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Deploying with Azure Functions
How to deploy Apollo Server with Azure Functions
Azure Functions is a serverless computing platform with a pay-for-use billing model that enables you to run code without worrying about provisioning or managing servers.
In this guide, we'll walk through how to deploy Apollo Server's Azure Functions integration to Azure Functions.
Prerequisites
Make sure you've completed the following before proceeding with this guide:
⚠️ This integration requires Azure Functions v4 or later and Node.js v22 or later. If you're using an older version, please upgrade before proceeding.
Set up your project
For this example, we'll start from scratch to show how all the pieces fit together.
Create a new Azure Functions app
First, create a new Azure Functions app using the v4 programming model. You can follow the official guide to create an Azure Function with TypeScript (or JavaScript).
Install dependencies
Install the necessary packages for using Apollo Server and its integration for Azure Functions:
1npm install @apollo/server graphql @as-integrations/azure-functions @azure/functions
If you're using TypeScript:
1npm install -D typescript
Create your GraphQL function
Create a new HTTP Trigger function for your GraphQL endpoint. Update your function file (e.g.,
src/functions/graphql.ts) to use the Apollo integration:
1import { ApolloServer } from '@apollo/server';
2import { app } from '@azure/functions';
3import { startServerAndCreateHandler } from '@as-integrations/azure-functions';
4
5// The GraphQL schema
6const typeDefs = `#graphql
7 type Query {
8 hello: String
9 }
10`;
11
12const resolvers = {
13 Query: {
14 hello: () => 'world',
15 },
16};
17
18// Set up Apollo Server
19const server = new ApolloServer({
20 typeDefs,
21 resolvers,
22});
23
24app.http('graphql', {
25 handler: startServerAndCreateHandler(server),
26});
Run your app locally
Run the Azure Functions app locally using the Azure Functions Core Tools:
1func start
Go to the function endpoint (for example,
http://localhost:7071/api/graphql) to access your GraphQL server using Apollo Sandbox.
Use context
You can pass custom context to your resolvers to handle authentication, authorization, and other request-specific data:
1import { ApolloServer } from '@apollo/server';
2import