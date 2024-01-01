Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

Get started with Kotlin

Add the Gradle plugin

In your app Gradle file, apply the com.apollographql.apollo plugin:

Using the plugins DSL :

Kotlin
Groovy
1plugins {
2  // ...
3  id("com.apollographql.apollo").version("x.y.z")
4}

Or using the legacy syntax :

Kotlin
Groovy
1buildscript {
2  // ...
3  classpath("com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-gradle-plugin:x.y.z")
4}
5
6apply(plugin = "com.apollographql.apollo")

The plugin is hosted on the Gradle plugin portal, Jcenter and Maven Central.

Configure the plugin

Groovy
Kotlin
1apollo {
2  // instruct the compiler to generate Kotlin models
3  generateKotlinModels.set(true)
4}

Add the runtime dependencies

Kotlin
1dependencies {
2  // The core runtime dependencies
3  implementation("com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-runtime:x.y.z")
4  // Coroutines extensions for easier asynchronicity handling
5  implementation("com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-coroutines-support:x.y.z")
6}

Download your schema.json file

Apollo Android requires your GraphQL server's schema as a schema.json file. You can obtain the contents of this file by running an introspection query on your server.

Note: If you don't have a GraphQL server yet, you can use the server from the tutorial : https://apollo-fullstack-tutorial.herokuapp.com/graphql .

The Apollo Gradle plugin exposes a downloadApolloSchema task to help you obtain your schema. Provide this task your server's GraphQL endpoint and the output location for the schema.json file:

Bash
1./gradlew downloadApolloSchema \
2  --endpoint="https://your.domain/graphql/endpoint" \
3  --schema="src/main/graphql/com/example/schema.json"

If your GraphQL endpoint requires authentication, you can pass custom HTTP headers:

Bash
1./gradlew downloadApolloSchema \
2  --endpoint="https://your.domain/graphql/endpoint" \
3  --schema="app/src/main/graphql/com/example/schema.json" \
4  --header="Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN"

Add your query

  1. Create a directory for your GraphQL files: src/main/graphql/com/example/

  2. Add your schema.json to the directory: src/main/graphql/com/example/schema.json

  3. Put your query in a .graphql file, next to the schema: src/main/graphql/com/example/LaunchDetails.graphql

GraphQL
src/main/graphql/com/example/LaunchDetails.graphql
1query LaunchDetails($id:ID!) {
2  launch(id: $id) {
3    id
4    site
5    mission {
6      name
7      missionPatch(size:LARGE)
8    }
9  }
10}

  1. Build your project, this will generate the model

Execute your query

You use an instance of the ApolloClient class to interact with your server and cache.

To make a query using your generated models:

Kotlin
1// First, create an `ApolloClient`
2// Replace the serverUrl with your GraphQL endpoint
3val apolloClient = ApolloClient.builder()
4  .serverUrl("https://your.domain/graphql/endpoint")
5  .build()
6
7// in your coroutine scope, call `ApolloClient.query(...).toDeferred().await()`
8scope.launch {
9  val response = try {
10    apolloClient.query(LaunchDetailsQuery(id = "83")).toDeferred().await()
11  } catch (e: ApolloException) {
12    // handle protocol errors
13    return@launch
14  }
15
16  val launch = response.data?.launch
17  if (launch == null || response.hasErrors()) {
18    // handle application errors
19    return@launch
20  }
21
22  // launch now contains a typesafe model of your data
23  println("Launch site: ${launch.site}")
24}

