proceeding with this guide:

⚠️ This integration requires Azure Functions v4 or later and Node.js v22 or later. If you're using an older version, please upgrade before proceeding.

Set up your project

For this example, we'll start from scratch to show how all the pieces fit together.

Create a new Azure Functions app

First, create a new Azure Functions app using the v4 programming model. You can follow the official guide to create an Azure Function with TypeScript (or JavaScript ).

Install dependencies

Install the necessary packages for using Apollo Server and its integration for Azure Functions:

shell copy 1 npm install @apollo/server graphql @as-integrations/azure-functions @azure/functions

If you're using TypeScript:

shell copy 1 npm install -D typescript

Create your GraphQL function

Create a new HTTP Trigger function for your GraphQL endpoint. Update your function file (e.g., src/functions/graphql.ts ) to use the Apollo integration:

TypeScript src/functions/graphql.ts copy 1 import { ApolloServer } from '@apollo/server' ; 2 import { app } from '@azure/functions' ; 3 import { startServerAndCreateHandler } from '@as-integrations/azure-functions' ; 4 5 // The GraphQL schema 6 const typeDefs = `#graphql 7 type Query { 8 hello: String 9 } 10 ` ; 11 12 const resolvers = { 13 Query : { 14 hello : () => 'world' , 15 }, 16 }; 17 18 // Set up Apollo Server 19 const server = new ApolloServer ({ 20 typeDefs , 21 resolvers , 22 }); 23 24 app . http ( 'graphql' , { 25 handler : startServerAndCreateHandler ( server ), 26 });

Run your app locally

Run the Azure Functions app locally using the Azure Functions Core Tools:

Bash copy 1 func start

Go to the function endpoint (for example, http://localhost:7071/api/graphql ) to access your GraphQL server using Apollo Sandbox.

Use context

You can pass custom context to your resolvers to handle authentication, authorization, and other request-specific data: