Inline Fragments

Apollo Android supports GraphQL inline fragments . They are not to be confused with regular fragments that are used to reused fields. Inline fragments are used to access polymorphic types:

GraphQL
Hero.graphql
1query HeroForEpisode($ep: Episode!) {
2  hero(episode: $ep) {
3    name
4    ... on Droid {
5      primaryFunction
6    }
7    ... on Human {
8      height
9    }
10  }
11}

The Hero class will contain AsDroid and AsHuman nested classes to access the Droid fields and human fields respectively:

Kotlin
1println("Droid primaryFunction: ${hero.asDroid?.primaryFunction}")
2println("Human height: ${hero.asHuman?.height}")