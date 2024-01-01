Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

Get started with Java

Add the Gradle plugin

In your app Gradle file, apply the com.apollographql.apollo plugin:

Using the plugins DSL :

Groovy
Kotlin
1plugins {
2  // ...
3  id("com.apollographql.apollo").version("x.y.z")
4}

Or using the legacy syntax :

Groovy
Kotlin
1buildscript {
2  // ...
3  classpath("com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-gradle-plugin:x.y.z")
4}
5
6apply plugin: "com.apollographql.apollo"

The plugin is hosted on the Gradle plugin portal, Jcenter and Maven Central.

Add the runtime dependencies

Kotlin
1dependencies {
2  implementation("com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-runtime:x.y.z")
3}

Download your schema.json file

Apollo Android requires your GraphQL server's schema as a schema.json file. You can obtain the contents of this file by running an introspection query on your server.

Note: If you don't have a GraphQL server yet, you can use the server from the tutorial : https://apollo-fullstack-tutorial.herokuapp.com/graphql .

The Apollo Gradle plugin exposes a downloadApolloSchema task to help you obtain your schema. Provide this task your server's GraphQL endpoint and the output location for the schema.json file:

Bash
1./gradlew downloadApolloSchema \
2  --endpoint="https://your.domain/graphql/endpoint" \
3  --schema="src/main/graphql/com/example/schema.json"

If your GraphQL endpoint requires authentication, you can pass custom HTTP headers:

Bash
1./gradlew downloadApolloSchema \
2  --endpoint="https://your.domain/graphql/endpoint" \
3  --schema="app/src/main/graphql/com/example/schema.json" \
4  --header="Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN"

Add your query

  1. Create a directory for your GraphQL files: src/main/graphql/com/example/

  2. Add your schema.json to the directory: src/main/graphql/com/example/schema.json

  3. Put your query in a .graphql file, next to the schema: src/main/graphql/com/example/LaunchDetails.graphql

GraphQL
src/main/graphql/com/example/LaunchDetails.graphql
1query LaunchDetails($id:ID!) {
2  launch(id: $id) {
3    id
4    site
5    mission {
6      name
7      missionPatch(size:LARGE)
8    }
9  }
10}

  1. Build your project, this will generate the model

Executing your query

You use an instance of the ApolloClient class to interact with your server and cache.

To make a query using your generated models:

Java
1// First, create an `ApolloClient`
2// Replace the serverUrl with your GraphQL endpoint
3ApolloClient apolloClient = ApolloClient.builder()
4        .serverUrl("https://your.domain/graphql/endpoint")
5        .build();
6
7// Then enqueue your query
8apolloClient.query(new LaunchDetailsQuery("83"))
9        .enqueue(new ApolloCall.Callback<LaunchDetailsQuery.Data>() {
10            @Override
11            public void onResponse(@NotNull Response<LaunchDetailsQuery.Data> response) {
12                Log.e("Apollo", "Launch site: " + response.getData().launch.site);
13            }
14
15            @Override
16            public void onFailure(@NotNull ApolloException e) {
17                Log.e("Apollo", "Error", e);
18            }
19        });

What's next