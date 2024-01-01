POST and GET format

Apollo Server accepts both GET and POST requests.

POST requests

Apollo Server accepts POST requests with a JSON body. A valid request must contain either a query or an operationName (or both, in case of a named query), and may include variables. Here's an example for a valid body of a post request:

JavaScript copy 1 { 2 "query" : "query aTest($arg1: String!) { test(who: $arg1) }" , 3 "operationName" : "aTest" , 4 "variables" : { "arg1" : "me" } 5 }

Variables can be an object or a JSON-encoded string. I.e. the following is equivalent to the previous query:

JavaScript copy 1 { 2 "query" : "query aTest($arg1: String!) { test(who: $arg1) }" , 3 "operationName" : "aTest" , 4 "variables" : "{ \" arg1 \" : \" me \" }" 5 }

Batching

A batch of queries can be sent by simply sending a JSON-encoded array of queries, e.g.

JavaScript copy 1 [{ query : '{ testString }' }, { query : 'query q2{ test(who: "you" ) }' }];

If a batch of queries is sent, the response will be an array of GraphQL responses.

If Apollo Server is running under a different origin than your client, you will need to enable CORS support on the server, or proxy the GraphQL requests through a web server under the main origin.

GET requests

Apollo Server also accepts GET requests. A GET request must pass query and optionally variables and operationName in the URL.

Here is the same query from above in a well-formatted GET request to Apollo Server:

Text copy 1 GET /graphql?query=query%20aTest(%24arg1%3A%20String!)%20%7B%20test(who%3A%20%24arg1)%20%7D&operationName=aTest&variables=me

caveat: Mutations cannot be executed via GET requests.