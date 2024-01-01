Get started with Java

Add the Gradle plugin

In your app Gradle file, apply the com.apollographql.apollo plugin:

Using the plugins DSL :

Groovy Kotlin copy 1 plugins { 2 // ... 3 id ( "com.apollographql.apollo" ) . version ( "x.y.z" ) 4 } copy 1 plugins { 2 // ... 3 id ( "com.apollographql.apollo" ). version ( "x.y.z" ) 4 }

Or using the legacy syntax :

Groovy Kotlin copy 1 buildscript { 2 // ... 3 classpath ( "com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-gradle-plugin:x.y.z" ) 4 } 5 6 apply plugin : "com.apollographql.apollo" copy 1 buildscript { 2 // ... 3 classpath ( "com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-gradle-plugin:x.y.z" ) 4 } 5 6 apply (plugin = "com.apollographql.apollo" )

The plugin is hosted on the Gradle plugin portal, Jcenter and Maven Central.

Add the runtime dependencies

Kotlin copy 1 dependencies { 2 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-runtime:x.y.z" ) 3 }

Download your schema.json file

Apollo Android requires your GraphQL server's schema as a schema.json file. You can obtain the contents of this file by running an introspection query on your server.

Note: If you don't have a GraphQL server yet, you can use the server from the tutorial : https://apollo-fullstack-tutorial.herokuapp.com/graphql .

The Apollo Gradle plugin exposes a downloadApolloSchema task to help you obtain your schema. Provide this task your server's GraphQL endpoint and the output location for the schema.json file:

Bash copy 1 ./gradlew downloadApolloSchema \ 2 --endpoint= "https://your.domain/graphql/endpoint" \ 3 --schema= "src/main/graphql/com/example/schema.json"

If your GraphQL endpoint requires authentication, you can pass custom HTTP headers:

Bash copy 1 ./gradlew downloadApolloSchema \ 2 --endpoint= "https://your.domain/graphql/endpoint" \ 3 --schema= "app/src/main/graphql/com/example/schema.json" \ 4 --header= "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN "

Add your query

Create a directory for your GraphQL files: src/main/graphql/com/example/ Add your schema.json to the directory: src/main/graphql/com/example/schema.json Put your query in a .graphql file, next to the schema: src/main/graphql/com/example/LaunchDetails.graphql

GraphQL src/main/graphql/com/example/LaunchDetails.graphql copy 1 query LaunchDetails ( $id : ID ! ) { 2 launch ( id : $id ) { 3 id 4 site 5 mission { 6 name 7 missionPatch ( size : LARGE ) 8 } 9 } 10 }

Build your project, this will generate the model

Executing your query

You use an instance of the ApolloClient class to interact with your server and cache.

To make a query using your generated models:

Java copy 1 // First, create an `ApolloClient` 2 // Replace the serverUrl with your GraphQL endpoint 3 ApolloClient apolloClient = ApolloClient . builder () 4 . serverUrl ( "https://your.domain/graphql/endpoint" ) 5 . build (); 6 7 // Then enqueue your query 8 apolloClient . query ( new LaunchDetailsQuery ( "83" )) 9 . enqueue ( new ApolloCall . Callback < LaunchDetailsQuery . Data >() { 10 @ Override 11 public void onResponse (@ NotNull Response < LaunchDetailsQuery . Data > response ) { 12 Log . e ( "Apollo" , "Launch site: " + response . getData (). launch . site ); 13 } 14 15 @ Override 16 public void onFailure (@ NotNull ApolloException e ) { 17 Log . e ( "Apollo" , "Error" , e); 18 } 19 });

