Get started with Kotlin

Add the Gradle plugin

In your app Gradle file, apply the com.apollographql.apollo plugin:

Using the plugins DSL :

Kotlin Groovy copy 1 plugins { 2 // ... 3 id ( "com.apollographql.apollo" ). version ( "x.y.z" ) 4 } copy 1 plugins { 2 // ... 3 id ( "com.apollographql.apollo" ) . version ( "x.y.z" ) 4 }

Or using the legacy syntax :

Kotlin Groovy copy 1 buildscript { 2 // ... 3 classpath ( "com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-gradle-plugin:x.y.z" ) 4 } 5 6 apply (plugin = "com.apollographql.apollo" ) copy 1 buildscript { 2 // ... 3 classpath ( "com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-gradle-plugin:x.y.z" ) 4 } 5 6 apply plugin : "com.apollographql.apollo"

The plugin is hosted on the Gradle plugin portal, Jcenter and Maven Central.

Configure the plugin

Groovy Kotlin copy 1 apollo { 2 // instruct the compiler to generate Kotlin models 3 generateKotlinModels . set ( true ) 4 } copy 1 apollo { 2 // instruct the compiler to generate Kotlin models 3 generateKotlinModels. set ( true ) 4 }

Add the runtime dependencies

Kotlin copy 1 dependencies { 2 // The core runtime dependencies 3 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-runtime:x.y.z" ) 4 // Coroutines extensions for easier asynchronicity handling 5 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-coroutines-support:x.y.z" ) 6 }

Download your schema.json file

Apollo Android requires your GraphQL server's schema as a schema.json file. You can obtain the contents of this file by running an introspection query on your server.

Note: If you don't have a GraphQL server yet, you can use the server from the tutorial : https://apollo-fullstack-tutorial.herokuapp.com/graphql .

The Apollo Gradle plugin exposes a downloadApolloSchema task to help you obtain your schema. Provide this task your server's GraphQL endpoint and the output location for the schema.json file:

Bash copy 1 ./gradlew downloadApolloSchema \ 2 --endpoint= "https://your.domain/graphql/endpoint" \ 3 --schema= "src/main/graphql/com/example/schema.json"

If your GraphQL endpoint requires authentication, you can pass custom HTTP headers:

Bash copy 1 ./gradlew downloadApolloSchema \ 2 --endpoint= "https://your.domain/graphql/endpoint" \ 3 --schema= "app/src/main/graphql/com/example/schema.json" \ 4 --header= "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN "

Add your query

Create a directory for your GraphQL files: src/main/graphql/com/example/ Add your schema.json to the directory: src/main/graphql/com/example/schema.json Put your query in a .graphql file, next to the schema: src/main/graphql/com/example/LaunchDetails.graphql

GraphQL src/main/graphql/com/example/LaunchDetails.graphql copy 1 query LaunchDetails ( $id : ID ! ) { 2 launch ( id : $id ) { 3 id 4 site 5 mission { 6 name 7 missionPatch ( size : LARGE ) 8 } 9 } 10 }

Build your project, this will generate the model

Execute your query

You use an instance of the ApolloClient class to interact with your server and cache.

To make a query using your generated models:

Kotlin copy 1 // First, create an `ApolloClient` 2 // Replace the serverUrl with your GraphQL endpoint 3 val apolloClient = ApolloClient. builder () 4 . serverUrl ( "https://your.domain/graphql/endpoint" ) 5 . build () 6 7 // in your coroutine scope, call `ApolloClient.query(...).toDeferred().await()` 8 scope. launch { 9 val response = try { 10 apolloClient. query ( LaunchDetailsQuery (id = "83" )). toDeferred (). await () 11 } catch (e: ApolloException ) { 12 // handle protocol errors 13 return @launch 14 } 15 16 val launch = response. data ?.launch 17 if (launch == null || response. hasErrors ()) { 18 // handle application errors 19 return @launch 20 } 21 22 // launch now contains a typesafe model of your data 23 println ( "Launch site: ${ launch.site } " ) 24 }

What's next