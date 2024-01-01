Apollo Android supports GraphQL inline fragments . They are not to be confused with regular fragments that are used to reused fields. Inline fragments are used to access polymorphic types:

GraphQL Hero.graphql copy 1 query HeroForEpisode ( $ep : Episode ! ) { 2 hero ( episode : $ep ) { 3 name 4 ... on Droid { 5 primaryFunction 6 } 7 ... on Human { 8 height 9 } 10 } 11 }

The Hero class will contain AsDroid and AsHuman nested classes to access the Droid fields and human fields respectively: