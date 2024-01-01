Inline Fragments
Apollo Android supports GraphQL inline fragments . They are not to be confused with regular fragments that are used to reused fields. Inline fragments are used to access polymorphic types:
GraphQL
Hero.graphql
1query HeroForEpisode($ep: Episode!) {
2 hero(episode: $ep) {
3 name
4 ... on Droid {
5 primaryFunction
6 }
7 ... on Human {
8 height
9 }
10 }
11}
The Hero class will contain
AsDroid and
AsHuman nested classes to access the Droid fields and human fields respectively:
Kotlin
1println("Droid primaryFunction: ${hero.asDroid?.primaryFunction}")
2println("Human height: ${hero.asHuman?.height}")