Automatic tests for breaking changes in CI, and more.

Full insight into exactly how your graph is being used.

   Web

   iOS

   Android

APOLLO CLIENT

Bind GraphQL data to your UI with one function call

Help your team focus on what your product needs, not how to get it. Declare your data and Apollo Client will handle the rest. Never worry about caching, network status, or getting data into your UI ever again.

import { gql, useQuery } from '@apollo/client';

const Username = () => {
  const { loading, error, data } = useQuery(gql`
    {
      me {
        username
      }
    }
  `);

  if (loading) return <text>Loading...</text>;
  if (error) return (
    <text>Error! ${error.message}</text>
  );
  if (!data || !data.user) return (
    <text>Could not find user :(</text>
  );

  return (
    <text>Your username: {data.me.username}</text>
  );
}

self.label.text = "Loading..."
apolloClient.fetch(query: GetViewerQuery()) { [weak self] result in 
  guard let self = self else { return }
  switch result {
  case .success(let graphQLResult):
    guard let username = graphQLResult.data?.user?.username else { 
      self.label.text = "Could not find user :(")
      return 
    }
    self.label.text = "Welcome, (username)"!
  case .failure(let error):
    self.label.text = "Error: (error.description)"
  }
}

lifecycleScope.launchWhenResumed {
  label.text = "Loading..."
  try {
      val response = apolloClient.query(GetViewerQuery()).toDeferred.await()
      val username = response.data?.user?.username
      if (username == null) {
          label.text = "Could not find user :("
      } else {
          label.text = "Welcome $username"
      }
  } catch (e: ApolloException) {
      label.text = "Error! ${e.message}"
  }
}

apollographql/apollo-client

Star15k

Free. Forever.

We believe in giving developers access to powerful open source tools. You will never be asked to pay for Apollo Client. Ever.

What is Apollo Client?

Apollo Client is a way to consume a data graph. Apollo, as a company, gives you multiple libraries to this that are suited to wherever you’re building your app: web, ios, and android. Apollo Client is about binding your data to your UI with GraphQL.

Apollo Client DevTools

Declarative data fetching

Write a query and receive data without manually tracking loading, error, or network states.

Reactive data cache

Cut down on network traffic and keep data consistent throughout your application with Apollo Client’s normalized reactive data cache.

Excellent dev experience

Enjoy cross stack type safety, runtime cache inspectors, and full featured editor integrations to keep you writing applications faster.

Compatible and adoptable

Use any build setup and any GraphQL API. Drop Apollo Client into any app seamlessly without re-architecting your entire data strategy.

Designed for modern UIs

Take advantage of modern UI architectures in the web, iOS, and Android ecosystems.

Community driven

Share knowledge with thousands of developers, thanks to our active open source community.

Cache Normalization

Any library or framework can send a query to a GraphQL endpoint. Where Apollo Client shines is in its result caching. It uses a normalized cache to dramatically speed up the feel of your application. By reducing the number of network requests made to your GraphQL server, the cache improves the responsiveness of your application client while automatically keeping UI components up to date as new data is fetched.

THE WORLD'S MOST POPULAR GRAPHQL CLIENT

2,000,000+ weekly downloads

Hear from our customers

"Apollo is the de facto standard GraphQL implementation, but we were also pleasantly surprised to find built-in support for things like caching, deduplication, and error handling. You just write the code that’s specific to interacting with your backend, and Apollo takes care of the rest."

Neil Lokare @ Nerdwallet

NerdWallet builds better apps, faster with a data graph.

Read more

"In a build vs. buy decision, Apollo Platform was a clear buy. We wanted to deliver the promise of GraphQL to our developers now rather than later."

Mark Stuart @ PayPal

Modernizing digital payments with a data graph at PayPal

Read more

"We have developed a very close working relationship with the Apollo team. We talk to them almost every day, which is critical to ensuring that we can help our customers through both good times and difficult times."

Sankha Pathak @ Glassdoor

Unifying Glassdoor’s data with Apollo Federation

Read more

Customizable features

Specify the data you want with a GraphQL query and Apollo Client gets it for you automatically. Then, simply add on advanced data management features as you need them.

Cache Policies

Reactivity

Pagination

Subscriptions

React

const cache = new InMemoryCache({
  typePolicies: {
    Person: {
      fields: {
        name: {
          read(name) {
            // Return cached name, upper-cased:
            return name.toUpperCase();
          }
        }
      },
    },
  },
});

import { InMemoryCache, makeVar, gql, useQuery } from "@apollo/client";
const darkModeVar = makeVar(false);
const cache = new InMemoryCache({
  typePolicies: {
    Query: {
      fields: {
        darkModeEnabled() {
          return darkModeVar();
        },
      },
    },
  },
});
function App() {
  const { data, loading } = useQuery(
    gql`query { darkModeEnabled @client }`,
  );
  return loading ? <Loading/> :
    <div className={data.darkModeEnabled ? "dark" : "light"}>...</div>;
}
const toggleDarkMode = () => darkModeVar(!darkModeVar());

import { ApolloClient, InMemoryCache } from "@apollo/client";
import { relayStylePagination } from "@apollo/client/utilities";

const client = new ApolloClient({
  uri: "https://metaphysics-production.artsy.net/",
  cache: new InMemoryCache({
    typePolicies: {
      Query: {
        fields: {
          search: relayStylePagination(["query"]),
        },
      },
    },
  }),
});

const COMMENTS_SUBSCRIPTION = gql`
  subscription OnCommentAdded($postID: ID!) {
    commentAdded(postID: $postID) {
      id
      content
    }
  }
`;
function LatestComment({ postID }) {
  const { data: { commentAdded }, loading } = useSubscription(
    COMMENTS_SUBSCRIPTION,
    { variables: { postID } }
  );
  return <h4>New comment: {!loading && commentAdded.content}</h4>;
}
import { gql, useQuery } from '@apollo/client';
const GET_DOGS = gql`
  query GetDogs {
    dogs {
      id
      breed
    }
  }
`;
function Dogs() {
  const { loading, error, data } = useQuery(GET_DOGS);
  if (loading) return 'Loading...';
  if (error) return `Error! ${error.message}`;
  return (
    <ul>
      {data.dogs.map(dog => <li key={dog.id}>{dog.breed}</li>)}
    </ul>
  );
}

